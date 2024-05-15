Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5

Our innovative Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions / MT4 version

Free indicator: Basic Candlestick Patterns





Harmonic Patterns Included

Bullish patterns

Hammer Inverse hammer Bullish engulfing Morning star 3 White soldiers Bearish patterns Hanging man Shooting star Bearish engulfing Evening star 3 Black crows





Indicator columns

Symbol: the selected symbols will appear

the selected symbols will appear Pattern: type of pattern (Hammer, inverse hammer, bullish engulfing...)

type of pattern (Hammer, inverse hammer, bullish engulfing...) Bar: number of bars that have passed since the detection of the pattern

number of bars that have passed since the detection of the pattern Age (in minutes): age of the pattern since detection



Main Inputs

Symbols : select from "28 Major Currency Pairs" or "Selected Symbols".

: select from "28 Major Currency Pairs" or "Selected Symbols". Selected Symbols : desired symbols which you want to monitor separated by comma ("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"). If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the pairs, you must add it in the two following parameters (Pair prefix or Pair suffix).

: desired symbols which you want to monitor separated by comma ("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"). If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the pairs, you must add it in the two following parameters (Pair prefix or Pair suffix). Show only confirmed patterns : this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default.

: this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default. Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal.

alert to the MT5 terminal. Email alert: email alert.

email alert. Push notification alert: alert to phone. *The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*



How to use it



You can sort the dashboard by the column you want, and you can also display the pattern on its graph (see the video below).







