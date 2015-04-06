AI Night GBPUSD

Advisor AI Night GBPUSD - Night scalper based on neural networks, designed for automated trading in financial markets, with an emphasis on scalping at night. Scalping is a short-term trading strategy where a bot seeks to capture small profits from short-term price changes.
The initial cost of the advisor is $190, the first 10 copies, the next price change is $490, the final cost of the advisor is $1490
The main characteristics of the bot include:
1. Using neural networks:
• The bot uses neural networks to analyze large amounts of data on prices, volumes and other market parameters. Neural networks can learn from historical data and identify complex dependencies and patterns that cannot always be identified using traditional technical indicators.
2. Night activity:
• The bot is designed specifically for trading at night, when the market can be less volatile and subject to certain patterns.
3. Scalping strategy:
• The bot will carry out quick transactions, catching the slightest price changes. To do this, he can use small take profit and stop loss levels to minimize risks.
4. Adaptability:
• The bot is configured to automatically adapt to changing market conditions. For example, he can adjust the parameters of his strategy based on current volatility or other factors affecting the market.
5. Risk management:
• The bot includes risk management strategies such as limiting position size, setting loss limits and other approaches to minimize losses.
6. Market monitoring:
• The bot continuously monitors market conditions and quickly responds to changes to capitalize on opportunities.
7. Testing and optimization:
• Periodic testing and optimization of the strategy using historical data helps ensure the effectiveness and stability of the bot in various market conditions.

The Expert Advisor Does Not Use: No Grid - No Martingale - No Doubling - No Averaging
Settings are set to default (for GBPUSD)
Minimum deposit for trading is $100
Use accounts with minimal spreads
The best timeframe for trading is M5.

Remember that automated trading always comes with risks, and the use of such bots requires careful monitoring and testing before use on live accounts.
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