GS gold is 2 in 1 = Advanced Grid Expert Advisor + Trend Indicator.



The algorithm is optimized for trading XAUUSD M5 (gold).



Deposit from $5000 with a leverage of 1: 500 and above.

GS gold can be used on any other Forex instruments with default settings.



Smart Grid Algoritm, Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm, Active Hedging Algoritm and averaging are used.

Preset strategies (Use strategy parameter):

No strategy



Low profit

Medium profit

High profit



By default, the No strategy corresponds to the Medium profit settings, however, the EA parameters can be arbitrarily changed by the trader.

GS gold has unique tools:

Intensive Trade allows you to collect the maximum profit when the market is trending

Active Hedging prevents drawdown and / or closes a series of profitable orders

The interactive control panel of the Expert Advisor, which quickly changes its parameters, will help you trade effectively.



You can see the work of the trend detection algorithm using the GS trendS indicator here .

Real-time results can be viewed here .

If you have purchased my advisor, send your suggestions for improvement and they will be taken into account when revising new versions

