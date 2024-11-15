SyncHistorySQL

Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data.

Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place.

Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards

Parameters

  • useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{server_name} directory.{account number}.trade.db

you can specify useDefaults=false and set your own save options:

  • useCommon - use the COMMON hierarchy or the data directory of the current terminal
  • useFolder - directory to save the database
  • useFilename - the name of the database inside the directory

Database schema

The database contains the necessary minimum, in the style of mt4 and adapted for frequent inserts. After creating the database with the script, you can make your own adjustments to it (add indexes, computable fields, additional data and tables)

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
History (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INTEGER,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID;

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Symbol (
        name    VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        base    VARCHAR(16),
        quote   VARCHAR(16),
        digits  INTEGER,
        point           REAL,
        tickSize        REAL,
        minLot          REAL,
        maxLot          REAL,
        lotStep         REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

Using

Just run the script when you need to get the data.


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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
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Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
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Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
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XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
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The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
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