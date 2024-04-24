Be Bestowed By Heaven

1. Rigorous Logical Judgment: Through multiple nested conditions, ensure that opening a position is executed only under specific and strictly constrained circumstances, such as when the program switch is enabled, Fibonacci retracement lines are present, it is not MACD opening time, and the Martingale strategy is not yet activated. This approach avoids unnecessary trades and mitigates unwarranted risks.


2. Integration of Multiple Technical Analysis Tools: Combining Fibonacci retracement lines, ZigZag indicator, MACD indicator, and other technical analysis methods, the system conducts a comprehensive assessment of market trends from diverse perspectives, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of trading decisions.


3. Risk Control Mechanism: Prior to deciding to open a position, the account balance (required to be greater than 15.0) and margin level (required to be equal to or greater than 300%) are checked to ensure compliance with capital management rules, effectively preventing overtrading and the risk of forced liquidation due to insufficient margin.


4. Martingale Strategy Support: By considering whether the Martingale variable has been activated and subsequent opening logic, the system enables initiation and management of the Martingale strategy, providing users with a remedial measure in the face of unfavorable market conditions.


5. When the account balance is insufficient or the margin level does not meet the requirements, corresponding warning messages are printed, enabling users to promptly understand the trading status and reason for issues, facilitating rapid problem identification and resolution.


6. The default parameters are set for trading gold, but the EA can trade any instrument with user-defined parameters. It offers high flexibility, featuring an on/off switch allowing users to disable certain functions if desired. Users can place pending orders and leave the rest to the EA.


7. Pay attention to the magic number, which should be different for each traded instrument, and ensure that the specified trading period matches that of the chart.

8. Minimum Account Balance: $200


**Parameters:**


- `MagicNumber`: Unique identifier (magic number) for each instrument; set differently for each.

- `ProgramSwitch`: Toggle for enabling or disabling the program.

- `InitialLotSize`: Initial lot size.

- `LotMultiplier`: Martingale multiplier.

- `MaxDoublingIterations`: Profit-taking points for the Martingale strategy.

- `TakeProfitPoints`, `StoplossPoints`: Take profit and stop loss points, respectively.

- `Median_Switch`: A risk control switch activated when the price moves unfavorably.

- `BreakEvenPoints`: Breakeven points for protecting profits.

- `MedianMultiplier`: A factor used for adjusting the median (suggested range: 1 to 5), typically calculated as a fraction of the stop loss.

- `SafetyDistancePoints`: Additional safety points similar to `BreakEvenPoints`.

- `LargePeriod_Switch`: Toggle for enabling or disabling the use of larger timeframes in analysis.

- `ZigZag_HighLowDifference`: Base value for the ZigZag indicator.

- `ZigZag1_HighLowDifference`: Stronger ZigZag value, which must be greater than the base `ZigZag_HighLowDifference`.

- `ZigZag_MA_CandlestickPeriod`: Period parameter for the Martingale operation cycle.

- `ZigZag_LargeCandlestickPeriod`: Large timeframe reference parameter controlled by the `LargePeriod_Switch` to prevent countertrend trading.

- `MA_Parameter`: Period for moving averages.


Parameters marked with `**` denote critical settings.

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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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