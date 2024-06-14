Basic TrendLine MT5
- Indicators
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Mehran Sepah Mansoor𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
With 11 years immersed in the trading industry, I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐬𝐬
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 14 June 2024
- Activations: 10
This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.
MT4 Version
Key Features
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Automatic Trend Line Detection: The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend.
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User-Friendly Panel: Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a variety of trend lines. The panel is designed for traders of all experience levels, making it simple to add, edit, or remove trend lines with just a few clicks.
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Save and Manage Your Favorite Trend Lines: Keep track of the trend lines that matter most to you. Our indicator allows you to save your preferred trend lines, ensuring they are always available whenever you revisit your charts.
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Versatile Application: Whether you are trading forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, the "Basic TrendLine" indicator adapts to various markets, providing you with a reliable tool to enhance your trading strategy.
Introducing our cutting-edge automatic trend line indicator, designed to effortlessly detect and draw trend lines on your charts with precision and speed. This powerful tool leverages advanced algorithms to identify key support and resistance levels, ensuring you never miss a market opportunity. Perfect for traders and analysts, our Basic Trend Line indicator enhances your technical analysis, providing clear visual cues and improving your trading strategies. Experience seamless integration with your trading platform, real-time updates, and unparalleled accuracy. Upgrade your trading toolkit today and take your market analysis to the next level with our state-of-the-art automatic trend line detection tool.
Inputs
- Number of Reactions: You can determine the number of times the price has reacted to the trend line.
- Reaction Strength: A higher number means that only stronger reactions are considered.
- Price Mode: Trend lines can be on High/Low prices or Close/Close.
- Max Length of Trend Line: With this entry, you can determine the maximum allowed length of trend lines. According to the number of Bars.
- Extend Bars: The number of Bars that the trend line will be extended in active extension mode.
- Maximum Deviation Mode: The maximum difference of the reaction points to the trend lines can be a fixed value or based on a coefficient of ATR