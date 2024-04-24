Be Bestowed By Heaven

1. Rigorous Logical Judgment: Through multiple nested conditions, ensure that opening a position is executed only under specific and strictly constrained circumstances, such as when the program switch is enabled, Fibonacci retracement lines are present, it is not MACD opening time, and the Martingale strategy is not yet activated. This approach avoids unnecessary trades and mitigates unwarranted risks.





2. Integration of Multiple Technical Analysis Tools: Combining Fibonacci retracement lines, ZigZag indicator, MACD indicator, and other technical analysis methods, the system conducts a comprehensive assessment of market trends from diverse perspectives, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of trading decisions.





3. Risk Control Mechanism: Prior to deciding to open a position, the account balance (required to be greater than 15.0) and margin level (required to be equal to or greater than 300%) are checked to ensure compliance with capital management rules, effectively preventing overtrading and the risk of forced liquidation due to insufficient margin.





4. Martingale Strategy Support: By considering whether the Martingale variable has been activated and subsequent opening logic, the system enables initiation and management of the Martingale strategy, providing users with a remedial measure in the face of unfavorable market conditions.





5. When the account balance is insufficient or the margin level does not meet the requirements, corresponding warning messages are printed, enabling users to promptly understand the trading status and reason for issues, facilitating rapid problem identification and resolution.





6. The default parameters are set for trading gold, but the EA can trade any instrument with user-defined parameters. It offers high flexibility, featuring an on/off switch allowing users to disable certain functions if desired. Users can place pending orders and leave the rest to the EA.





7. Pay attention to the magic number, which should be different for each traded instrument, and ensure that the specified trading period matches that of the chart.

8. Minimum Account Balance: $200







**Parameters:**





- `MagicNumber`: Unique identifier (magic number) for each instrument; set differently for each.

- `ProgramSwitch`: Toggle for enabling or disabling the program.

- `InitialLotSize`: Initial lot size.

- `LotMultiplier`: Martingale multiplier.

- `MaxDoublingIterations`: Profit-taking points for the Martingale strategy.

- `TakeProfitPoints`, `StoplossPoints`: Take profit and stop loss points, respectively.

- `Median_Switch`: A risk control switch activated when the price moves unfavorably.

- `BreakEvenPoints`: Breakeven points for protecting profits.

- `MedianMultiplier`: A factor used for adjusting the median (suggested range: 1 to 5), typically calculated as a fraction of the stop loss.

- `SafetyDistancePoints`: Additional safety points similar to `BreakEvenPoints`.

- `LargePeriod_Switch`: Toggle for enabling or disabling the use of larger timeframes in analysis.

- `ZigZag_HighLowDifference`: Base value for the ZigZag indicator.

- `ZigZag1_HighLowDifference`: Stronger ZigZag value, which must be greater than the base `ZigZag_HighLowDifference`.

- `ZigZag_MA_CandlestickPeriod`: Period parameter for the Martingale operation cycle.

- `ZigZag_LargeCandlestickPeriod`: Large timeframe reference parameter controlled by the `LargePeriod_Switch` to prevent countertrend trading.

- `MA_Parameter`: Period for moving averages.





Parameters marked with `**` denote critical settings.