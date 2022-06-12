Resistance level and support level

5

Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support.

There are two windows for adding levels.

When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to move this line with the mouse,

thereby changing the indicator readings.

In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert,

alert on touching the level and an alert for closing the candle after the level.

Reviews 3
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 19:52 
 

👍

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.07.07 16:57 
 

Ein hilfreicher Indikator. Danke!!

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My notes is a simple indicator that will help you put any notes on your price chart. W ith one click you get as many notes as you choose from the menu. All blanks for your entries are lined up in one column. You only need to move the records to the right place on the graph and click on the record. The menu consists of four items: My_sum_Note number of entries , default 5 ; MyMessage Font font name, default "Arial"; MyMessage FontSize font size, default 10; MyMessageColor is the font color, Black
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Trend Esay MTF
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Trend indicator Trend Esay MTF is an indicator that draws arrows directly on the price chart. Like every trend indicator, it works well with good price movement and worse in a flat. A feature of this indicator is the ability to send alerts both in the terminal and on a smartphone. The indicator menu contains the number of bars in the history of the indicator and period value for determining the trend. The "trend" function has been added to the indicator menu, which filters the indicator signals
FREE
Levels of resistance and support
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Resistance and Support is an easy to use indicator to apply horizontal lines of resistance and support. There are two windows for adding levels. When you press the button, a line appears on the price chart. It is possible to double-click this line with the mouse to activate and move it, thereby changing the indicator readings. In the indicator menu there is a choice of possible alerts - no alert, alert on touching the level   an alert for closing the candle after the level.
FREE
Trend easy
Wiktor Keller
1 (1)
Indicators
Trend easy простой трендовый индикатор в виде гистограмы. окно индикатора разделено на две части верхняя гистограма движение в бай, нижняя гистограма движениие в сел. Кроме гистограмы, сигнал индикатора дублируется на графике стрелками. В меню индикатора имеется количество баров в истории индикатора  значения периода для определения тренда разрешение рисования стрелок на графике код и цвета стрелок алерты и отступ стрелок
FREE
Costom Moving Averagest
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Adaptiv Ma это индикатор средняя линия  значение которой выставляется в меню и применяется на тейфрейме Н4. В последствии она адаптируется к выбранному определенному таймфрейму. В меню индикатора задаются следующие параметры 1. Период индикатора 2.Метод определения Ма. 3. Стиль Ма. 4.Толщина линии Ма. 5.Цвет линии Ма. При переключении между таймфреймами автоматически переключается значение периода Ма для адаптации к новому таймфрейму. Пишите насколько вам была полезен такой индикатор. 
FREE
Infometer
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Infometer индикатор для вывода информации в одном из углов - сколько пунктов  (пипсов) или в валюте депозита профита во всех отрытых ордеров данного торгового инструмента. В меню индикатора внесены такие данные 1. Угол вывода информации. 2. Цвет вывода информации. 3. вывод валюты депозита и пипсов. 4. Выбор вывода информации - профит и пункты - профит -пункты. На белом фоне автоматически информация выводится черным цветом на других фонах цвет вывода информации определяется в меню.
FREE
Uroven bezubytka
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Breakeven indicator is based on determining the breakeven levels of orders for a given instrument.  The indicator draws the breakeven level of BUY orders, the breakeven level of SELL orders.  If the number of lots between BUY orders and SELL orders between each other, the indicator draws the ALL breakeven level.  Drawing of levels is disabled in the indicator menu.
Rails
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The RAILS indicator is the identification of the candlestick analysis pattern - Price Action. It signals an imminent price reversal or pullback. The main feature is the identification of candle combinations. In this case, the indicator is looking for two adjacent candles that are directed in different directions. In the upper part there is an information panel where information about different timeframes and identified "Rails" paptterns. There is also information - how many bars to that the pat
Pin bar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
One of the Price Action patterns called PinBar is implemented in a custom indicator. Usually means a large candle with a small body and a large tail. Such candles appear at the end of a movement or candles that indicate a continuation of the trend. The peculiarity of this PinBar indicator is that it determines the pattern on all timeframes. Information output by arrows is organized for the active timeframe and additionally for timeframes H1, H4, D1.
Soldbar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Soldbar indicator is a price action candlestick pattern indicator. It indicates the begin or end of a trend. The information panel shows the last Soldbar of the found pattern on all time frames. When you hover the mouse arrow over an information bar, the pop-up menu shows the time of that bar. The signal of the active window is displayed by arrows, it is separately possible to turn on additional information timeframes H1, H4, D1.
Outside Bar Price Action
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Outsidebar is an indicator of price action candlestick patterns. The following information changes in the indicator menu 1. The number of bars in history. 2. Indent of the information panel. 3.Filter by trend. 4. Turning on the arrows of the current chart. 5. Turning on the arrows of the typhreys H1, H4, D1. 6. Inclusion of alert, signal, e-mail, push notification. 7.Select a signal. 8. Arrow indent.
Back to the Future
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Back to the Future is a trend indicator. It consists of four parts. 1. Part is the fibo levels that define the minimum and maximum targets. 2. This is a target level that defines the minimum correction targets and trend targets. 3. Dynamic levels correction targets and trend targets.. 4. Trend levels based on trend lines. All parts are included in the indicator menu. the indicator Back to the Future does not repaint. The change of information comes after the calculation of the last 3 bars.
Divergence HiLo
Wiktor Keller
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Stock! Now there is a special price for the first 10 buyers. Hurry up. Divergence HiLo is an indicator that identifies highs and lows prices (High end Low) . Based on a special algorithm, the indicator determines the value of divergence or convergence. In addition to divergence or convergence values, the indicator determines the expected take levels profit. The price chart shows divergence lines, possible profit levels and arrows that indicate the formed signal of the indicator in buy or sell.
Divergence HiLo Dashboard
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The logical continuation of the divergence indicator is the Divergence HiLo Dashboard indicator - a divergence scanner immediately for three currency pairs. In the indicator menu, select which currency pairs we will analyze. The analysis is carried out on the timeframes M15, H1, H4, D1. In addition to divergences, tops and bottoms are analyzed. All data is entered into tables Alerts are provided in the indicator. According to the logic of the indicator, the signal appears after the end of 3 bars
Breakeven levels
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Breakeven levels indicator is an indicator that, according to its algorithm of work, determines the number of open orders on a certain instrument finds the level at which all orders go from loss to profit. Separately, for sell and buy orders, the general level of the beginning of profit is found. In the lower left or right corner, information is displayed on three buttons to choose from. When you press the button, a horizontal line of a certain level is displayed on the screen. On the right
Divergence HiLo scaner
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Divergence HiLo scaner is a good tool for market analysis.   The indicator looks through all currency pairs and finds those that meet the selection conditions, where corrections or reversals to the main movements are supposed to begin. The indicator values ​​are entered in the final table. 1 value is swap 2 Currency pair. 3  The number of bars after finding the selection conditions. The bar color blue is used for the buy signal. The bar color yellow is used for the sell signal. The color of the
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Utilities
Trade panel manual is a multifunctional trading assistant. It allows you to open market and pending orders in one click. Value is set via button menu edit or deleted by specific buttons pending orders and the value of take profit and stop loss in one click. Through the edit menu of the button, a value is set that can be easily changed by simply moving level_tp lines for take profit or stop loss levels and for pending orders. It is possible to select orders and determine for them and set the leve
Volume com
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume com indicator is an indicator in which the price movement control mode is organized using tick volumes. Volume com indicator gives signals that can be filtered and get a good result   The main advantage of the signals of this indicator is that they appear both at the end of the trend and along its course. The indicator works on all timeframe. The first indicator in the series .
Volume Str
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume Str indicator is an indicator based on tick volumes. The very name of the indicator "Volume Street" indicates the use and sorting of volumes. according to a certain algorithm, which leads to a good result at the output. Look at the screenshots and you will see what signals it gives. The indicator does not redraw and you can use its signals after the first bar closes.
Volume Mag
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Volume mag indicator is another indicator that is used to calculate entry points tick volume. The indicator rarely gives a signal, but this can be said to be its advantage. The indicator's signals are not redrawn and do not lag, but are issued after the close of the current candle. The indicator does not overload the terminal and calculates entry points within the BarsCount value, which is set in the menu, by default 500 bar.
Volume New
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
The Volume New indicator is the main indicator for calculating direction of price movement by tick volumes. The indicator generates the maximum number of signals that it is possible to filter according to your strategies. The indicator does not redraw or lag and generates a signal according to the settings SIGNALBAR values, default 1 - after the close of the current candle. The number of history bars for calculation is set in the indicator menu by the value BarsCount, default is 500 bars.
Back to the future 5
Wiktor Keller
Indicators
Back to the Future это индикатор который определяет направление тренда. Определяет  четыре уровня для роста и падения  1-й уровень  флета 2 -й уровень  коррекции  3-й уровень продолжения тренда и 4-й уровень  возможного разворота. Индикатор рисует трендовые линии краткострочного и долгострочного тренда. Так же индикатор определяет  динамические сел и бай зоны в виде прямоугольников. От ближайшего максимума или минимума рисует фибо уровни для определения целей движения.  В меню индикатора отключа
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 19:52 
 

👍

Wiktor Keller
5034
Reply from developer Wiktor Keller 2024.10.15 19:55
Thank you!
norbee01
34
norbee01 2024.02.11 22:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2022.07.07 16:57 
 

Ein hilfreicher Indikator. Danke!!

Wiktor Keller
5034
Reply from developer Wiktor Keller 2022.07.08 16:40
Bitte schon!!!
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