Here is your fully updated, high-converting product description layout. It has been completely re-written to weave in all of your new pro-tier features—the on-chart control panel, the percentage-based partial take-profit matrix, the timeframe global persistence caching, and crystal-clear Buy/Sell multi-mode execution math.

Short Description (Max 190 c

Full Description

Smart Trail SL Pro is the ultimate institutional-grade risk, capital preservation, and trade management utility engineered specifically for the unique volatility of Gold (XAUUSD). While the standard version locked you into fixed parameters, the Pro Version hands you absolute, surgical control over your protection matrix and profit-taking rules.

Whether you trade manually or utilize third-party Expert Advisors, Smart Trail SL Pro operates as your automated risk manager. It continuously monitors your account, intercepts open market orders, applies structural safety cushions, liquidates volume to bank cash, and dynamically traps profits behind advancing trends.

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Asset Optimized: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD), but fully adaptable to any instrument.

Execution: Real-time, ultra-low latency tick tracking.

In-Depth Input Parameters Explained

Group 1: Core Mode Selector

Initial Core Mode Default ( InpUseAttackMode ): Sets the core engine's startup behavior. Set to true to default to the aggressive milestone-snapping algorithm. Set to false to activate the protective Standard Mode. (Note: This can be overridden live on your chart using the dashboard panel).

Display Interactive Visual Chart Dashboard Panel ( InpShowPanel ): Toggles the visibility of the visual on-chart dashboard. Set to true for instant one-click mode switching. Set to false for an ultra-clean, distraction-free charting workspace.

Group 2: Attack Mode Parameters (Aggressive Trend Capturing)

Attack Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpAttackInitialSL ): The cash distance from your entry price where the initial protective Stop Loss is automatically placed (e.g., 5.00 = $5.00 protection cushion).

Attack Milestone Step Increment ($) ( InpAttackStepSize ): The exact distance the market must travel in your favor to trigger a Stop Loss "snap" adjustment (e.g., 1.00 = locks profit tightly at every $1.00 move).

Group 3: Standard Mode Parameters (Classic Trade & Volume Preservation)

Standard Initial SL Distance ($) ( InpStandardInitialSL ): The protective Stop Loss distance applied upon trade opening when Attack Mode is disabled (Default: 10.00 = $10.00).

Standard Mode: Enable Breakeven Feature ( InpUseStandardBE ): Toggles the secure breakeven module.

Standard Mode: Profit needed to trigger BE ($) ( InpStandardBETrigger ): The exact price movement required in your favor to activate the breakeven engine and trigger your partial close (Default: 3.00 = $3.00 move).

Standard Mode: Profit to lock in at BE ($) ( InpStandardBEProfit ): The net profit added past your entry price to safely clear broker commission/spread when snapping to breakeven (Default: 0.50 = secures +$0.50).

Standard Mode: Partial Close Volume at BE ( InpPartialPercent ): Select your automatic profit-taking scale-out structure the exact millisecond Breakeven is triggered. Choose between Disabled (0%), 25%, 50%, or 75% partial volume liquidation.

Standard Mode: Move SL only at every X milestone ($) ( InpStandardStepSize ): Establishes the profit milestone spacing for subsequent classic trailing (Default: 2.00 = calculates adjustments every $2.00 move).

Standard Mode: Distance behind milestone line ($) ( InpStandardTrailDist ): The breathing room cushion maintained behind your active profit milestone line, letting Gold fluctuate safely without premature stopped-out cutoffs (Default: 2.00 = trails $2.00 behind the line).

Group 4: Filter & Safety Settings

Manage Specific Magic Number ( InpTargetMagicNumber ): Controls trade targeting. Set to 0 to automatically manage all manual trades. Set to any specific ticket number (e.g., 12345) to strictly manage positions generated by a specific external EA.

Only Manage Chart Symbol ( InpCurrentSymbolOnly ): Set to true (Highly Recommended) to strictly handle trades matching the current chart symbol. Set to false to manage all open account symbols simultaneously.

Pro Feature Highlight: The Interactive Dashboard & Memory Cache

Top-Center On-Chart Panel: The utility draws a beautiful, clickable control panel directly on your screen. It is mathematically calculated to anchor itself precisely at the top-center of your chart, completely eliminating any visual overlapping conflicts with MT5's native One-Click Buy/Sell panels. Click [Attack Mode] or [Standard Mode] to change your global management style instantly in real-time. Timeframe Persistence Caching Engine: Unlike basic utilities that reset to their default parameters when a chart updates, Smart Trail SL Pro utilizes the MT5 terminal's permanent global memory cache. You can flip your chart from M5 to M15, Hourly, Daily, or Weekly timeframes, and the EA will flawlessly remember whichever mode you selected on your panel, completely preserving your live trading state.

Advanced Multi-Mode Execution Math

1. ATTACK MODE MECHANICS

Optimized for high-velocity momentum breakouts and tight trend trapping. The EA pushes your SL directly onto the achieved milestone floor.

BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00) Execution: You open a Buy position at $2400.00 . Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2395.00 ($2400.00 - $5.00). Milestone Snap 1: The market rallies to $2401.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly "snaps" to your exact milestone line: $2401.00 . Your risk is entirely eliminated, and a $1.00 profit is locked in. Milestone Snap 2: The market continues upward to $2402.50 . The utility locks onto the next complete dollar floor milestone and snaps the Stop Loss tightly to $2402.00 .

SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $5.00 | Step Size = $1.00) Execution: You open a Sell position at $2400.00 . Initial Protection: The EA instantly places your Stop Loss at $2405.00 ($2400.00 + $5.00). Milestone Snap 1: The market drops to $2399.00 (Milestone 1 reached). The Stop Loss instantly snaps down to $2399.00 . Milestone Snap 2: The market drops further to $2398.00 . The Stop Loss snaps down to $2398.00 .



2. STANDARD MODE MECHANICS (With Breakeven Partial Profit Taking)

Optimized for institutional scale-outs and swing tracking. It enforces a flawless, strict chronological order of operations: Initial Protection $\rightarrow$ Partial Take-Profit Scale-Out $\rightarrow$ Breakeven Locking $\rightarrow$ Stepping Trailing Engine Activation.

BUY POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00) Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Buy position at $2400.00 . Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is automatically deployed deep at $2390.00 ($2400.00 - $10.00). The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price rallies up and touches $2403.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger perfectly). The Pro engine instantly executes a split-second partial close of 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at the market price, banking guaranteed cash directly into your account balance. The Breakeven Lock: Simultaneously, the EA modifies the remaining 0.50 Lots and snaps the Stop Loss from the deep negative zone up to $2400.50 (Entry + $0.50 profit cushion). Your risk on the remaining position is now zero. Trailing Activation: The trailing engine is now officially unlocked. The price jumps up to $2404.00 (Hits the next $4.00 milestone line). The trailing math kicks in: Milestone ($4.00) - Trail Distance ($2.00) = $2.00 trailing profit. The Stop Loss gracefully glides up to $2402.00 , protecting your remaining trade while leaving a stable $2.00 cushion for Gold's natural volatility.

SELL POSITION EXAMPLE (Parameters: Initial SL = $10.00 | BE Trigger = $3.00 | BE Profit = $0.50 | Partial Percent = 50% | Step = $2.00 | Trail Dist = $2.00) Execution: You open a 1.00 Lot Sell position at $2400.00 . Initial Protection: The Stop Loss is deployed at $2410.00 ($2400.00 + $10.00). The Breakeven & Partial Close Step: The price drops to $2397.00 (Hits the $3.00 BE Trigger). The Pro engine liquidates 50% of your volume (0.50 Lots) at market to bank immediate cash. The Breakeven Lock: The Stop Loss on the remaining 0.50 Lots is instantly dropped down to lock in tightly at $2399.50 (Entry - $0.50 profit cushion). Trailing Activation: The price falls further to $2396.00 (Hits the $4.00 milestone drop line). The trailing engine calculates the milestone cushion, and the Stop Loss is adjusted downward to $2398.00 , systematically locking in more profit.



Remote Cross-Platform & VPS Capabilities