MartinGame 5

Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them.





Rules of the game

All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and opens trades in a random direction. It is guided by your assessment of the trend. He knows the risky MM systems well and knows how to calculate the lot volume using them. Your task is to predict the direction and strength of a long-term trend in order to increase its chances of a successful trade.





Without your instructions, the robot has little chance of winning !





Victory condition: with your tips, "Martin" was able to increase the capital that he risked (increased the balance by 50%)





Loss condition: insufficient funds to open another transaction or a drop in the balance below 50% of the maximum.





Despite the entertaining and educational nature of the Expert Advisor, it can be used in real trading. If you basically correctly indicate the trend, then "Martin" will successfully compensate for the misses and lead the balance to growth. In addition, non-deterministic algorithms (the simplest is "Martin") are more flexible and adaptive in the conditions of chaotic market processes than their counterparts with a hard-coded logic.





Game round

Before opening the deal, "Martin" throws the dice 1..6, and depending on the chance you specified, chooses the direction of the transaction.





Next, "Martin" calculates the lot value and enters into the transaction





The transaction is closed when StopLoss or TakeProfit is reached.





Control

At the first start, the work of the Expert Advisor is suspended until the PAUSE button is pressed





To manage Martin, you give him a chance to BUY/TO SELL.





The BUY and SELL buttons allow you to rigidly set the next deal in a critical situation





PAUSE will suspend the work of the Expert Advisor after the current order is closed





The FINALIZE button will suspend the work of the Expert Advisor (press PAUSE) after exiting the drawdown on the balance. If you want to change the parameters of the Expert Advisor, it is better to wait for the exit from the drawdown





How to win MartinGame

Choose unequal SL, TP based on the daily volatility (the average size of the daily candle), the sum of SL+TP is slightly less. Each of them should be significantly larger than the spread





Set the values of the MULT and ALT_MULT multipliers that are comfortable and clear to you. Do not choose too large values - the martingale is extremely risky.





Play MartinGame on large timeframes - no less than H1





To determine the long-term trend, use trend indicators.





Do not try to predict the nearest movement - the key to success is to determine the trend and volatility If you are sure, specify a high probability (1/5 or 5/1). In case of doubt about the trend or excessive volatility - use PAUSE, do not trade

The main parameters

LOTS - the initial volume of the transaction. At least 4 minimum lots are recommended





DYNAMIC_LOT - use the increase in volume with the growth of the deposit. The option is relevant for a deposit from 50,000.





SL, TP-stop loss and take profit in points





SPREAD - a typical spread





MULT-multiplier. How many times to increase the volume after a failed transaction





ALT_MULT - an additional multiplier. How many times to increase the volume after a successful transaction.





LATE_ENTER - if set, the Expert Advisor allows some drawdown before applying the martingale





MIN_PAUSE,MAX_PAUSE - the random delay, minutes, until the next order is opened





BEVEN - how many % before TP to move the stop loss to breakeven





NOREWARD - how many % to SL to transfer the take profit





HOLD_TTL - after how many hours to forcibly transfer TP/SL





The initial value is set for EURUSD, 5 characters, balance 50000 leverage 1:100 For gaming and training purposes, the MartinGame Expert Advisor is functional in the tester mode, without purchasing it in the market. The author considers the rental / purchase of an adviser as a voluntary contribution to the development of MartinGame.





I WISH YOU SUCCESS !



