Divergence HiLo scaner is a good tool for market analysis.

The indicator looks through all currency pairs and finds those that meet the selection conditions,

where corrections or reversals to the main movements are supposed to begin.

The indicator values ​​are entered in the final table.

1 value is swap

2 Currency pair.

3 The number of bars after finding the selection conditions.

The bar color blue is used for the buy signal.

The bar color yellow is used for the sell signal.

The color of the currency pair of the 3rd bar is red.

The indicator adapts its colors to the black and light background of the price chart.

To simplify the decision-making, information about the swap on this currency pair

is displayed depending on the direction of trade - buying or selling.

The indicator gives a signal after the end of 3 bars.

The indicator value is not redrawn.

Since the indicator scans all currency pairs, at the first start and depending on the working timeframe,

there may be a delay in issuing information for up to 1 minute.