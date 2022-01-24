MA crossing bot MT5

This is the MT5 version of my best seller 'MA crossing bot' which is available here.

The "MA crossing bot" is the ultimate trading assistant for those who rely on the powerful and time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers. This versatile trading robot is designed to alert you or open positions automatically whenever two moving averages cross, helping you capture key market trends with precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, the MA crossing bot offers a seamless way to fully automate your strategy, allowing you to focus on other tasks or trading opportunities.

But this EA goes far beyond a simple crossover alert system. It includes several advanced filters, such as the option to add a third moving average, utilize the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to filter out bad trades, and even integrate pivot points for greater accuracy. This ensures that you don’t just trade any crossover—you trade only the highest probability setups.

What truly sets the MA crossing bot apart is its comprehensive order management system. You can fully customize your trading days, choose between fixed lot sizes or percentage-based risk management, and even set up safeguards to stop trading if a certain profit or loss threshold is reached. This flexibility allows you to align the EA with your specific risk tolerance and trading goals, providing a highly personalized trading experience.

The EA also includes advanced risk management features such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, and even the option to open additional orders when in profit, making sure you maximize your gains while protecting your capital. With the MA crossing bot, you're not just automating a basic strategy—you're empowering it with a complete suite of professional trading tools.

If your trading strategy revolves around moving average crossovers, this robot is an invaluable tool. It automates every aspect of your system, freeing you from constantly monitoring the markets and allowing you to take advantage of trading opportunities around the clock with minimal effort.

Whether you’re looking for full automation or just an alert system to keep you informed, the MA crossing bot is built to enhance your trading efficiency and success.