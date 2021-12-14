Soldbar Price Action

The Soldbar indicator is a price action candlestick pattern indicator.

It indicates the begin or end of a trend.

The information panel shows the last Soldbar of the found pattern on all time frames.

When you hover the mouse arrow over an information bar, the pop-up menu shows the time of that bar.

The signal of the active window is displayed by arrows,

it is separately possible to turn on additional information timeframes H1, H4, D1.

