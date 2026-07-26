BTC Quantum Scalper MT4

BTC Quantum Scalper: Precision Meets Volatility in the Crypto Market!

Step into the future of automated Bitcoin trading with BTC Quantum Scalper, an advanced algorithm meticulously engineered for the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency. Designed for traders who demand ultra-fast execution, precise risk control, and consistent performance, this EA redefines what is possible on the M1 timeframe .

IMPORTANT! After your purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual, recommended set files, and setup instructions.

BTC Quantum Scalper thrives on the M1 timeframe, employing a highly responsive price-action and trend-following strategy . By utilizing dynamic swing points and Parabolic SAR , the algorithm captures the essence of micro-momentum in Bitcoin. It leverages an intelligent Grid approach and a sophisticated Recovery Mode to ensure that market pullbacks are efficiently managed and turned into profitable cycles .

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187667?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

🔥 Why Choose BTC Quantum Scalper?

  • Master the M1 Timeframe: Specifically optimized to capitalize on the rapid price movements of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) .

  • Advanced Smart Filters: Equipped with built-in Spread Protection, Tick Activity, ATR, and Volatility filters to ensure the EA only trades during optimal market conditions .

  • Integrated News Protection: Automatically pauses trading before and after high-impact macroeconomic news events to protect your capital from unpredictable spikes .

  • Adaptive Risk Management: Features an intelligent Grid system with a customizable Recovery Multiplier, Daily Profit targets, and Max Loss limits, keeping you in full control of your exposure .

  • Time-Tested Architecture: From the developer of the renowned Quantum Algorithm series, this system is built on professional-grade MQL5 coding standards .

  • Rigorously Backtested: Extensively tested using the "Every Tick based on real ticks" model mode, ensuring that all strategies and performance metrics are authentically derived from real historical market charts.

⚙️ Recommendations & Optimal Setup:

  • Currency Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Minimum Deposit: $1050

  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets

  • Account Type: RAW Account (Extremely important for crypto scalping).

  • IMPORTANT: It is mandatory to use accounts with very low spreads and low latency for the best results!

  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:Unlimited

  • Account Setting: Hedging enabled

🛡️ Understanding the Strategy & Risks

While BTC Quantum Scalper is designed with high-end defensive filters , the crypto market remains highly volatile. The EA utilizes a strategic grid and recovery mechanism (cost-averaging) to handle drawdowns . It is essential to use the recommended RAW account and proper lot sizing to maintain a safe margin level. Past performance in backtesting is a strong indicator of the algorithm's robustness, but risk management is key.

Dominate the Crypto Market

BTC Quantum Scalper isn't just another trading bot; it's a powerhouse of algorithmic brilliance designed to beat the market at its own game. Whether navigating sudden volume spikes or ranging sessions, the EA acts as your ultimate automated crypto portfolio manager.

Get BTC Quantum Scalper today and take your Bitcoin trading to the next level!

🚨 SPECIAL PROMO: Send me a Direct Message (DM) to claim a $99 DISCOUNT! 🚨
    ! 5 Copies left for $499, next price will be $899! 
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TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
TW Sniper EA MT4
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
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Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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