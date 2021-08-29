Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders.





Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines.





Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more often.





Dotted lines indicate "voids" - support/resistance levels, there is a quote less often.





The typical difference between "dense" and "voids" areas is 8-12%



