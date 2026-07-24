Smart trail sl Pro

Here is your fully updated, high-converting product description layout. It has been completely re-written to weave in all of your new pro-tier features—the on-chart control panel, the percentage-based partial take-profit matrix, the timeframe global persistence caching, and crystal-clear Buy/Sell multi-mode execution math.

Short Description (Max 190 c

Full Description

Smart Trail SL Pro is the ultimate institutional-grade risk, capital preservation, and trade management utility engineered specifically for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). While the standard version locked you into fixed parameters, the Pro Version hands you absolute, surgical control over your protection matrix and profit-taking rules.

Whether you trade manually or utilize third-party Expert Advisors, Smart Trail SL Pro operates as your automated risk manager. It continuously monitors your account, intercepts open market orders, applies structural safety cushions, liquidates volume to bank cash, and dynamically traps profits behind advancing trends.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Asset Optimized: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD), but fully adaptable to any instrument.

  • Execution: Real-time, ultra-low latency tick tracking.

In-Depth Input Parameters Explained

Group 1: Core Mode Selector

  • Initial Core Mode Default ( InpUseAttackMode ): Sets the core engine's startup behavior. Set to true to default to the aggressive milestone-snapping algorithm. Set to false to activate the protective Standard Mode. (Note: This can be overridden live on your chart using the dashboard panel).

  • Display Interactive Visual Chart Dashboard Panel ( InpShowPanel ): Toggles the visibility of the visual on-chart dashboard. Set to true for instant one-click mode switching. Set to false for an ultra-clean, distraction-free charting workspace.

Group 2: Attack Mode Parameters (Aggressive Trend Capturing)

  • Attack Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpAttackInitialSL ): The cash distance from your entry price where the initial protective Stop Loss is automatically placed (e.g., 5.00 = $5.00 protection cushion).

  • Attack Milestone Step Increment ($) ( InpAttackStepSize ): The exact distance the market must travel in your favor to trigger a Stop Loss "snap" adjustment (e.g., 1.00 = locks profit tightly at every $1.00 move).

Group 3: Standard Mode Parameters (Classic Trade & Volume Preservation)

  • Standard Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpStandardInitialSL ): The protective Stop Loss distance applied upon trade opening when Attack Mode is disabled (Default: 10.00 = $10.00).

  • Standard Mode: Enable Breakeven Feature ( InpUseStandardBE ): Toggles the secure breakeven module.

  • Standard Mode: Profit needed to trigger BE ($) ( InpStandardBETrigger ): The exact price movement required in your favor to activate the breakeven engine and trigger your partial close (Default: 3.00 = $3.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Profit to lock in at BE ($) ( InpStandardBEProfit ): The net profit added past your entry price to safely clear broker commission/spread when snapping to breakeven (Default: 0.50 = secures +$0.50).

  • Standard Mode: Partial Close Volume at BE ( InpPartialPercent ): Select your automatic profit-taking scale-out structure the exact millisecond Breakeven is triggered. Choose between Disabled (0%), 25%, 50%, or 75% partial volume liquidation.

  • Standard Mode: Move SL only at every X milestone ($) ( InpStandardStepSize ): Establishes the profit milestone spacing for subsequent classic trailing (Default: 2.00 = calculates adjustments every $2.00 move).

  • Standard Mode: Distance behind milestone line ($) ( InpStandardTrailDist ): The breathing room cushion maintained behind your active profit milestone line, letting Gold fluctuate safely without premature stopped-out cutoffs (Default: 2.00 = trails $2.00 behind the line).

Group 4: Filter & Safety Settings

  • Manage Specific Magic Number ( InpTargetMagicNumber ): Controls trade targeting. Set to 0 to automatically manage all manual trades. Set to any specific ticket number (e.g., 12345) to strictly manage positions generated by a specific external EA.

  • Only Manage Chart Symbol ( InpCurrentSymbolOnly ): Set to true (Highly Recommended) to strictly handle trades matching the current chart symbol. Set to false to manage all open account symbols simultaneously.

Pro Feature Highlight: The Interactive Dashboard & Memory Cache

  1. Top-Center On-Chart Panel: The utility draws a beautiful, clickable control panel directly on your screen. It is mathematically calculated to anchor itself precisely at the top-center of your chart, completely eliminating any visual overlapping conflicts with MT5's native One-Click Buy/Sell panels. Click [Attack Mode] or [Standard Mode] to change your global management style instantly in real-time.

  2. Timeframe Persistence Caching Engine: Unlike basic utilities that reset to their default parameters when a chart updates, Smart Trail SL Pro utilizes the MT5 terminal's permanent global memory cache. You can flip your chart from M5 to M15, Hourly, Daily, or Weekly timeframes, and the EA will flawlessly remember whichever mode you selected on your panel, completely preserving your live trading state.

Advanced Multi-Mode Execution Math

1. ATTACK MODE MECHANICS

Optimized for high-velocity momentum breakouts and tight trend trapping. The EA pushes your SL directly onto the achieved milestone floor.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2395.00 ($2400.00 - $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market rallies to $2401.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly "snaps" to your exact milestone line: $2401.00. Your risk is entirely eliminated, and a $1.00 profit is locked in.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market continues upward to $2402.50. The utility locks onto the next complete dollar floor milestone and snaps the Stop Loss tightly to $2402.00.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00)

    • Execution: You open a Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2405.00 ($2400.00 + $5.00).

    • Milestone Snap 1: The market drops to $2399.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly snaps down to $2399.00.

    • Milestone Snap 2: The market drops further to $2398.00. The Stop Loss snaps down to $2398.00.

2. STANDARD MODE MECHANICS (With Breakeven Partial Profit Taking)

Optimized for institutional scale-outs and swing tracking. It enforces a flawless, strict chronological order of operations: Initial Protection $\rightarrow$ Partial Take-Profit Scale-Out $\rightarrow$ Breakeven Locking $\rightarrow$ Stepping Trailing Engine Activation.

  • BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Buy position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is automatically deployed deep at $2390.00 ($2400.00 - $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price rallies up and touches $2403.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger perfectly). The Pro engine instantly executes a split-second partial close of 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at the market price, banking guaranteed cash directly into your account balance.

    • The Breakeven Lock: Simultaneously, the EA modifies the remaining 0.50 Lots and snaps the Stop Loss from the deep negative zone up to $2400.50 (Entry + $0.50 profit cushion). Your risk on the remaining position is now zero.

    • Trailing Activation: The trailing engine is now officially unlocked. The price jumps up to $2404.00 (Hits the next $4.00 milestone line). The trailing math kicks in: Milestone ($4.00) - Trail Distance ($2.00) = $2.00 trailing profit. The Stop Loss gracefully glides up to $2402.00, protecting your remaining trade while leaving a stable $2.00 cushion for Gold's natural volatility.

  • SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00)

    • Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Sell position at $2400.00.

    • Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is deployed at $2410.00 ($2400.00 + $10.00).

    • The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price drops to $2397.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger). The Pro engine liquidates 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at market to bank immediate cash.

    • The Breakeven Lock: The Stop Loss on the remaining 0.50 Lots is instantly dropped down to lock in tightly at $2399.50 (Entry - $0.50 profit cushion).

    • Trailing Activation: The price falls further to $2396.00 (Hits the $4.00 milestone drop line). The trailing engine calculates the milestone cushion, and the Stop Loss is adjusted downward to $2398.00, systematically locking in more profit.

Remote Cross-Platform & VPS Capabilities

  • Mobile Synergy: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader 5 Mobile App. Execute your market setups from your iOS or Android phone anywhere in the world. As long as your mobile app is connected to the same account running your desktop platform, Smart Trail SL Pro instantly assumes management of the trade.

  • Infrastructure Requirement: This EA processes real-time broker streams on every single price update. To keep protections active, your hardware must remain powered on with sleep/hibernate modes turned off. For absolute corporate safety, deploying the EA onto an MQL5 VPS or external Virtual Private Server is highly recommended to guarantee flawless 24/7 protection even with your computer turned off.

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Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Indicator Automation XT
Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
Utilities
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Discord Signal Notifications
Liudmyla Medvedenko
Utilities
Discord Signal Notifications — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, проповодов и управляющих счетами, который автоматически отправляет все ваши торговые события в канал или чат Discord. Главное преимущество — Глобальный мониторинг. Вам не нужно устанавливать советник на каждый график. Достаточно запустить одну копию утилиты на одном любом окне, и она будет отслеживать действия по всем инструментам и всем счетам в вашем терминале одновременно. Основные возможности Глобальный мониторинг счёта Ути
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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