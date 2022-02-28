AFM Pro Neural

Compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators. Principle of operation

The EA's algorithms are based on the method of amplitude-phase modulation of signals of different timeframes. Some algorithms use emulation of neural network analysis of the graph. The EA has a block structure and the ability to add an unlimited number of algorithms for open and close.

Attention! Before starting, be sure to download the preset files - given at the end of the description.



Advisor Launch

it works in the mode of opening minute candles, which allows you to unify the results of trading on quotes from different brokers, unload computer resources and speed up testing.

checks and notifies about the availability of automated trading

reports on the reasons for restarting the adviser

controls the correctness of configuration settings and notifies the user about critical inconsistencies of the entered data

how to run the Expert Advisor on multiple pairs is described here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/52168#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=25526305

Trade

works with any type of account, including cent

compatible with the rules of the NFA, CFTC and FCA regulators (FIFO и Hedge orders prohibited)

and regulators does not depend on the deposit currency, considering it when setting up settlements

it is possible to use part of the deposit and / or split the deposit into several advisors

current version of the EA includes 162 disconnected algorithms

disconnected algorithms for a selected group of algorithms, you can set a lot different from the base

can automatically select lot for any deposit size using the “virtual balance” setting

trades simultaneously and independently in two directions (it is possible to disable any of the directions)

allows you to set the drawdown size and sends a notification when it is reached

uses logical stop loss and take profit

control and auto-tuning for the minimum spread

Statistics and notifications

statistics are kept (open trades, drawdowns, profit) for each algorithm, saves it to a file and restores this information from a file after a computer reboot or restart of the adviser

statistics are shown (separately buy and sale) by the number of open transactions, total balance, lot, drawdown, daily profit in deposit currency and in pips, current spread, leverage, take profit

sending information on account transactions by email and push notifications to a mobile device is supported

during the trading process, the journal displays detailed information about all operations

sound notifications are provided when opening and closing orders

displays the level of forced closing of orders (StopOut)

view button Alert notifications is displayed on the panel

Failure Protection

not critical to terminal and computer reboots

saves information about current open positions and algorithms to a configuration file and restores this information after a computer restart or restart of the adviser

has protection against uncontrolled multiple opening of orders as a result of a crash in the computer's memory or a program crash

blocking of random manual changes of orders opened by the adviser is provided

not sensitive to chart timeframe switching

blocks the start of indicators in the chart window to avoid conflicts

Debugging

for testing, use the Open prices only Period M1 mode

mode does not require optimization in the strategy tester

during testing, it keeps statistics for each algorithm and saves it to a file

during testing, the journal displays detailed information about all operations and counts the time remaining until the end of the test Preset files can be downloaded here https://disk.yandex.ru/d/d7xXVZqZCpj9-g

Products Links to preset files (*.set ) description of settings (*.xlsx) https://disk.yandex.ru/d/iu0-s1soTFOgJg XAUUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/qq1GcvZtmMlAWQ EURUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/mr7uby_eWCGVkg GBPUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/WoG0JcmNwsuteg USDCHF https://disk.yandex.ru/d/XGgRoS-bB8OLjQ AUDUSD https://disk.yandex.ru/d/X9p-hpCprDrZCA USDJPY https://disk.yandex.ru/d/vv8JvnXAogXBYg Work is underway to configure other p roducts Test results Below are the results of backtests with Power.set settings.







