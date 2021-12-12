Pin bar Price Action

One of the Price Action patterns called PinBar is implemented in a custom indicator.

Usually means a large candle with a small body and a large tail. Such candles appear at

the end of a movement or candles that indicate a continuation of the trend.

The peculiarity of this PinBar indicator is that it determines the pattern on all timeframes.

Information output by arrows is organized for the active timeframe and additionally for timeframes H1, H4, D1.