Basic TrendLine MT5

This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions. 

MT4 Version


Key Features

  1. Automatic Trend Line Detection: The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend.

  1. User-Friendly Panel: Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a variety of trend lines. The panel is designed for traders of all experience levels, making it simple to add, edit, or remove trend lines with just a few clicks.

  2. Save and Manage Your Favorite Trend Lines: Keep track of the trend lines that matter most to you. Our indicator allows you to save your preferred trend lines, ensuring they are always available whenever you revisit your charts.

  3. Versatile Application: Whether you are trading forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, the "Basic TrendLine" indicator adapts to various markets, providing you with a reliable tool to enhance your trading strategy.

Introducing our cutting-edge automatic trend line indicator, designed to effortlessly detect and draw trend lines on your charts with precision and speed. This powerful tool leverages advanced algorithms to identify key support and resistance levels, ensuring you never miss a market opportunity. Perfect for traders and analysts, our Basic Trend Line indicator enhances your technical analysis, providing clear visual cues and improving your trading strategies. Experience seamless integration with your trading platform, real-time updates, and unparalleled accuracy. Upgrade your trading toolkit today and take your market analysis to the next level with our state-of-the-art automatic trend line detection tool.



Inputs

  • Number of Reactions: You can determine the number of times the price has reacted to the trend line.
  • Reaction Strength: A higher number means that only stronger reactions are considered.
  • Price Mode: Trend lines can be on High/Low prices or Close/Close.
  • Max Length of Trend Line: With this entry, you can determine the maximum allowed length of trend lines. According to the number of Bars.
  • Extend Bars: The number of Bars that the trend line will be extended in active extension mode.
  • Maximum Deviation Mode: The maximum difference of the reaction points to the trend lines can be a fixed value or based on a coefficient of ATR



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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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