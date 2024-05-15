Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard MT5

Our innovative Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard is specifically designed to identify profitable candlestick patterns on the chart automatically. This dashboard uses advanced algorithms to scan price charts in real time and detect a wide range of candlestick patterns, from classic to complex. In addition, it has an easy-to-use interface that allows you to visualize the detected patterns on different time frames, making it easy to make informed decisions / MT4 version

Free indicator: Basic Candlestick Patterns


Harmonic Patterns Included

  • Bullish patterns
  1. Hammer 
  2. Inverse hammer
  3. Bullish engulfing
  4. Morning star
  5. 3 White soldiers
  • Bearish patterns
  1. Hanging man
  2. Shooting star
  3. Bearish engulfing
  4. Evening star
  5. 3 Black crows


Indicator columns

  • Symbol: the selected symbols will appear
  • Pattern: type of pattern (Hammer, inverse hammer, bullish engulfing...)
  • Bar: number of bars that have passed since the detection of the pattern
  • Age (in minutes): age of the pattern since detection


Main Inputs

  • Symbols: select from "28 Major Currency Pairs" or "Selected Symbols".
  • Selected Symbols: desired symbols which you want to monitor separated by comma ("EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"). If your broker has a suffix or prefix on the pairs, you must add it in the two following parameters (Pair prefix or Pair suffix).
  • Show only confirmed patterns: this option allows to show only the patterns that have actually been confirmed by the candles, it is recommended to leave it as default.
  • Pop-up alert: alert to the MT5 terminal.
  • Email alert: email alert.
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone.

*The other inputs have to do with the customization of colors and transparencies*


How to use it

You can sort the dashboard by the column you want, and you can also display the pattern on its graph (see the video below).



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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Optimize your trading decisions with our market strength and sentiment indicator and no longer trade against the trend! Meticulously designed for serious traders who value accurate and timely information, our indicator provides a bird's-eye view of the 28 major pairs in a very simple way. This tool is able to rank the currency pairs based on terms of popularity, bullish or bearish trend strength and percentage of buyers and sellers /   MT4 version .  Features Real-Time Trend Strength: Get an a
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Basic Support and Resistance MT5
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This powerful tool automatically identifies trend lines, helping you streamline your trading strategy and make more informed decisions.  MT4 Version Key Features Automatic Trend Line Detection : The "Basic TrendLine" indicator scans the market for potential trend lines and displays them on your chart instantly. This saves you valuable time and ensures you never miss an important trend. User-Friendly Panel : Our indicator comes with a beautiful, intuitive panel that allows you to easily draw a v
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