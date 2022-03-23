LT Easy Trend
- Indicators
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 11 October 2022
- Activations: 5
LT Easy Trend - The Power of Confluence in a Single Indicator
Have you ever felt confused when one indicator signals a buy while another signals a sell? LT Easy Trend was developed to eliminate this indecision, delivering high-probability signals based on the mathematical consensus of 9 of the world's most respected technical indicators.
Instead of cluttering your chart with dozens of windows, Easy Trend processes everything in real-time and displays a clear visual signal only when the trend is confirmed by all filters simultaneously.
The Power of 9 Trend Filters:
An entry signal is only generated when there is total agreement between:
- Moving Average (MA): Price direction filter.
- Relative Strength Index (RSI): Strength and momentum identification.
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Detection of new trend cycles.
- Parabolic SAR: Dynamic trend tracking and reversal identification.
- William's % Range (WPR): Reading overbought and oversold levels.
- Stochastic Oscillator: Validation of momentum crossovers.
- MACD: Confirmation of convergence and divergence.
- ADX (Average Directional Index): Measuring the actual strength of the current trend.
- Heiken Ashi: Price noise smoothing for a clean trend reading.
Key Advantages:
- Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of the candle, it remains on the chart. Absolute reliability for your strategy.
- Customizable Visuals: Choose the signal style (balls or squares), colors, and arrow distance to fit your template.
- Instant Alerts: Receive Pop-up notifications in the terminal or Push alerts to your phone (via the MetaTrader app) so you never miss an opportunity, even when away from your PC.
- Total Flexibility: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Cryptos, Commodities, and Stocks).
- Full Technical Configuration: You have complete control over the parameters of each of the 9 internal indicators.
How to Trade with Easy Trend:
The indicator is ideal for both beginners looking for clear direction and professionals who need a rigorous filter for their entries. When the square/ball appears:
- Buy Signal (Blue): All 9 indicators confirmed an uptrend.
- Sell Signal (Red): All 9 indicators confirmed a downtrend.
Customer Support:
We are committed to your success. For any technical questions or assistance with alert configuration:
- Use the "Comments" tab on this page.
- Send a message via the official MQL5.com chat system. We respond to all users quickly.
Note: Remember that no indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management in your trades.
Thank you for your hard work. Really great job. In this variety of such products, it is a gem in its quality of work on the chart