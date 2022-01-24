MA crossing bot MT5
- Experts
- Matthieu Jean Baptiste Wambergue
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 10 October 2025
- Activations: 20
Special offer! $50 instead of $90
Get the MT4 version here!
Automate your moving averages strategy!
This is the MT5 version of my best seller 'MA crossing bot' which is available here.
The "MA crossing bot" is the ultimate trading assistant for those who rely on the powerful and time-tested strategy of moving average crossovers. This versatile trading robot is designed to alert you or open positions automatically whenever two moving averages cross, helping you capture key market trends with precision. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or new to automated systems, the MA crossing bot offers a seamless way to fully automate your strategy, allowing you to focus on other tasks or trading opportunities.
But this EA goes far beyond a simple crossover alert system. It includes several advanced filters, such as the option to add a third moving average, utilize the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to filter out bad trades, and even integrate pivot points for greater accuracy. This ensures that you don’t just trade any crossover—you trade only the highest probability setups.
What truly sets the MA crossing bot apart is its comprehensive order management system. You can fully customize your trading days, choose between fixed lot sizes or percentage-based risk management, and even set up safeguards to stop trading if a certain profit or loss threshold is reached. This flexibility allows you to align the EA with your specific risk tolerance and trading goals, providing a highly personalized trading experience.
The EA also includes advanced risk management features such as Break Even, Trailing Stop, and even the option to open additional orders when in profit, making sure you maximize your gains while protecting your capital. With the MA crossing bot, you're not just automating a basic strategy—you're empowering it with a complete suite of professional trading tools.
If your trading strategy revolves around moving average crossovers, this robot is an invaluable tool. It automates every aspect of your system, freeing you from constantly monitoring the markets and allowing you to take advantage of trading opportunities around the clock with minimal effort.
Whether you’re looking for full automation or just an alert system to keep you informed, the MA crossing bot is built to enhance your trading efficiency and success.
Warning 2: if you have problems installing the EA, update MT5. If you still have problems, contact me in PV.
Functionalities of the EA:
- 2 moving averages crossing detection (@ current or @ closed bar).
- Possibility to ignore the crossing if a recent crossing has occurred in the last x bars.
- Additional filters (3rd moving average, RSI & pivot points).
- Terminal alerts and smartphone notifs separately customizable for crossing and/or trading alerts.
- Activation/deactivation for each day of the week with start- and end-time.
- Lots size in % of current account balance (+ current profits) or fixed lots.
- Break even, trailing stop and grid system options.
- 1 main order at the time by symbol + max simultaneous orders for multi-symbol modes and/or grid system.
- Possibility of stopping the trading session once the max losses and/or max wins have been reached (account balance + current profits) during the day.
- Option to close all bot orders before the weekend with the choice of time.
- Max allowed spread and slippage.
- Possibility to reverse the logic of buying and selling for the crossing of 2 MA.
- Possibility to close the order on a reverse crossover. Option to open an order in this new direction or not.
- Possibility to close the order when the price returns below/above the chosen moving average.
- Auto adjustment of min SL/TP and nearest lot size in case of user’s error.
- Security alert in case of risky money management.
- Possibility of stopping the EA if the maximum drawdown is reached (useful for speeding up optimization backtests).
- Compatibility to backtests (use ‘only_symbol_on_the_chart' mode).
- Works with any symbol (forex/indices/CFDs/crypto...).
For any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment!
Great work for me with latest update with timeframe. GOLD back testing win rate buy 90%+ & sale 65%+