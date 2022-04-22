Divergence HiLo
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 August 2022
- Activations: 5
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Divergence HiLo is an indicator that identifies highs and lows prices (High end Low) .
Based on a special algorithm, the indicator determines the value of divergence or convergence.
In addition to divergence or convergence values, the indicator determines the expected take levels profit.
The price chart shows divergence lines, possible profit levels
and arrows that indicate the formed signal of the indicator in buy or sell.
Firstly, I never do reviews, because I have spent a fortune on this website and no results. I like this indicator, Divergence HiLow. It catches many of the ranges, revisits many of the previous levels. Falls short on intraday trends, but often will revisit these levels. One needs to consider when price doesn’t revisit the extreme levels, and how to deal with this. Having purchased many products on MQL5 and back tested most countless times, I would rate this indicator in top 5 arrow indicators on MQL5.