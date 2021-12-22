DYJTradeingViewEA

DYJ TRADINGVIEW EA is a strategy based on the DYJ TRADINGVIEW indicator.

It can edit custom trading plans, such as daily maximum order limit 3, Long order limit 2, Short order limit 1, etc.

The EA will be automatically deleted after the transaction is completed.

It is suitable for Boom 1000 index varieties and is compatible with any derivatives and foreign exchange market varieties.

The parameter configuration of boom 1000 index can be downloaded in the product review.

Minimum Deposit - 100 USD (high risk mode).

Recommended Depsit - 1000 USD or more(normal mode).

Recommended Symbol -- Boom 1000 Index.

Parameters:



InpMagic-->123456

InpPairs-->GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,XAUUSD,USDCAD,GBPJPY,EURJPY,EURGBP,AUDUSD,NZDUSD



InpIsDisplaySignalWindows-->true

InpMaxOpenTrades -->3

InpMaxLongTrades -->2

InpMaxShortTrades -->1

InpExtOrderStep -->200 -- for Boom 1000 Index Step=40000

InpLots -->0.01 -- for Boom 1000 Index InpLots = 0.2 , for Volatility 75 Index InpLost=0.001



InpTakeProfit -->600 -- for Boom 1000 Index TP=1600000



InpStopLoss -->600- for Boom 1000 Index SL=1600000

IsAutoRemoveEA -->true

InpAllOrderCounts -->1

InpTotalProfits -->5 -- Target Profits($)



InpTrailingPercentage -->0.7

InpTargetIncreaseCoeff-->0.8



