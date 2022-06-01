The Breakeven levels indicator is an indicator that, according to its algorithm of work,

determines the number of open orders on a certain instrument

finds the level at which all orders go from loss to profit.

Separately, for sell and buy orders, the general level of the beginning of profit is found.

In the lower left or right corner, information is displayed on three buttons to choose from.

When you press the button, a horizontal line of a certain level is displayed on the screen.

On the right side of the buttons, information about the profit of buy and sell orders and the total profit is displayed.

All information from the indicator is entered into the indicator buffer to automate

the analysis process which can be displayed in your indicators or Expert Advisors.

1 buffer - Breakeven levels buy 2 buffer - Breakeven levels sell 3 buffer - Breakeven levels all

4 buffer - Profit buy 5 buffer - Profit sell 6 buffer - Profit all

The indicator menu provides the ability to disable the info panel,

the location of the info panel , none does not trigger an alert or trigger

when a candle is touched or closed, and various alerts.

