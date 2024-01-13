Heiken Ashi OHLC

Are you tired of trading without a clear direction
Do market fluctuations and noise leave you feeling overwhelmed

Here is the solution you've been searching for!
Imagine an indicator that simplifies trading, cuts through market noise, and provides crystal-clear signals. The Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator does just that!

What does the Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator do? It transforms traditional candlestick charts into a trader's dream. Instead of dealing with erratic price movements, you'll witness a smoother, more comprehensible representation of market trends. 

Here's why you'll love it:

  • 1. Clarity in Chaos: Heiken Ashi candles are designed to filter out market noise. With this indicator, you'll instantly spot the underlying trend, making your trading decisions sharper and more precise.
  • 2. Easy-to-Use: Say goodbye to complex strategies and overwhelming charts. The Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator simplifies your trading process. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, you'll find it intuitive and efficient.
  • 3. Unleash Profit Potential: By accurately identifying bullish and bearish periods, you can ride trends with confidence. This indicator helps you enter and exit trades at the right time, maximizing your profit potential.
  • 4. Reduced Stress: Trading can be emotionally taxing. With Heiken Ashi OHLC, you'll experience less stress. It's like having a calm, experienced trader by your side, guiding you through market fluctuations.
  • 5. Versatility: Use it in any market – Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies – it's a versatile tool that adapts to your trading style.

Take control of your trading journey today! The Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator is the missing piece in your trading toolkit. Start trading with confidence, reduce risks, and boost profits.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to transform your trading experience. Join the countless traders who've already harnessed the power of Heiken Ashi. Your success might be just one click away!
Act now, and let the Heiken Ashi OHLC Indicator be your guide to trading success!


Overall Working
The Heiken Ashi indicator modifies the traditional candlestick chart to filter out noise and better represent the trend by averaging price data. In this specific implementation:

  • Green candles represent bullish periods, where prices are generally rising.
  • Red candles indicate bearish periods, where prices are generally falling.
  • Colors can be changed from Settings
  • Works on all TimeFrames
These candles help traders to identify trends and potential reversal points in the market, making it a popular tool for technical analysis in forex and other financial markets.

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Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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IBG Candle Sniper HTF
Bogdan Gabriel Ilie
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YouTube Playlist with EA's performance: https://bit.ly/ibg-sniper-htf https://youtu.be/uD1R8-gvIlU - Set and Forget results for Year 2024 VIDEO with Settings Inputs Explained https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwLBz6YfMlo - - - all the customers who buy the EA - will receive lifetime membership in my private Discord Group and I will provide consulting and inputs optimization for the EA - DM me. - - -      Introducing the "IBG CANDLE SNIPER HTF" - a simple and revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) desi
BIX Gold Surfer
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Experts
BIX Gold Surfer is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed primarily for Gold trading. The EA follows market direction using an internal directional flow engine and works only with closed candle conditions. This helps reduce random intrabar noise and keeps the trading logic clean and structured. The system is designed to identify directional movement, avoid unnecessary repeated entries, close positions during neutral market phases, and reverse only when the opposite direction is confirmed. BIX Gold
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