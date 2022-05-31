Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions.

The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level.

The principle of operation of the indicator is very simple and reliable:



If the American session closed above the maximum of the European session, then this is a sure sign of an upward trend movement. If below the minimum, then down. The resistance level in this case will be the extremum of the European session.

Using the indicator:

when the trend changes, look for an entry in the specified direction. When the price touches the resistance level, minimize possible losses. To trade Asia-Pacific currencies, adjust the session time

Parameters:

HOUR_OPEN - session opening hour (European by default)

HOUR_CLOSE - session closing hour

HOUR_CONTROL - control hour (end of the American session)

other parameters are responsible for generating messages