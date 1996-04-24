The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend.





Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the current state of the market, analyzing historical data and providing the trader with recommendations based on this data.





It must be remembered that any dial indicator is a visual representation of the signal. Typically, such indicators in the Forex market represent a full-fledged trading system that processes data from several technical instruments. The appearance of the "arrow" is the end result of these calculations. The indicator independently evaluates the strength of the signal and informs the trader about this, who can only make a decision about making a transaction.