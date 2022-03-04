Back to the Future
- Indicators
- Wiktor Keller
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 16 July 2022
- Activations: 5
Back to the Future is a trend indicator. It consists of four parts.
1. Part is the fibo levels that define the minimum and maximum targets.
2. This is a target level that defines the minimum correction targets and trend targets.
3. Dynamic levels correction targets and trend targets..
4. Trend levels based on trend lines.
All parts are included in the indicator menu.
the indicator Back to the Future does not repaint.
The change of information comes after the calculation of the last 3 bars.
