Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry.

3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow

No more chart overload.

Trade with confidence using smart bias detection.

Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe.

Just click and execute — it’s that simple.

Deal for busy traders who want speed and clarity.

TPTSyncX is a powerful all-in-one MetaTrader 5 indicator that seamlessly synchronizes trend, pattern, and candlestick trigger analysis into a clean and intelligent visual system. Designed for traders who want clarity, precision, and speed, it helps identify high-probability trade setups using a combination of price action, structural patterns, and market timing tools.

Key Features:

Smart Visual Display:

Automatically draws price structure patterns and clearly labels Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) on your chart — giving you a real-time view of market structure shifts and potential reversal zones, essential for identifying trend transitions and price breakouts with clarity. Dynamic Moving Average:

Adapts automatically to your selected target bar range, giving you a dynamic Period MA that adjusts based on your setup, whether for short-term scalping or long-term swing trades. Daily Target Price (ADR/ATR Based):

Provides clear take-profit and stop-loss references using ADR or ATR to make your targets more rational and based on real market volatility. Daily Line Separator:

Helps visually break down each trading day, giving you a clearer view of session movements, daily cycles, and intraday patterns. It also includes Fibonacci Expansion and Extension tools for manual measurement — allowing you to draw and project price targets with precision whenever needed. Candle Monitoring for Daily/Weekly Bias:

Monitors daily and weekly candlestick structures to help you identify short-term and daily bias and align with higher timeframe context ideal for planning directional trades with precision. Round Number Detection:

Automatically highlights key round numbers (e.g., 1.0000, 1.5000) to assist in identifying quarterly cycles and significant psychological price levels throughout the year. Liquidity Zone Detection:

Detects key liquidity levels such as Previous Day High (PDH), Previous Day Low (PDL), as well as Asian Session High and Low. These dynamic zones are critical for recognizing areas where liquidity may be swept, making them ideal for pinpointing potential reversals, continuations, or smart money-driven moves with precision.These zones help traders anticipate liquidity sweeps, reversals, and continuation moves ideal for smart money concepts, ICT, and institutional-style strategies. Multi-Currency Scanner:

Scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously in seconds to detect real-time trend and pattern formations , including Gap Detector impulse and correction phases based on Elliott Wave and Smart Money logic. Perfect for spotting opportunities across the market without chart-hopping. Multi-Timeframe Ready:

Supports detection of AB=CD patterns — including 1.27 projection corrections and 0.618 reversal setups, as well as powerful candlestick patterns like Engulfing, Three Inside Bar, and Three Outside Bar across multiple timeframes, ensuring alignment from micro to macro structure.

Lightweight and Optimized, Built to be CPU-friendly and responsive even on multi-pair, multi-timeframe analysis setups. Fully Customizable Tailor inputs like swing sensitivity, candle pattern filters, and more to fit your unique trading approach, Use Cases Confirm smart entries using trend, pattern, and candlestick confluence. Filter out noise with structure-aligned signals. Ideal for breakout, reversal, trend-following, and SND-based strategies. Compatible with most known styles: ICT, SMC, Elliott Wave (Trading Chaos Technique), Price Action, Double Top, Double Bottom, Support Resistance, Supply Demand, and more. TPTSyncX is more than just an indicator, it’s a complete visual assistant for traders who demand precision, structure, and confidence in every trade. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term analyst, TPTSyncX gap detector adapts to your style and helps uncover what others miss—whether you trade using an smc indicator ict indicator fvg indicator order block indicator double top indicator double bottom indicator breakout indicator reversal indicator trend following indicator snd indicator ict indicator elliott wave indicator price action indicator support resistance indicator supply demand indicator scalping indicator swing trading indicator, it’s built to keep you ahead in any market condition.



