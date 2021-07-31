The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument.

Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one.

Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid.





The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters.





Parameters:





GRID_COLORING : How many colors to use when coloring the Gan grid. By default, 4.





ODD_COLOR, EVEN_COLOR,THREE_COLOR,FOUR_COLOR,FIVE_COLOR: set alternating colors for grid lines





GRID_STYLE: line style





GRID_WIDTH: the thickness of the lines.





and an additional parameter ONLY_CLEANUP-allows you to simply delete all the plots from the graph. After running, the script performs lengthy calculations, calculates the angle of rotation, positions and displays the grid.