The RAILS indicator is the identification of the candlestick analysis pattern - Price Action.

It signals an imminent price reversal or pullback. The main feature is the identification of candle combinations.

In this case, the indicator is looking for two adjacent candles that are directed in different directions.

In the upper part there is an information panel where information about different timeframes and identified "Rails" paptterns.

There is also information - how many bars to that the pattern was found. This multiframe indicator has alerts. They turn on in the indicator menu.