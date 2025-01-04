ReverseTrend

ReverseTrend MT5

Introducing ReverseTrend - your fully automatic trading advisor designed for night scalping, utilizing the Bollinger Bands indicator for entry signals, focusing exclusively on BUY positions. This EA does not employ the risky martingale strategy, ensuring a safer trading approach.


Key Features:

  • Proven Long-Term Performance: ReverseTrend MT5 has shown remarkable results over a 5-year testing period from 2017 to 2024, with significant gains like +94.6% on EURAUD, +468% on EURCAD, and +335% on EURUSD, proving its effectiveness and reliability over time.
  • High Profitability Across Multiple Pairs: Optimized for six currency pairs (EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, XAUUSD), this EA has maintained impressive performance, especially on EURAUD, EURCAD, and EURUSD, showcasing its versatility and potential for profit across different markets.
  • Risk Management: With drawdowns kept at reasonable levels (8% for EURAUD, 18% for both EURCAD and EURUSD), ReverseTrend MT5 incorporates risk management to safeguard your investment, balancing high returns with controlled risk.
  • No Martingale Strategy: By avoiding the martingale method, ReverseTrend ensures that your trading is not subject to the exponential risks associated with increasing trade sizes, focusing instead on a stable, indicator-based strategy.


Account Requirements:

  • Hedging Account Type: A hedging account is necessary for optimal performance.
  • Optimized Settings: It's crucial to use the optimized setting files tailored for each specific currency pair to achieve the best results. These settings can be found in the comments section of the product.


2025 Update!!!

Recent tests using the same optimized settings have continued to yield astonishing results, confirming the EA's effectiveness over time.


Input parameters

Risk Risk as a percentage of the deposit (divided by the number of trades)
StopLoss StopLoss in pips
TakeProfit TakeProfit in pips
   
bb_timeframe Bollinger: time frame for Bollinger
bb_period Bollinger: MA period
bb_shift
 Bollinger: MA Shift
bb_deviation
 Bollinger: MA deviation
bb_price Bollinger: applied price
   
DayCandle
 Filter by the size of the daily candle in points, the condition DayCandle > Open - Close must be met for position open, if 0 - the filter is disabled
GapFilter Filter by gap size in points, if the gap is greater than this value the deal will not open, if 0 - the filter is disabled
   
MaxTrades Maximum number of orders in a series
Step Step between orders
MaxSpread Max spread filter
   
StartHour1 Time filter: the trading hour at the end of the day, if 24 - transactions open only at the beginning of the day
StartHour2
 Time filter: the trading hour at the beginning of the day
StopHour2 Time filter: an hour before which (not included) transactions will be opened
CloseHour Time filter: hour of forced closure of a series of orders, if = 5 - orders are closed only by TP or SL
Slip Slippage
Magic EA magic number
Com Comment
ColorDrawWarn The color of the text labels on the chart
isWarnDrawn Draw warning labels on a chart?


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