GS gold

👍 Best price!

GS gold is 2 in 1 = Advanced Grid Expert Advisor + Trend Indicator.

The algorithm is optimized for trading XAUUSD M5 (gold).

Deposit from $5000 with a leverage of 1: 500 and above.

GS gold can be used on any other Forex instruments with default settings.

Smart Grid Algoritm, Trend Following, Counter Trend system, DD reduction Algoritm, Active Hedging Algoritm and averaging are used.

Preset strategies (Use strategy parameter):

  • No strategy
  • Low profit
  • Medium profit
  • High profit

By default, the No strategy corresponds to the Medium profit settings, however, the EA parameters can be arbitrarily changed by the trader.

GS gold has unique tools:

  • Intensive Trade allows you to collect the maximum profit when the market is trending
  • Active Hedging prevents drawdown and / or closes a series of profitable orders

The interactive control panel of the Expert Advisor, which quickly changes its parameters, will help you trade effectively.

The latest news and recommendations from the MQL5 group are here , join us.

You can see the work of the trend detection algorithm using the GS trendS indicator here .

Real-time results can be viewed here .

If you have purchased my advisor, send your suggestions for improvement and they will be taken into account when revising new versions

Parameters

Use strategy = (4 options)
Use intensive trade = true;
Use orders queue (SELL or BUY) = true;
Take Maximum profit = false;
Magic number = 3786901;
Target profit (cents) = 130;

------- Trend -------
Trend period = 20;
Trend filter = 2;

------- Hedge -------

Limit drawdown for activation Active Hedging,% (0 -not use) = 0;
Minimum number of profitable orders for fixing profit AH = 12;
Min Distance between orders (cents) for AH = 60;

------- Lot settings -------
Lot Increment Factor = 1.5;
Number of steps to increase the lot = 12;

Start Lots = 0.01;

------- Orders settings -------
Fixed distance between orders = true;
Distance between orders (cents) = 180;
Order fixed profit, cents (0 -not use) = 60;
Order Comment = "GS gold";

------- Time filters -------
... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ...
Start Time = "00:00";
End Time = "23:59";

------- NEWS filters -------
Trade on the days rates are published = false;

------- Other -------
Show Trend panel on the chart = true;
Trend panel Offset from right corner = 100;
Show Gain panel on the chart = true;
Show profit on the chart = true;
Panel background color = C'25,25,25 ';


Recommended products
Benjan Expert
Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
Experts
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend. The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market. The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips. The User can decide the amount of Take Profit. The User can decide the amount of Volume to input. The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Automated EA Robot
Yapo Thierry Hermann Yapo
Experts
WARNING :  You can use the Expert Advisor only on  M30   Period This price of $348 is a promotional offer, the next price will be $999 . Automated EA Robot  power is based on minimal risk management for all our customers. The gains sought are maximum while the risk is minimal and customizable based on the Account of the Trader. You therefore have the possibility with this expert advisor to define the risk yourself for each trading order automatically. What's the Strategy   of Automated EA Robo
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Stochastic Forex EA
Steve Zoeger
5 (10)
Experts
Stochastic Forex EA Forex Robot ️Little advice to increase the profit. ️You can also run the robot on multiple charts at the same time. Try the following example: EUR/USD Chart 4H EUR/USD Chart 1H ️EUR/USD Chart 30min EUR/USD Chart 15min Keep the Magic Number the same in all Time Frames ️  Check the Video for set ups https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 Stochastic as Main Indicator     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Gold robot experia
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
This EA is created for scalpers who love trading the lows and highs of GOLD/XAUUSD on smaller timeframes.  It uses two indicators, the alligator indicator with the RSI. The EA can only be used on the Gold market and it doesn't trade anything else apart from that. Its advisable to turn the robot off during NFP week. It has a build in news filter but can only be very sensitive to High impact News. here is the inputs on the Ea volume size= lotsize      volumesize= risk percentage per trade      sto
FX GridCash
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The Cash Flow Grid Trading System was designed with the intention of creating an ongoing monthly cash flow. This system is obviously turning out some large numbers, and profitable results are always the goal while taking minimal levels of risk.  There is hedging that takes place on a normal basis as the system is always placing both buy and sell positions.  The system does not use a specific stop loss percentage as such and relies on the hedging to minimize risk along with a relatively small ret
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
Gold One MT4
Habib Gholamali Heidari
3.3 (10)
Experts
Gold One  MT4 Hello to all gold trading enthusiasts in Forex, Welcome to our robot, where you join the ranks of the top gold traders. With over two decades of precise experience in the Forex market, we proudly introduce the latest generation of trading robots. Features:  Ideal for prop firm challenges. Suitable for all account  sizes, including low capitals. NO   Grid and   NO   martingale 100% Fully automated This robot employs the most recent, cutting-edge, and advanced gold-specific indicat
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Fort Knox EA
Fabrizio Boccelli
Experts
Fort Knox EA   is a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the H1 time frame, compatible with both   MT4   and MT5 platforms. This EA is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and reliability, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal risk. Key Features: Time Frame : Operates on the H1 time frame, providing a balanced approach between short-term and long-term trading strategies. Target Pair : Specializes i
Smart Hedge Trader MT4
Adil Mohsine
Experts
Smart Hedge Trader – MT4 Expert Advisor Link to MT5 version Smart Hedge Trader MT5 Smart Hedge Trader is an MT4 Expert Advisor that uses a structured hedging strategy to manage trades with precision. It monitors market conditions and applies calculated logic to manage exposure, aiming for consistent trade cycles with defined risk parameters. This EA is designed for traders who prefer an automated system that adapts to volatility while maintaining control over daily trading activity. Features: Dy
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
Smart Trend Tracer EA
Andri Maulana
Experts
Smart Trend Tracer EA: Your Automated Advantage in Gold Trading! Stop guessing the market direction. The Smart Trend Tracer is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor engineered to identify and follow high-probability trends with surgical precision. Leveraging a powerful combination of the proprietary Smart Trend Tracer indicator, a robust EMA trend filter, and dynamic money management, this EA is built to automate your trading and maximize your returns. The Golden Edge: Performance and Precision Gold-Op
The green billow
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is that you do not need to set multiple parameters and understand the Forex market principles. All you need is to set one parameter according to the recommendations given in the description and launch the EA. The robot calculates the necessary lot volume, acceptable risk and closing amount. The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. Several parameters and indicators are analyzed during the EA operation. Orders are opened and profit is
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (9)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Heiken Ashi Special Series strategy: The robot uses its built-in Heiken Ashi improved and tested indicator all the time and does a calculation to determine the prices trends. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. Perfect for Scalping; It will not send an order unless the calculations determine a good trend of profit; Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have
Silent hunter
Aleksey Yagneshko
Experts
The EA has a very simple setup , but effective . Uses only pending orders , which improves the accuracy of position entry . The principle of operation is to capture the slightest movement of the market during a trend , while ignoring the flat periods . Fully automated program for trading in the FOREX market. At the core of the algorithm is simply following the price movement ( trend ). Profit and limit potential losses by using placing Take Profit and Stop Loss . The function "Trailing Stop" all
Candle Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
4 (1)
Experts
The Candle Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on price action. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom E
FREE
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
Golden Ace
Lorenzo Mancuso
Experts
Expert Advisor : Golden Ace Timeframe: H1. General Description: GoldenAce is an Expert Advisor (EA) that optimize support and resitances breakout trading strategies for the XAUUSD pair. Employing innovative trailing stop mechanisms and tailored trade settings, GoldenAce capitalizes on market dynamics while minimizing risks. GoldenAce represents a sophisticated yet accessible tool for traders seeking consistent returns in the dynamic world of Gold trading. Key Features: Dynamic Trailing Stop
Buyers of this product also purchase
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
Experts
ORIX System —  is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Gold Mining EA
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
Gold Mining EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines momentum-based technical analysis with intelligent grid management. Designed primarily for trending markets like Gold (XAUUSD),  this EA uses a unique combination of Aroon Oscillator and RSI indicators to identify high-probability entry points while managing risk through multiple protective mechanisms. Trading Style: Grid Trading with Trend Following Best Instruments: XAUUSD (Gold) Recommended Timeframe: M15(15-minute) Mini
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.87 (15)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
More from author
GS smart5
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (5)
Experts
Best price Advanced grid algorithm,includes trend accounting, news, hedging and Risk manager. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smart5 receive a persona
News impact
Aleksander Gladkov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Choose the best trading tool: The impact of news on the exchange rate of a currency pair! As a news source you can use: Terminal calendar or Investing.com website In the second case, you will additionally need the Get News5 utility. The indicator combines well with the Trade maker utility, providing multi-currency trading. Calculates: indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations. actual trend directions for 5 customizable timeframes and levels
GS spread
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
The indicator calculates the current spread for each tick using the formula Spread=(ASK-BID)/Point. Schedule of changes in the boundaries spread over the timeframe displayed in a separate window from the date of accession of the indicator. Two lines corresponding to the minimum and maximum spread values are displayed. The indicator window is self-adjusted according to the minimum and maximum values from the moment of launch. The minimum and maximum values for the entire period of the indicator o
FREE
Get news
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilities
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL4\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; one is enough to support indicators on a
FREE
GS grid
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (4)
Experts
Uses an advanced grid algorithm with no martingale or limited Martingale (default) (version for MT5: GS grid5 ) . Defines and control the current trend; It switches himself its parameters in accordance with the current market conditions ; Flexible customizable grid algorithm with or without martingale; Drawdown reduction algorithm (DD Reduction Algoritm); Hedge algorithm; Interactive trade control buttons; The ability to open / close orders manually; News filter to prevent trading during news
GS target
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (2)
Experts
The automatic adviser of the new generation with parameters: Target profit per month (10%, 25%, 50%, 75%, 100%) - choice of strategy Stop Loss Limit, USD Filter News Forex Factory (true, false) Parameters for setting the lot size Uses the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news releases. Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Works on USD accounts with a leverage from 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.   Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust h
GS Hero
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
According to the trading algorithm GS Hero is similar to the best expert advisors on the Market. Unique GS Hero make the author's criteria for entering the market, the ability to close trades with maximum profit (in mode TakeMaximumProfit=true, the TargetProfit parameter sets only the required minimum profit) and the trading intensity: 4 orders per day and 75% with profit. GS Hero trades on the Heiken Ashi indicator in the direction of the trend, orders are filtered using RSI and MACD indicator
GS smart
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Experts
Best price, read GS smart channel ! Sale! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smar
GS trendS
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1. It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The color indicates the direction of the trend: yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B) blue - uptrend (BUY) red - downward trend (SELL) The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level. The va
ATR RSI i4
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Composition of ATR and RSI indicators. The ATR RSI indicator compares two calculations of the ATR indicator with the Fast and Slow periods on one chart, plus the line of the average and the overbought and oversold zones of the RSI indicator. ATR shows the values of the volatility change in the currency pair in points, taking into account the period specified as a parameter. The entry points provided by the RSI indicator show a very good risk-reward ratio in volatile and trending markets. ATR RS
ATR RSI x4
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor implements a trading strategy based on overbought and oversold zones of ATR RSI i4 indicator signals, which is included in the code . Trend Following, Counter Trend system , DD reduction Algoritm and Level Trading algoritm are used. To start trading, simply attach the EA to the chart, preferably EURUSD H1 timeframe. Live results can be viewed here . To trade with the new Forex instrument (EURUSD H1 by default), it is recommended to set up the parameter values by testing, initi
Gain since start
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information. There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders. Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English. Results are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated: Elapsed time Fixed profit Current profit SELL Current profit BUY Maximu
Trends and News
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Indicators
With the Trend and News indicator you will always be up to date : News + Trends + Forecast News Displayed on the chart as vertical lines with a description in the form of a tooltip The text displays two news: the previous published and the next expected They have filters: by importance (High, Medium, Low) and time period (Day, 4 days, Week) Full table of news for a given period (T button) Controlling the display of vertical lines on the chart and the sound signal before and after the publicati
GS Trend5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The advisor is designed for autonomous automatic round-the-clock trading on the EUR/USD pair, timeframe M15. There is a protection of the deposit from significant drawdown and a mode for saving a profitable transaction. Trades one deal. With the set parameters, it turns out to be one per day on average. How it works Uses the author's algorithm for analyzing three indicators and the direction of market movement to make a decision to open a deal. RSI Stochastic Bands market direction Opens an orde
GS grid5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the advanced grid algorithm and constrained Martingale (MT4 version: GS grid ). Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Test 2021 shows a high percentage of winning orders: more than 98%. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 1000USD. Can use the news feed from Forex Factory to prevent trading during news release (Filter News Forex Factory=true;). To access the options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab, you must enable
GS target5
Aleksander Gladkov
Experts
The revolutionary automatic adviser of the new generation with three parameters: Target profit per month (from 10% to 100%) Degree of risk (SuperLow, Low, Medium, High) Stop Loss Limit, USD Set up to work on EURUSD timeframe M15. Works on HEDGING accounts with a leverage of 1:500 and a Deposit from 500USD.   Enough for work: Decide on the size of the deposit that you can trust him Set the value of the desired profit per month (from 10 to 100 percent) Select the degree of risk (Low, Medium,
Gain since start MT5
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
It will perfectly complement your working Expert Advisor or manual trading with up-to-date information. There is a sound notification of exceeding the established profit and loss limits of open SELL and BUY orders. Moreover, for each currency pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and others, various sound alerts are activated in English. Indicators are displayed on a special panel on the chart from the moment the indicator is activated: Elapsed time Fixed profit Current profit Maximum drawdown Current d
GS trade report
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilities
3 in 1 : Report + monitoring + sending messages (Telegram, ...) to optimize trading and use of advisors. Monitoring: Panel on the chart Sending messages to Telegram Sending messages to Email Sending Notifications Sending pop-up messages Sound notifications when the established Profit/Loss levels are exceeded Monitoring is activated by pressing the Start button. Profit for the period by currency pairs, hours and Magic number for the current account. Forms four tables: by symbols, by magic number
Trade monitoring by Telegram
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilities
A professional tool for real-time monitoring of the account status and the work of Expert Advisors. Information about the account status can be sent to Telegram chats automatically at a specified interval or upon request. From the screenshots of the open charts of the terminal, you receive upon request from your Telegram bot. Account information includes: 13:02 Trade monitoring by Telegram v.1.0 (headline) Account : 6802ххх RoboForex-Pro (account information) Profit start: 2661 USD (profit earne
News impact L
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Uses the built-in news calendar of the MT5 terminal or the Investing.com website (in the latter case, the Get news5 utility is required) Has the Scale parameter={100%, 110%, 125%, ...} to adjust the comfortable size of the text and control elements Tells you in which direction it is safer to open positions 3 in 1: News + Trends + Forecast News for the selected period: current and in tabular form Actual trends for 5 customizable timeframes and trend reversal levels Forecast of exchange rate mo
Trade maker
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilities
Multi-currency trading on one chart! Creation and management of positions with trailing and breakeven, risk management and other useful functions. To fix profits, the Target profit parameter is provided; if it is greater than zero, all positions will be closed if the set value is exceeded. All positions and orders have set Stop Loss and Take profit. For multi-currency trading, taking into account the impact of news and switching symbols on the chart, it is useful to use the News impact indicato
Bars news
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
Indicator of news linked to a bar. The published current value of the news has a characteristic impact on the currency it relates to: positive, negative, neutral . The indicator summarizes all these values for the selected period, taking into account the importance of the news: high, medium, low . As a result, a percentage is calculated for the currency pair, which shows the news of which currency is dominant. If the value is positive, then the pair has news pressure towards BUY, if negative - S
Get news5
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilities
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL5\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; just one is enough to support indicators
GS trend I
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
The trend indicator has the ability to adjust the viewing depth and sensitivity, does not repaint and does not lag. In addition to the current trend, the chart displays trends for 5 more periods with zero trend levels for them. This allows for a comprehensive assessment of the nature of the trend movement. There is a possibility to choose the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The trend indicator can be used for any Forex financial instruments. The color s
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review