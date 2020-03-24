LT Swap Info

This is a script based tool that informs the swap from all the currency pairs (gold and silver too).

It is possible to highlight pairs with a specific currency and whether the swap is positive or negative. In addition it is possible to complement the name of the symbols depending on the broker.

The informations are showed in the Experts tab of the Toolbox (Ctrl+T).

If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact us.

Enjoy!

More from author
LT Exaustion Oscillator
Thiago Duarte
3.33 (3)
Indicators
As it name implies, this is an exaustion oscillator. However, you may wonder: what differs you from others oscillators like RSI, Stochastic, CCI etc? The difference is that ours is more powerful and accurate ! Your oscillator filters the nois e made by other oscillators, and shows you only the exact moment to enter the trade. Of course, using it alone, like any other indicator, has its risks. Ideally, reconcile it with technical analysis and/or others indicators. If you have any doubt or suggest
LT Trade Panel Professional
Thiago Duarte
5 (6)
Utilities
Do you like Meta Trader? Nice, me too. Have you missed one or more features that could exist in it? Me too. Annoyed by this, I decided to create the Trade Panel. This tool has two versions: Lite and Pro. It is literally magical!  It expands, and a lot, the possibilities of your Meta Trader! It ceases to be a good program and becomes excellent! Do you doubt? It is okay. Buy and see for yourself ;) One warning: you will love it! Lite version (free):   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40410 A
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilities
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
LT Watermark MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.77 (22)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
LT Round Numbers MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (18)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: Key levels in pips - distance between the lines. Color -   lines color. Style -   lines style. Width -  lines width. Display at background -  draw lines in front or back of candles. Selectable -  turn on or off the option to select the lines. Lines identification -  identifica
FREE
LT Clock MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance - from border. Vertical distance - from border. Color - text color. Font - text font. Size - text size. Corner - which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds - show or hide seconds. Draw as background - candles front or back. Label local - text before local time. Label broker - text before broker time. Label GMT - text before GMT time. Separator - separator between label and time Objec
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicators
The Weis Wave first takes the market volume and then organizes it with the price into Wave charts. It is the only software that will present the true picture of the market before you. If anyone of you, has watched an intraday price movement then you must know that it unfolds in a series of selling as well as buying waves-a procedures tearing down and building up. Wave analysis is an integral part of the trading method. The indicator helps to deal with today’s volatile market. Moreover, it works
FREE
LT Volume
Thiago Duarte
4.73 (15)
Indicators
This is a conventional volume indicator, which displays the ticks or real volume (if available from your broker). But it has others features like: 5 color schemes: single, when crossing with moving average, when crossing a specific level, when having different volume between bars and when candle change color. Being hable to have a customizable moving average. Being hable to have a value indicator line. Many thanks to  Diego Silvestrin  for the ideas to version 1.1 and   Konstantin Demidov   for
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.65 (49)
Utilities
Have you missed any tools or shortcuts in Meta Trader? Simple things that would make your daily trading much easier ? We have the solution for you: our Trade Panel! This is an EA tool (Expert Advisor) that, if configured to controll all symbols, needs to be loaded only once. This is the Lite version (free) of our tool. Professional version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42658 If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode try change the tickets digi
FREE
LT Trend Chart
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
Are you the trend surfing type? Do you like to follow the big sharks? Nope? So you are the type that trades reversion? Awaiting the trend exhaustion and entering on trade? So this indicator is for you ! With it is extremely easy to identify the trend and when it reverses because the chart is automatically colored according to a defined moving average. You can change it settings and make it your own (or hide it). In addition it is possible to have indicative arrows on chart and also popup and p
LT Volume Weighted Average Price
Thiago Duarte
5 (7)
Utilities
Volume Weighted Average Price or VWAP is an indicator wich shows different average prices on chart. This is very useful to find strong negotiation price areas and as trend following. Configurations: Day, Week and Month - Show different VWAPs according to the period. You can change each line style on "colors" tab. Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3 PayPal, Skrill, Nete
FREE
LT Day High Low
Thiago Duarte
4.57 (30)
Indicators
This indicator draw a line on high and low levels of X number of days. It is possible to have an alert (in the software and mobile app) for when the price breaks the high or low of the current day. Configurações: Days -   past days to calculate (1 = actual day only). Alert when reach levels -   activate the alert for specific levels or both. Push notification -   enable the alert to the mobile MT5 app. Appearance High -   high level color. Low -   low level color. Size actual day -   thickness
FREE
RSI with Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
4.8 (15)
Indicators
RSI with moving average is great to see when the price is overbought and oversold instead of RSI only. INPU T PARAME TERS : RSI: Period - RSI period. Price - RSI applied price. Color scheme - RSI color scheme (4 available). MOVING AVERAGE: Period - MA period. Type - MA  type. Apply - MA applica tion. Shift - MA shif t (correc tion). PRICE LINE: Show - specify if line with price, only line or nothing. Style - line style. OTHER: Overbought level - specify  the level . Overbought descriptio
FREE
LT Force
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. Thanks to Andre Sens for the version 1.1 idea. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT4 version: 
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
5 (9)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38677 Any doubt or suggestion please contact us. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I a
FREE
LT Candle Time with Alert MT4
Thiago Duarte
3.5 (2)
Utilities
This indicator show the candle remaining time on the chart and/or in the corner of the window. It also display notificaton (popup and push) when a new candle is formed (optional). You configure the timer on candles and at chart corner. I don't need to explain the functions because are very simple. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/38470 Any doubt or suggestion to a new feature please comment. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Round Numbers
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Round numbers (or key levels) is an amazing strategy. These numbers are strong support and resistance levels. So what this indicator does is draw horizontal lines on the chart to help you find these levels. Configurations: 1St level: Color - lines color. Style - lines style. Width -  lines width. 2Nd level: Second level lines? -  turn off second level lines. Color -  lines color. Style -  lines style. Width -  lines width. Space between lines in points -  I don't need explain :) Display at backg
FREE
New Candle Alert MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.67 (6)
Indicators
New Candle Alert is a simple indicator that notify you when a new candle is formed. Func tions : Alert type - option to choose between message with sound or only sound. Message -   alert message. Push notifications -   enable push notifications. Show timeframe -  show the symbol timeframe. Show hour -   show the alarm time. Test message - if you don't want to wait a new candle formed to see the message. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37988 Hope you enjoy it. Any doubt or su
FREE
LT Filled Moving Averages
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Indicators
Are you a  trend surfer like us? Do you use Moving Averages too? Ever wanted the are between them to be painted? Yeah, we solved this problem with the Filled MAs indicator! It is very simple, just puts two fully customizable Moving Averages on chart and fill the space between them, changing the color as they intersect. Thanks to gmbraz for the version 1.1 idea. Any questions os suggestions please contact me! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.89 (9)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
LT Colored Moving Average
Thiago Duarte
5 (4)
Utilities
Are you the type who likes to use moving averages and surf the trend? Me Too! that is why I developed this indicator. It is basically a moving average that changes the color according to the trend (up or down). Its appearance can be customized and the price method too. The setup is very simple, no need to explain. If you have any questions or find any errors please contact us! Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot   <3
FREE
LT Spread MT5
Thiago Duarte
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This is a simple indicator that shows the spread in points. It is useful for those like trade scalper, in addition to be customizable. Functions: Color - I don't need to explain :) Font type - I don't need to explain :) Font size - I don't need to explain :) First text - text in front of spread number Second text - aditional text after the spread number. Corner - specify the corner where the spread will be written. Horizontal distance - horizontal distance from the edge. Vertical distance - ve
FREE
LT Watermark MT4
Thiago Duarte
5 (5)
Utilities
This indicator draw a watermark on the chart, with the timeframe and symbol name. You can change everything, including add a aditional watermark. Functions: Symbol watermark: Size -  text size. Font -  text font. Color -  text color. Background text -  watermark at foreground or background mode. Horizontal correction -  x correction in pixels. Vertical correction -  y correction in pixels. Separator period X symbol -  what will separate the period from symbol. Aditional watermark: Enable custom
FREE
Candle Cross MA
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicators
Candle cross MA is an indicator that works "silently", that is, drawing only a moving average on the chart. It alerts you when the last candle cross with a moving average that you set. Alert is given only when the candle closes. The moving average settings are fully customizable. The indicator sends popup, and push notifications. You can also deactivate alerts when the chart is inactive. Are you the trend type?  Do not miss another opportunity!
FREE
LT Hide And Show Shortcut
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Utilities
Are you tired of erasing the objects on chart and then having to put them back in? What if you had a tool that would allow you to hide and show all objects any time? Cool, huh? That is why I developed this tool as an indicator. With it you hide all objects using a shortcut button on chart or the keyboard (customizable). If you have any suggestions or find a bug, please, contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Active Symbol Tool for our Trade Panel
Thiago Duarte
4.75 (4)
Utilities
Active Symbol is a tool that works together with our Trade Panel. Since version 1.2 our panel can manage multiple symbols without having to open it in all of them, just one. This tool make this possible, because with it the actual or remote symbol information are saved for our Trade Panel to use. Remember to enable the panel control mode in the all symbols function. If you have some problemas with the shortcut buttons on chart on unpinned mode of Trade Panel try change the tickets digits option.
FREE
LT Simple Price
Thiago Duarte
4.6 (5)
Utilities
This is our simplest tool! With it you hide the Bid and Ask lines from chart and have only a small rectangle showing what current price is. This tool is useful for those who want the cleanest chart possible. You can also show the Ask price only, instead of the Bid (most common). To further assist you in cleaning the chart check out our other tool:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41835 Any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Enjoy!
FREE
LT Range Breakout
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
This is an indicator that highlights the price range, specifically in the morning. So it is very easy to identify when these zones are broken, giving you an excellent entry opportunity! Range Breakout works on all symbols and timeframes. It displays past price regions and projects the current one. If you find any bug or have any suggestion, please, contact us. Enjoy!
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
New Candle Alert MT 4
Thiago Duarte
Indicators
We stopped creatin small tools for MT4. Our focus are on MT5. Only very useful tools maybe we will develop to MT5. New Candle Alert is a simple indicator that notify you when a new candle is formed. You can modify the  notification message that will appear for you. The alarm sound is default by meta trader program. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/37986 Hope you enjoy it. Any doubt or suggestions please notify on private or by comments. See ya.
FREE
Empalamado
277
Empalamado 2020.04.19 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

