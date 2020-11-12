The Priority Argument indicator algorithm is based on standard indicators as well as its own mathematical calculations.





The indicator will help users determine the direction of the trend. It will also become an irreplaceable advisor for entering the market or for closing a position. This indicator is recommended for everyone, both beginners and professionals.





How to work:

The implementation of the trend indicator is simple - in the form of lines of two colors. We buy when the indicator line color changes from pink to green. We hold a long position until the line color changes. Sell ​​when the line color changes from green to pink and hold short until the next color changes to blue.