AFM Pro Neural
- Experts
- Vladimir Pavlov
- Version: 2.662
- Updated: 11 April 2023
Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators.
Principle of operation
The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. Some algorithms use emulation of neural network analysis of the graph. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.
Main advantages
Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.
Advisor Launch
- it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.
- checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading
- reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser
- controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data
- how to run the Expert Advisor on multiple pairs is described here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/52168#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=25526305
Trade
- works with any type of account, including cent
- compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)
- does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements
- it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors
- current version of the EA includes 162 disconnected algorithms
- for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base
- can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting
- trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)
- allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached
- uses logical stop loss and take profit
- control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread
Statistics and notifications
- statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser
- statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit
- sending information on account transactions by email and push notifications to a mobile device is supported
- during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations
- sound notifications are provided when opening and closing orders
- displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)
- view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel
Failure Protection
- not critical to terminal and computer reboots
- saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser
- has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash
- blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided
- not sensitive to chart timeframe switching
- blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts
Debugging
- for testing, use the Open prices only Period M1 mode
- does not require optimization in the strategy tester
- during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file
- during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test
Preset files can be downloaded here https://disk.yandex.ru/d/d7xXVZqZCpj9-g
Test results
- Below are the results of backtests with Power.set settings.
