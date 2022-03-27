Transition Angle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Transition Angle is an arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Suitable for trading on low timeframes because it ignores sudden price spikes or corrections in price action by reducing market noise around the average price. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready trading system. Take Profit is bigger than Stop Loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The indicator reflects information in a visual form; it can be used both for pipsing on short periods and for long-term trading. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.
0 stars , Not good at all