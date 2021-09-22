MartinGame 5

Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them.

Rules of the game

All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and opens trades in a random direction. It is guided by your assessment of the trend. He knows the risky MM systems well and knows how to calculate the lot volume using them. Your task is to predict the direction and strength of a long-term trend in order to increase its chances of a successful trade.

Without your instructions, the robot has little chance of winning !

Victory condition: with your tips, "Martin" was able to increase the capital that he risked (increased the balance by 50%)

Loss condition: insufficient funds to open another transaction or a drop in the balance below 50% of the maximum.

Despite the entertaining and educational nature of the Expert Advisor, it can be used in real trading. If you basically correctly indicate the trend, then "Martin" will successfully compensate for the misses and lead the balance to growth. In addition, non-deterministic algorithms (the simplest is "Martin") are more flexible and adaptive in the conditions of chaotic market processes than their counterparts with a hard-coded logic.

Game round

Before opening the deal, "Martin" throws the dice 1..6, and depending on the chance you specified, chooses the direction of the transaction.

Next, "Martin" calculates the lot value and enters into the transaction

The transaction is closed when StopLoss or TakeProfit is reached.

Control

At the first start, the work of the Expert Advisor is suspended until the PAUSE button is pressed

To manage Martin, you give him a chance to BUY/TO SELL.

The BUY and SELL buttons allow you to rigidly set the next deal in a critical situation

PAUSE will suspend the work of the Expert Advisor after the current order is closed

The FINALIZE button will suspend the work of the Expert Advisor (press PAUSE) after exiting the drawdown on the balance. If you want to change the parameters of the Expert Advisor, it is better to wait for the exit from the drawdown

How to win MartinGame

Choose unequal SL, TP based on the daily volatility (the average size of the daily candle), the sum of SL+TP is slightly less. Each of them should be significantly larger than the spread

Set the values of the MULT and ALT_MULT multipliers that are comfortable and clear to you. Do not choose too large values - the martingale is extremely risky.

Play MartinGame on large timeframes - no less than H1

To determine the long-term trend, use trend indicators.

Do not try to predict the nearest movement - the key to success is to determine the trend and volatility

If you are sure, specify a high probability (1/5 or 5/1). In case of doubt about the trend or excessive volatility - use PAUSE, do not trade

The main parameters
LOTS - the initial volume of the transaction. At least 4 minimum lots are recommended

DYNAMIC_LOT - use the increase in volume with the growth of the deposit. The option is relevant for a deposit from 50,000.

SL, TP-stop loss and take profit in points

SPREAD - a typical spread

MULT-multiplier. How many times to increase the volume after a failed transaction

ALT_MULT - an additional multiplier. How many times to increase the volume after a successful transaction.

LATE_ENTER - if set, the Expert Advisor allows some drawdown before applying the martingale

MIN_PAUSE,MAX_PAUSE - the random delay, minutes, until the next order is opened

BEVEN - how many % before TP to move the stop loss to breakeven

NOREWARD - how many % to SL to transfer the take profit

HOLD_TTL - after how many hours to forcibly transfer TP/SL

The initial value is set for EURUSD, 5 characters, balance 50000 leverage 1:100

For gaming and training purposes, the MartinGame Expert Advisor is functional in the tester mode, without purchasing it in the market.

The author considers the rental / purchase of an adviser as a voluntary contribution to the development of MartinGame.


I WISH YOU SUCCESS !


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Maxim Kuznetsov
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Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
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Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
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Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
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The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
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