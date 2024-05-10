The real ATR

The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a classic way (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and more correctly - ignoring paranormal movements of the Instrument.
Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5% of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% of the standard ATR) are ignored.

The Extended version - allows you to set calculation parameters and a lot of other input parameters

Version for МТ5 -> LINK

On the chart of the instrument, the Indicator displays the following useful information::

  • ATR Days(x) - calculated ATR value for X days excluding paranormal days
  • Done(p) - value, in points, how much the instrument has already “traveled” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
  • Left(p) value, in points, how much time the instrument has left to “travel” for the current day relative to the ATR value calculated above
  • Classic ATR - calculation style is classic (YES) or correct, excluding paranormal bars (NO)
  • Spread - the value of the instrument spread at the time the information is displayed

General parameters:

  • Font size - sets the font size for information fields
  • Shift from UP - indentation in points from the top edge of the instrument chart
  • Shift static data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the instrument chart to display the static part of the indicator information
  • Shift dynamic data from right - indentation in points from the right side of the tool chart for displaying the dynamic/changeable part of the information indicator

Раздел расчета ATR:

  • Calculation days - the number of days for which the correct ATR value is calculated minus the paranormally large and small days of instrument volatility is specified



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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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Real ATR Advanced
Sergiy Zabotkin
Indicators
The indicator determines the ATR value (points) in a   classic way   (taking into calculation paranormal bars/candles) and   more correctly   -   ignoring   paranormal movements of the Instrument. Correctly it is excluding paranormal bars from the calculation, extremely small bars (less than 5%( customizable ) of the standard ATR) and extremely large bars (more than 150% ( customizable ) of the standard ATR) are ignored. This is a  Extended   version - allows you to set calculation parameters a
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Vyacheslav Krivorot
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Vyacheslav Krivorot 2024.05.10 16:28 
 

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