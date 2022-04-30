The logical continuation of the divergence indicator is the Divergence HiLo Dashboard indicator -

a divergence scanner immediately for three currency pairs.

In the indicator menu, select which currency pairs we will analyze.

The analysis is carried out on the timeframes M15, H1, H4, D1.

In addition to divergences, tops and bottoms are analyzed.

All data is entered into tables Alerts are provided in the indicator.

According to the logic of the indicator, the signal appears after the end of 3 bars. The indicator does not redraw its values

