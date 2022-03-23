LT Easy Trend

4.33

LT Easy Trend - The Power of Confluence in a Single Indicator

Have you ever felt confused when one indicator signals a buy while another signals a sell? LT Easy Trend was developed to eliminate this indecision, delivering high-probability signals based on the mathematical consensus of 9 of the world's most respected technical indicators.

Instead of cluttering your chart with dozens of windows, Easy Trend processes everything in real-time and displays a clear visual signal only when the trend is confirmed by all filters simultaneously.

The Power of 9 Trend Filters:

An entry signal is only generated when there is total agreement between:

  1. Moving Average (MA): Price direction filter.
  2. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Strength and momentum identification.
  3. Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Detection of new trend cycles.
  4. Parabolic SAR: Dynamic trend tracking and reversal identification.
  5. William's % Range (WPR): Reading overbought and oversold levels.
  6. Stochastic Oscillator: Validation of momentum crossovers.
  7. MACD: Confirmation of convergence and divergence.
  8. ADX (Average Directional Index): Measuring the actual strength of the current trend.
  9. Heiken Ashi: Price noise smoothing for a clean trend reading.

Key Advantages:

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Once a signal is confirmed at the close of the candle, it remains on the chart. Absolute reliability for your strategy.
  • Customizable Visuals: Choose the signal style (balls or squares), colors, and arrow distance to fit your template.
  • Instant Alerts: Receive Pop-up notifications in the terminal or Push alerts to your phone (via the MetaTrader app) so you never miss an opportunity, even when away from your PC.
  • Total Flexibility: Works on any timeframe (M1 to Monthly) and any asset (Forex, Indices, Cryptos, Commodities, and Stocks).
  • Full Technical Configuration: You have complete control over the parameters of each of the 9 internal indicators.

How to Trade with Easy Trend:

The indicator is ideal for both beginners looking for clear direction and professionals who need a rigorous filter for their entries. When the square/ball appears:

  • Buy Signal (Blue): All 9 indicators confirmed an uptrend.
  • Sell Signal (Red): All 9 indicators confirmed a downtrend.

Customer Support:

We are committed to your success. For any technical questions or assistance with alert configuration:

  • Use the "Comments" tab on this page.
  • Send a message via the official MQL5.com chat system. We respond to all users quickly.

Note: Remember that no indicator is 100% infallible. Always use proper risk management in your trades.

Reviews 7
Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2024.10.01 12:39 
 

Thank you for your hard work. Really great job. In this variety of such products, it is a gem in its quality of work on the chart

Eblawsch
165
Eblawsch 2024.01.06 18:31 
 

Nice indicator, I use it with an own little script. It is easy. I like it. Friendly and helpful support. Thanks a lot!

Michael Prescott Burney
70536
Michael Prescott Burney 2023.12.02 06:39 
 

In the dynamic world of trading, simplicity often proves to be the key to success, and Easy Trend lives up to its name by seamlessly combining nine essential indicators into a single, user-friendly tool. As someone who values clarity in chart analysis, I've found Easy Trend to be a breath of fresh air in streamlining my trading strategy. The brilliance of Easy Trend lies in its straightforward strategy: a buy signal when the indicator turns blue and a sell signal when it turns red. This simplicity not only makes it accessible for traders of all levels but also eliminates the clutter caused by multiple indicators on your charts. The inclusion of nine powerful indicators - Moving Average, RSI, CCI, Parabolic SAR, William's Range, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, and Heiken Ashi - ensures a comprehensive view of the market conditions. When all these indicators align in the same direction, a clear and reliable signal is triggered, providing a strong basis for confident trading decisions. Customization is another standout feature of Easy Trend. Traders have the flexibility to configure each indicator according to their preferred trading style. This adaptability ensures that the tool caters to a diverse range of trading strategies, making it a versatile companion for traders with varying preferences. The option to enable or disable signals on the chart, coupled with popup alerts, adds a layer of convenience to the trading experience. Easy Trend not only simplifies your analysis but also keeps you informed without constant monitoring, allowing you to stay ahead of market movements. Gone are the days of chart pollution with multiple indicators. Easy Trend offers a clean and efficient solution to trend analysis, enhancing the visual appeal of your charts while maintaining the depth of market insights. In conclusion, Easy Trend has become an indispensable part of my trading toolkit. Its simplicity, combined with the strength of multiple indicators, has elevated my confidence in making well-informed trading decisions. If you're looking to declutter your charts without compromising on analysis, Easy Trend is the answer. Embrace the ease, embrace the trend – Easy Trend is your shortcut to a more streamlined and profitable trading journey!

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FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Vladimir Shramchenko
589
Vladimir Shramchenko 2024.10.01 12:39 
 

Thank you for your hard work. Really great job. In this variety of such products, it is a gem in its quality of work on the chart

Americo Junior Laignier Tamura
130
Americo Junior Laignier Tamura 2024.02.14 15:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2024.02.14 15:56
Olá. Vou entrar em contato contigo pelo chat.
Eblawsch
165
Eblawsch 2024.01.06 18:31 
 

Nice indicator, I use it with an own little script. It is easy. I like it. Friendly and helpful support. Thanks a lot!

Michael Prescott Burney
70536
Michael Prescott Burney 2023.12.02 06:39 
 

In the dynamic world of trading, simplicity often proves to be the key to success, and Easy Trend lives up to its name by seamlessly combining nine essential indicators into a single, user-friendly tool. As someone who values clarity in chart analysis, I've found Easy Trend to be a breath of fresh air in streamlining my trading strategy. The brilliance of Easy Trend lies in its straightforward strategy: a buy signal when the indicator turns blue and a sell signal when it turns red. This simplicity not only makes it accessible for traders of all levels but also eliminates the clutter caused by multiple indicators on your charts. The inclusion of nine powerful indicators - Moving Average, RSI, CCI, Parabolic SAR, William's Range, Stochastic, MACD, ADX, and Heiken Ashi - ensures a comprehensive view of the market conditions. When all these indicators align in the same direction, a clear and reliable signal is triggered, providing a strong basis for confident trading decisions. Customization is another standout feature of Easy Trend. Traders have the flexibility to configure each indicator according to their preferred trading style. This adaptability ensures that the tool caters to a diverse range of trading strategies, making it a versatile companion for traders with varying preferences. The option to enable or disable signals on the chart, coupled with popup alerts, adds a layer of convenience to the trading experience. Easy Trend not only simplifies your analysis but also keeps you informed without constant monitoring, allowing you to stay ahead of market movements. Gone are the days of chart pollution with multiple indicators. Easy Trend offers a clean and efficient solution to trend analysis, enhancing the visual appeal of your charts while maintaining the depth of market insights. In conclusion, Easy Trend has become an indispensable part of my trading toolkit. Its simplicity, combined with the strength of multiple indicators, has elevated my confidence in making well-informed trading decisions. If you're looking to declutter your charts without compromising on analysis, Easy Trend is the answer. Embrace the ease, embrace the trend – Easy Trend is your shortcut to a more streamlined and profitable trading journey!

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.03.13 22:49 
 

Very worst indicator on Earth

valdecism
128
valdecism 2022.11.05 12:53 
 

Amazing tool! I have been trying a lot of indicators in the last years, but this one is the best I ever used. Thanks a lot man!!! Regards.

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.11.05 17:20
Thank you! I am glad that you liked it :D
Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2022.04.09 09:38 
 

This is a really nice indicator to get a very fast and detailed overview about market conditions. Nevertheless during this crazy war time it is not possible to predict anything. Good job!

Thiago Duarte
260749
Reply from developer Thiago Duarte 2022.04.09 15:01
I am glad you liked it!
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