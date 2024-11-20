SyncDB

A service to keep the SQLite database up to date. Fast real-time operation. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes, and trading history. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integration of the MetaTrader platform. Save all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader

Parameters

SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at the same time :

db/{server_name}.{account}.history.db is a replenished history database that contains the history of transactions and information about instruments

db/ram/{server_name}.{account}.trade.db is an updated database that contains open orders and positions, current prices.

Where {server_name} is the name of the DC trading server, it will be delivered automatically. {account} the number of the trading account on it. Thus, with the simultaneous operation of several terminals, their data is stored separately and will not cause mutual locks and slowdowns.

I strongly recommend placing the db/ram directory on a ram disk or fast media.

Very simple parameters:

  • priceUpdateSec, 15 - the period (seconds) for updating prices in the database. When using a ram disk, you can specify smaller values, up to 0
  • useCommon , true. Use a [COMMON] shared data directory.
  • dbFolder , "db". The name of the database storage folder

The scheme of the trade.db database

The database contains the necessary minimum, in the style of mt4 and adapted for frequent additions. After creating the database with the script, you can make your own adjustments to it (add indexes, computable fields, additional data and tables)

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Trade (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INT ,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS
Watch (
        name            VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        bid                     REAL,
        ask                     REAL,
        spread          INTEGER,
        stopLevel       INTEGER,
        tickValue       REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

History.db database schema 

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
History (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INTEGER,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Symbol (
        name    VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        base    VARCHAR(16),
        quote   VARCHAR(16),
        digits  INTEGER,
        point           REAL,
        tickSize        REAL,
        minLot          REAL,
        maxLot          REAL,
        lotStep         REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

Usage

Just run an instance of the SyncDB service, and use the data in your applications and for integration.

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4.96 (48)
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
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TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
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The indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn . It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style. The indicator is displayed immediately at a candlestick open as two lines: ROAD - smoothed movement. It is drawn as a solid orange line BRIGHT - trend
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IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
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Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them. Rules of the game All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed ta
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The indicator evaluates the degree of price variability and identifies the components leading to growth and fall. Using Variability, you can determine the places where the movement changes, successful moments for trading on the trend or against the trend. Accompany open transactions. DISPLAY The indicator displays 3 lines: VARIABILITY - a thin gray line. Total price variability. The growth of the line indicates an increase in market activity. The decline shows the possibility of counter-trend tr
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Maxim Kuznetsov
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The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Use the opportunities of the MACD with maximum efficiency. Choose the price, filters and averaging method, all possible parameters. A unique feature of "MACD by MK"is the amplified signal line. The bends of the indicator have color designations and are additionally reflected on the main chart. By correlating them and the initial price, make your trading more qualitative. For ease of use, a neat ZigZag has been added A remarkable property of "MACD by MK" is the detection of motion attenuation.
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Ing
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
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Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
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The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
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