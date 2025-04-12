TPTSyncX

Get the FREE AUX Indicator, EA Support & Manual Guide please visit - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955

Spot the Trend. Read the Pattern. Time the Entry.

3 Steps in Under 30 Seconds! Trade effortlessly — no analysis required, Your smart assistant is ready to simplify your workflow

  • No more chart overload.
  • Trade with confidence using smart bias detection.
  • Compatible with all currencies, crypto, stocks, metals, indices, and any timeframe.
  • Just click and execute — it’s that simple.
  • Deal for busy traders who want speed and clarity.

TPTSyncX is a powerful all-in-one MetaTrader 5 indicator that seamlessly synchronizes trend, pattern, and candlestick trigger analysis into a clean and intelligent visual system. Designed for traders who want clarity, precision, and speed, it helps identify high-probability trade setups using a combination of price action, structural patterns, and market timing tools.

Key Features:

  1. Smart Visual Display:
    Automatically draws price structure patterns and clearly labels Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) on your chart — giving you a real-time view of market structure shifts and potential reversal zones, essential for identifying trend transitions and price breakouts with clarity.
  2. Dynamic Moving Average: 
    Adapts automatically to your selected target bar range, giving you a dynamic Period MA that adjusts based on your setup, whether for short-term scalping or long-term swing trades.
  3. Daily Target Price (ADR/ATR Based):
    Provides clear take-profit and stop-loss references using ADR or ATR to make your targets more rational and based on real market volatility.
  4. Daily Line Separator:
    Helps visually break down each trading day, giving you a clearer view of session movements, daily cycles, and intraday patterns. It also includes Fibonacci Expansion and Extension tools for manual measurement — allowing you to draw and project price targets with precision whenever needed.
  5. Candle Monitoring for Daily/Weekly Bias:
    Monitors daily and weekly candlestick structures to help you identify short-term and daily bias and align with higher timeframe context ideal for planning directional trades with precision.
  6. Round Number Detection:
    Automatically highlights key round numbers (e.g., 1.0000, 1.5000) to assist in identifying quarterly cycles and significant psychological price levels throughout the year.
  7. Liquidity Zone Detection:
    Detects key liquidity levels such as Previous Day High (PDH), Previous Day Low (PDL), as well as Asian Session High and Low. These dynamic zones are critical for recognizing areas where liquidity may be swept, making them ideal for pinpointing potential reversals, continuations, or smart money-driven moves with precision.These zones help traders anticipate liquidity sweeps, reversals, and continuation moves ideal for smart money concepts, ICT, and institutional-style strategies.
  8. Multi-Currency Scanner:
    Scans multiple currency pairs simultaneously in seconds to detect real-time trend and pattern formations, including Gap Detector impulse and correction phases based on Elliott Wave and Smart Money logic. Perfect for spotting opportunities across the market without chart-hopping.
  9. Multi-Timeframe Ready:
    Supports detection of AB=CD patterns — including 1.27 projection corrections and 0.618 reversal setups, as well as powerful candlestick patterns like Engulfing, Three Inside Bar, and Three Outside Bar across multiple timeframes, ensuring alignment from micro to macro structure.

Lightweight and Optimized, Built to be CPU-friendly and responsive even on multi-pair, multi-timeframe analysis setups. Fully Customizable Tailor inputs like swing sensitivity, candle pattern filters, and more to fit your unique trading approach, Use Cases Confirm smart entries using trend, pattern, and candlestick confluence.

Filter out noise with structure-aligned signals. Ideal for breakout, reversal, trend-following, and SND-based strategies. Compatible with most known styles: ICT, SMC, Elliott Wave (Trading Chaos Technique), Price Action, Double Top, Double Bottom, Support Resistance, Supply Demand, and more. TPTSyncX is more than just an indicator, it’s a complete visual assistant for traders who demand precision, structure, and confidence in every trade. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term analyst, TPTSyncX gap detector adapts to your style and helps uncover what others miss—whether you trade using an smc indicator ict indicator fvg indicator order block indicator double top indicator double bottom indicator breakout indicator reversal indicator trend following indicator snd indicator ict indicator elliott wave indicator price action indicator support resistance indicator supply demand indicator scalping indicator swing trading indicator, it’s built to keep you ahead in any market condition.


Recommended products
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Chart Pattern MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Indicators
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Fibo World MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Gartley Projections D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3 (2)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Indicators
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
Indicators
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
Northen Trading Labs
Indicators
AutoFib: Advanced Fibonacci Retracement for MetaTrader 5 Automate Fibonacci Analysis for Smarter Trading Decisions AutoFib simplifies Fibonacci retracement analysis by automatically identifying key levels of support and resistance directly on your MT5 charts. Whether you're new to Fibonacci analysis or an advanced trader, AutoFib enhances your ability to identify potential reversals, continuations, and critical price levels. Key Features: Automatic Fibonacci Levels – Identify retracement and ext
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
X3 Chart Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to X3 Chart Pattern Scanner X3 Cherart Pattern Scanner is the non-repainting and non-lagging indicator detecting X3 chart patterns including Harmonic pattern, Elliott Wave pattern, X3 patterns, and Japanese Candlestick patterns. Historical patterns match with signal patterns. Hence, you can readily develop the solid trading strategy in your chart. More importantly, this superb pattern scanner can detect the optimal pattern of its kind. In addition, you can switch on and off individu
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
Indicators
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Trend ML
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Trend ML entry points should be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator works using the cyclic-wave dependence function. Thus, all entry points will be optimal points where the movement changes. The simplest way to use the indicator is to open a trade in the direction of an existing trend. The best result is obtained by combining the indicator with fundamental news, it can act as a news filter, that is, it can show how the market reacts to this or that news. A simple and conve
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
Indicators
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
Buyers of this product also purchase
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicators
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
Indicators
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
Indicators
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
Indicators
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicators
BigPlayerRange — Best Indicator for Micro Index and Micro Dollar | MT5 Unlock the power of BigPlayerRange , widely recognized as the best institutional indicator for the micro index and micro dollar on MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool highlights strategic zones of institutional activity, providing ultra-precise market structure insights. How It Works: BigPlayerRange draws two horizontal zones based on institutional volume action: Green Zone — Where institutional buyers defend the price.
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line - serve as a target. - A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and serves
Heikin Ashi with Pivot
Anna Russel Abanes
Indicators
ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator for MT5 Take your trading to the next level with ChartMaster Heikin Ashi with Pivot Indicator , a powerful tool that combines the clarity of Heikin Ashi candles with advanced pivot-point analysis. This indicator is designed for traders who want to identify market trends, reversals, and key support/resistance zones with precision. Key Features: Heikin Ashi Visualization – Smooths out market noise for cleaner trend identification. Automatic Pivot
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
Session Bias and Signals Pro
Sizolwethu Dlodlo
Indicators
Session Bias & Trade Signals in one tool.  Detects Asia, London & NY session trends, shows bias strength, alerts bias flips, and plots Entry/SL/TP levels with R:R. Simple dashboard for quick decisions. Simple but powerful trading assistant. This indicator automatically detects the market bias during the Asia, London, and New York sessions . It helps traders stay on the right side of the trend, avoid neutral zones, and catch bias flips with alerts. Bias Detection – Shows session bias as Bullish
Manipulation Hunter AMD
Andres Emeric Araya Rivera
1 (1)
Indicators
Manipulation Hunter — Identify Market Convergence with Algorithmic Precision Manipulation Hunter is an advanced indicator engineered to detect manipulation points, structural pivots, and price convergence zones before major directional moves occur. Powered by a proprietary multi-variable algorithm based on AMD (Accumulation – Manipulation – Distribution) principles, it automatically analyzes price action to reveal key levels where structure, momentum, and institutional footprints align. Wh
Enigma 112
issam rahhal sabour
Indicators
Enigma 112 Indicator - User Manual Enigma 112 Indicator Complete User Manual - Ultimate Trading Solution Introduction The Enigma 112 is a comprehensive multi-timeframe trading indicator that combines advanced technical analysis concepts including Tesla 3-6-9 Gates, Huddleston Theory, PO3 Dealing Ranges, and sophisticated risk management systems. Tesla 3-6-9 Gates Based on Nikola Tesla's vortex mathematics for precise support and resistance levels Huddleston Theory Volume-based market
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Indicators
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
MetaTrader 4 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
Currency Index Watcher
Icham Aidibe
Indicators
Currency Index Watcher is a simple and user-friendly tool for whoever wish to trade Forex using currencies indexes. Currency Index Watcher is configurable and usable directly from the panel. Indexes of 8 custom currencies EUR, USD, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD (default) Any 3-chars symbol from your market watch could be used (BTC = bitcoin, RUB = ruble, CNH = yuan etc ...) : double click the symbol label  Ability to select which currencies and made-of pairs will be analyzed : check/uncheck wante
More from author
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with
Filter:
88007901
129
88007901 2025.10.14 07:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arief
1173
Reply from developer Arief 2025.10.14 08:42
Thank you for this wonderful review and for becoming a loyal fan! We're so happy to hear that the software, from its performance and updates to our support, has exceeded your expectations. Your endorsement is incredibly motivating. We can't wait to share our future works with you and continue this successful cooperation.
Da Ming Li
384
Da Ming Li 2025.04.14 04:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arief
1173
Reply from developer Arief 2025.10.14 08:38
Thank you so much for the 5-star review, We're thrilled to hear you find the indicator helpful and that you received quick support. We appreciate you.
Reply to review