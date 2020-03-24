LT Swap Info
- Utilities
- Thiago Duarte
- Version: 1.0
This is a script based tool that informs the swap from all the currency pairs (gold and silver too).
It is possible to highlight pairs with a specific currency and whether the swap is positive or negative. In addition it is possible to complement the name of the symbols depending on the broker.
The informations are showed in the Experts tab of the Toolbox (Ctrl+T).
If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact us.
Enjoy!
User didn't leave any comment to the rating