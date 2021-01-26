Kruger is a night scalper trading system for trade on EURUSD and GBPUSD.

It is based on Moving Average and Candlestick Pattern to open trade.

Every trade using stop loss and take profit.

Kruger does not use any dangerous money management such as martingale, or grid so it can be used with minimum deposit as low as $100.

The backtest result from 2015-January,2021 is showing a stable performance. Please see the screenshot below or please do backtest the EA. (Note : Past performance does not guarantee of future result).





Pair EURUSD, GBPUSD Timeframe M5 Broker ECN, Low Spread Broker (Time set is for GMT+2 broker. If you use different broker time, it should be adjusted) Minimum Deposit $100 (for leverage 1:500), $500 (for leverage 1:100), $1700 (for leverage 1:30) Settings Default settings FIFO rule Yes (use MaxOrders=1) Strategy used Moving Average and Candlestick Pattern. Not use martingale, or grid. Take profit and Stop loss Yes

Check this step-by-step guide for Install Expert Advisors from Mql5.com Market

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Settings

Settings

MagicNum : number identifier for ea order

Ma Indicator Periods : moving average periods

Ma Indicator Price : applied price for moving average

Ma Calculation Method : moving average method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA)

MaStrategy : moving average strategy for opening order

MaxSpread : maximum spread for opening order

Lot_Mode : choose between Fix or Dynamic lot size for opening order

Risk : risk for lot size calculation in Dynamic Lot_Mode

MaxLot : maximum lot size for opening order

LotFix : lot size for Fix Lot_Mode

Slippage : maximum slippage point when opening order

Max Orders : maximum opened order. (For FIFO rule, use MaxOrder=1)

TPpoint : order take profit in point

SLpoint : order stop loss in point

Enable Trail : enable/disable trailing stop

TrailPoint : profit in point when ea start the trailing process

TrailPoint (step) : step profit in point when ea update the trailing process

Enable Time : enable/disable open order between StartTime and StopTime

Start Time : hour time when ea can start open order (Time set is for GMT+2 broker. If you use different broker time, it should be adjusted)

Stop Time : hour time when ea will stop open order (Time set is for GMT+2 broker. If you use different broker time, it should be adjusted)

Close On Opposite Candle : enable/disable close order when specific candle appear

Close On Convergent Candle : enable/disable close order when specific candle apper

MinProfit Point : minimum profit in point

EA_Comment : text identifier for ea order

Show informations : enable/disable ea information appear on chart

Info Tab Color : change color for ea information





For other questions, feel free to contact me!