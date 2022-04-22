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Divergence HiLo is an indicator that identifies highs and lows prices (High end Low) .

Based on a special algorithm, the indicator determines the value of divergence or convergence.

In addition to divergence or convergence values, the indicator determines the expected take levels profit.

The price chart shows divergence lines, possible profit levels

and arrows that indicate the formed signal of the indicator in buy or sell.

