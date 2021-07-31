AutoGan
- Utilities
-
Maxim KuznetsovMy big personal project : http://nektomk.ru/en:atcl:start
Integration MT4 with world via Tcl :-) Excel, Mail, Networking, Rest-API, Websockets and many many others are accessable from MetaTrader.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 31 July 2021
- Activations: 5
Parameters:
and an additional parameter ONLY_CLEANUP-allows you to simply delete all the plots from the graph.
After running, the script performs lengthy calculations, calculates the angle of rotation, positions and displays the grid.
The received values are displayed in the log.
Do not be surprised that different values are obtained for different timeframes - the bars of different timeframes follow, although close, but different angles.
And even more so different tools
Specific bars almost never coincide with the estimated (150 years ago, in other conditions and in other markets) 1 point per 1 minute bar.
Statistics confirm the presence and the enormous role of linear motion and the presence of constant angles and the Gan grid. Just different values.