Basic Volume Profile MT5

Discover the power of volume analysis with our volume profile indicator for Metatrader! / MT4 Version

Basic Volume Profile is an indicator specifically designed for manual traders looking to optimize their trading. The Volume Profile Indicator is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to better understand market behavior. With our innovative solution you can clearly and concisely visualize how trading volume is distributed across prices. This allows you to identify key areas of interest, such as support and resistance levels, accumulation and distribution zones, and significant control points. Unlike a normal volume indicator which indicates the trading volume on a specific day, Basic Volume Profile shows you the trading volume for a specific price. 

Our indicator features an intuitive and customizable interface that allows you to tailor it to your trading preferences.

Features

  • Clear display of the volume profile on the price chart.
  • Quick identification of areas of high and low volume activity.
  • Full customization of colors and styles to suit your trading style.
  • Supports multiple timeframes for comprehensive analysis.
  • Dedicated technical support to ensure a smooth experience.

Configuration Parameters

Indicator settings
  • Number of histograms: Number of volume bars to be displayed
  • Profile position: Whether you want the volume profile to be displayed on the first candle or sideways
  • Color mode: Whether you want the volume profile to be split into bullish/bearish or not
Indicator color settings
  • Up color: this parameter changes the color of the bullish volume
  • Down color: this parameter changes the color of bearish volume
  • Total color: this parameter changes the color of the total volume
  • Line color: this parameter changes the color of the POC line, which is the price level of the time period with the highest trading volume
  • Background color: this parameter changes the color of the background of the box generated by the POC line
  • Background opacity: this parameter changes the opacity of the previous frame
Alerts
  • Alert trigger %: alert based on % of volume candles (see picture as example)
  • Pop-up alert: alert to MT4 terminal
  • Push notification alert: alert to phone
  • Email alert: email alert
Chart settings
Here you can set all chart related parameters such as candlestick color and chart background
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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