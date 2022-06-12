Resistance level and support level
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support.
There are two windows for adding levels.
When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to move this line with the mouse,
thereby changing the indicator readings.
In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert,
alert on touching the level and an alert for closing the candle after the level.
👍