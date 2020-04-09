Connection Report

This Expert Advisor helps checking the connection of your trade accounts and it generates a report as a CSV file. Disconnections can be caused by trade server or by client terminal.

Many users run their trading EAs on VPS, and this product help them to find out the cause of disconnection - trade server or VPS.

To do that, open 2 client terminals with different brokers on one VPS and run this EA on both 2 terminals for some time. Then you can compare 2 report files from 2 terminals.

An example is demonstrated on the screenshot. Import the data from 2 report files into Excel, and compare the disconnection time. If the disconnection time is the same, that means that the disconnection is cause by VPS, otherwise the disconnection is cause by the trade server. So you can estimate the connection quality of VPS and trade servers.