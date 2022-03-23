Have you ever felt confused when one indicator signals a buy while another signals a sell? LT Easy Trend was developed to eliminate this indecision, delivering high-probability signals based on the mathematical consensus of 9 of the world's most respected technical indicators.

Instead of cluttering your chart with dozens of windows, Easy Trend processes everything in real-time and displays a clear visual signal only when the trend is confirmed by all filters simultaneously.

The Power of 9 Trend Filters:

An entry signal is only generated when there is total agreement between:

Moving Average (MA): Price direction filter. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Strength and momentum identification. Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Detection of new trend cycles. Parabolic SAR: Dynamic trend tracking and reversal identification. William's % Range (WPR): Reading overbought and oversold levels. Stochastic Oscillator: Validation of momentum crossovers. MACD: Confirmation of convergence and divergence. ADX (Average Directional Index): Measuring the actual strength of the current trend. Heiken Ashi: Price noise smoothing for a clean trend reading.

Key Advantages:

Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of the candle, it remains on the chart. Absolute reliability for your strategy.

Once a signal is confirmed at the close of the candle, it remains on the chart. Absolute reliability for your strategy. Customizable Visuals: Choose the signal style (balls or squares), colors, and arrow distance to fit your template.

Choose the signal style (balls or squares), colors, and arrow distance to fit your template. Instant Alerts: Receive Pop-up notifications in the terminal or Push alerts to your phone (via the MetaTrader app) so you never miss an opportunity, even when away from your PC.

Receive Pop-up notifications in the terminal or (via the MetaTrader app) so you never miss an opportunity, even when away from your PC. Total Flexibility: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Cryptos, Commodities, and Stocks).

Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Cryptos, Commodities, and Stocks). Full Technical Configuration: You have complete control over the parameters of each of the 9 internal indicators.

How to Trade with Easy Trend:

The indicator is ideal for both beginners looking for clear direction and professionals who need a rigorous filter for their entries. When the square/ball appears:

Buy Signal (Blue): All 9 indicators confirmed an uptrend.

All 9 indicators confirmed an uptrend. Sell Signal (Red): All 9 indicators confirmed a downtrend.

Customer Support:

We are committed to your success. For any technical questions or assistance with alert configuration:

Use the "Comments" tab on this page.

tab on this page. Send a message via the official MQL5.com chat system. We respond to all users quickly.

Note: Remember that no indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management in your trades.