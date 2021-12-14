Soldbar Price Action
- Indicators
- Wiktor Keller
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Soldbar indicator is a price action candlestick pattern indicator.
It indicates the begin or end of a trend.
The information panel shows the last Soldbar of the found pattern on all time frames.
When you hover the mouse arrow over an information bar, the pop-up menu shows the time of that bar.
The signal of the active window is displayed by arrows,
it is separately possible to turn on additional information timeframes H1, H4, D1.