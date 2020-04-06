Spider Grid NEW

The Expert Advisor adheres to entry points according to my author's SPIDER trading system, which is based on finding the best entry point to a trade when a trend movement is emerging. To search for a trend, my author's indicator is used, plus there is a cartoon trend indicator that determines the trend from a higher timeframe.





Further, the ADVISER types a grid of orders if the price goes against the general signal, but at the same time, it opens new deals if there is a new signal of the opposite trend, thereby diversifying the risks. The robot is so mathematically configured that it is possible to lose the deposit only if the price goes recoilless more than 5000pp against the signal, i.e. there will be a "black swan" on the market. In any other cases, it will steadily earn you on a full automatic. It will be an excellent income on full liability.





The M5 chart is for the work of the adviser, so there will be a lot of transactions, and for the GBP/USD pair





We have been creating an adviser for almost a year, we have been optimizing it and are only now ready to place it on this resource for sale, because we are sure in it that it will bring stable profit. An additional confirmation is attached to the monitoring of the account of our adviser, who has been actively earning since November 2021, which will consistently bring from 10-25% monthly!!! Further, all optimizations and updates will be provided to you absolutely free of charge, as well as constant technical support from our team.













Also, after the purchase, write to me in private messages, and I will personally help you set it up, install it in your terminal, configure the VPS, and put it into operation!!!





Settings on the screen for a deposit of $ 1000. Further, if you want to use a larger deposit, we will discuss everything individually!













ACCOUNT MONITORING: