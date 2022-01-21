Ing

Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs.
Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking.

Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune

The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines

The SELL trading signal is the price crossing of the ascending construction lines

Positions are closed at a counter signal, provided that the minimum profit of the position is reached.

The EA intelligently takes into account the daily volatility variability and filters signals.

Adviser Parameters

Basic parameters

"Rune width, eq minimal daily diapason" is the main parameter of the Expert Advisor, the typical minimum range of the day in points. It is recommended to choose the flat range as High-Low when the market is inactive. If you specify 0, the value will be calculated according to statistics.

"Hours in trading day" - the number of hours in a trading day. If the instrument is not traded around the clock, specify the number of hours

Signal generation

"don't trade before midnight (min)" - prohibition of trading before the rollover, to prevent the opening of positions with a large spread

"don't trade after midnight (min)" - prohibition of trading after the rollover, to prevent the opening of positions with a large spread

the parameters "points to near/medium/far line" indicate how many points before the corresponding lines, the signal will be triggered

Money management

The Expert Advisor uses the grid principle, and does not close unprofitable series of transactions. All groups of transactions are closed only with a total profit.

"initial lots" indicates the initial volume of transactions in lots.

"avg. multiplier" sets the averaging coefficient. It is not recommended to use large values.

"lock mult" sets the locking coefficient.

"minimum profit to close by signal" minimum profit to close a position on a counter signal

"maxim profit to close" - closing profit regardless of signals

Trades are closed at a counter signal, subject to a profit on the position "minimum profit to close by signal"

or when the total profit of the "maximum profit to close" position is reached.

Default values are given for 5-digit EURUSD.
WARNING:

The EA uses a grid algorithm and averaging, do not leave it unattended for a long time, watch the load on the deposit


Recommended products
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Experts
STEADYRANGE M5 Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently available at a reduced introductory price during its initial release phase. As the system continues to evolve and its operational coverage expands, pricing may be adjusted accordingly. Early adopters retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Regime-Aware Execution • Controlled Risk SteadyRange M5 is a
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON – Expert Advisor for XAU/USD (MT5) XAURON is an Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAU/USD , designed to operate on M5 and M15 timeframes using a structured breakout logic with integrated management rules. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and activates trading only when predefined technical criteria are met , maintaining a controlled and consistent operational behavior. Trading approach XAURON uses adaptive algorithms to evaluate market context and identify potential pr
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Samurai WIN
Anton Zarubin
Experts
Samurai WIN: Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Make the market work for you with an intelligent algorithm based on a proven breakout strategy. Transform your trading account into a disciplined and unemotional samurai who knows no fatigue, fear, or greed. Samurai WIN is more than just an advisor; it's your personal trading warrior, waging battle in the financial markets with cold, calculating precision. [ Русский ]  -   [ English ]  -  [ 中文 ]  -  [ Español ] -   [ Português ]  -  [ 日本語
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.43 (7)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Volatility Pullback
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor – Adaptive Grid Trading Robot Overview: Volatility Pullback Expert Advisor  is an advanced market-neutral Expert Advisor that profits from volatility-based pullbacks. It combines an adaptive grid engine, smart recovery, partial hedging, and dynamic risk control to automate trading while minimizing drawdowns. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders. Key Features: Adaptive Grid Engine: Optimizes entries within a defined price range. Smart Recovery &
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $598 after Sale of 1st 10 Copies. Set File attached for Version V4.22 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to trade the DE40 index (often labeled DAX, GER40, etc. depending on the broker). The EA automatically identifies trade opportunities in the market and manages positions with a risk-driven approach, giving you two trading modes to choose from: Conservative – A slower, steadier approach. Aggressive – A faster-paced strategy designed to take advantage of larger market movements (with higher risk). This strategy selects its positions and trading directions according
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
Experts
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Executor AI UltraX MT5
Andrei Vlasov
3.89 (18)
Experts
The Executor AI Ultra X expert advisor is designed for algorithmic trading in the gold market, utilizing three independent trading strategies. Its architecture incorporates advanced deep learning algorithms, such as Deep Q-Learning (DQN) and Time-Delay Neural Network (TDNN), providing high adaptability and analytical precision. DQN, based on reinforcement learning techniques, enables the expert advisor to optimize decision-making algorithms by simulating historical data and analyzing current mar
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Safe Trader Bot
Pedram Feizmirza
Experts
Safe Trader Advanced spike-catching EA with unique risk management for consistent and secure trading. Safe Trader combines a spike-detection algorithm with an engineered capital management framework, delivering both precision and protection in volatile markets it designed specifically to capture and trade market spikes with accuracy and consistency. Unlike typical robots that rely on unstable signals or over-optimized settings, Safe Trader operates with a unique risk management core that ensures
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Thor EA: A Powerful Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) The Thor EA trading robot is a modern solution for automated trading, harmoniously combining cutting-edge automation technologies with sophisticated intelligent market analysis mechanisms. This expert advisor has been carefully developed and pre-optimized for trading the popular XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar) instrument on the H1 (hourly) timeframe, making it a specialized and effective tool specifically for this market. The main advantage of Tho
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
5 (1)
Experts
AMO AI Expert Advisor Version: 2.0 | Build: Advanced Neural Network System | AMO AI CHAT GROUP   |  SET FILES  AMO AI is an advanced Expert Advisor that utilizes a 7-layer deep neural network architecture combined with artificial intelligence algorithms for automated trading analysis. The system processes market data through multiple analytical layers to identify potential trading opportunities based on technical patterns and market behavior.   Technical Architecture Neural Network: 7-layer de
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Experts
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Sto
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
Experts
Nikey advisor is created on the scalping hedging strategy and the AI ​​mathematical model Recommended parameters: 1- lot 0.01 for every 2000 deposit (you can start with 1000) 2- take profit in points not less than 30 + commission + swap 3- timeframe 5 min 4- ideally the advisor should work 24/5 5- the advisor closes all open orders on December 25th of each year and starts trading on January 10th of each year opens many orders do not be afraid! everything is going well! successful tradin
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
Experts
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – BTCUSD M5 Expert Advisor Satoshi Nakamoto is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for BTCUSD on the M5 timeframe. It combines RSI-based entries with ADX-powered exits, plus robust risk management layers. The goal: capture Bitcoin’s micro-moves while maintaining strict account protections. Key Features Symbol & Timeframe Specific: Optimized f
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing co
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Live signal and monitoring: Follow the system's performance in real-time on the official account at this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.25 (12)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (9)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
More from author
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
XFlow CHF
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. This is a demo version limited to CHF currency pairs. Designed to familiarize you with the interactive use of XFlow DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE
FREE
IntradayMagicGBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
IntradayMagic прогнозирует характер ATR и тиковых объёмов на 1 сутки вперёд. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не отстаёт. Используя Intraday Magic вы можете значительно повысить качество торговли и избежать излишних рисков. По его показаниям можно детектировать кризисные состояния рынка и моменты разворота тренда, уточнять моменты и направления входов. Это бесплатная ознакомительная версия ограничена символами (парами) включающими GBP. Никаких иных ограничений нет. Для других пар вы можете исполь
FREE
SyncDB LT
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A   service   to   keep   the   SQLite   database up   to   date .   Fast   real -t ime   operation .   Saves   open   positions   and   orders ,   current   quotes ,   and   trading   history .   Take   advantage   of   SQLite 's   capabilities   for   intermediate   data   storage ,   analytics ,   and   integration   of the   MetaTrader   platform .   Save   all   your   data   in   one   place .   Use   the   saved   data   in   SQL   analytical   queries ,   from   Python   and   other   la
FREE
MalteseCross GBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Maltese cross GBP   Универсальный инструмент для определения трендов, флетов и торговли по графическим паттернам. Объединяет техники Гана, Эллиота, Мюррея. Просто разместите его на графике и он покажет направление и скорость движения цены, выделит разворотные моменты. Maltese cross поможет точно определять узловые моменты в истории, планировать торговые действия и сопровождать открытые сделки.  Эта бесплатная демонстрационная версия MalteseCross ограничена GBPUSD и кроссами GBP. Никаких прочих о
FREE
DayRate EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  This   version   is   intended   for
FREE
SyncHistorySQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults   true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
Another Relation
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
SMArrows
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Reliable SMA reversal signals. No repainting. Simple settings. Suitable for binary options. Made for maximum traders' convenience. The indicator performs a complex analysis of a price movement relative to SMA and displays the array which is to be most probably followed by a price impulse and SMA reversal. Internal sorting mechanisms sort out definitely late, unreliable or inefficient entries. Options SMA_PERIOD - considered SMA period should be no less than 24, the default is 44 SMA_APPLIED - S
SpeedChan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
SpeedChan Leading indicator. Marks in the future two price channels - if the price comes into the channel, then the quote changes with the speed specified in the parameters. In these areas, price reversals are most likely. Two price channels are displayed - one on top, showing the growth rate; the second one - below, shows the speed of the fall. Channels are displayed as a solid center line and two borders drawn with a dotted line. In many cases, the area between the channels is not important fo
Intraday Magic
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
Maltese cross
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Inguz 4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Bright Road MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn . It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style. The indicator is displayed immediately at a candlestick open as two lines: ROAD - smoothed movement. It is drawn as a solid orange line BRIGHT - trend
Another Symbol MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
AnotherSymbol displays the relative movement of another symbol on the current chart as candlesticks, High/Low or Close lines. The plotted chart is aligned to the selected Moving Average and scaled by the standard deviation. When sing this data representation the trader should focus not on the absolute values, but on the behavior of the price relative to the Bollinger bands. Another Symbol provides additional opportunities in the pair strategies and cross rates trading. Main Parameters SYMBOL -
Prima MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Price Reversion Indicator based on MA shows trend reversals. The indicator algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the opening of a bar and are not redrawn. Prima analyzes the relative movement of two moving averages (fast and slow) with respect to the price, and determines the moments when the next movement will cause the reversal of the two MAs with a high probability. These points are ma
Intraday Magic MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
MartinGame 5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them. Rules of the game All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed ta
Variativity
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator evaluates the degree of price variability and identifies the components leading to growth and fall. Using Variability, you can determine the places where the movement changes, successful moments for trading on the trend or against the trend. Accompany open transactions. DISPLAY The indicator displays 3 lines: VARIABILITY - a thin gray line. Total price variability. The growth of the line indicates an increase in market activity. The decline shows the possibility of counter-trend tr
AutoGan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Use the opportunities of the MACD with maximum efficiency. Choose the price, filters and averaging method, all possible parameters. A unique feature of "MACD by MK"is the amplified signal line. The bends of the indicator have color designations and are additionally reflected on the main chart. By correlating them and the initial price, make your trading more qualitative. For ease of use, a neat ZigZag has been added A remarkable property of "MACD by MK" is the detection of motion attenuation.
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
SyncDB
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A service to keep the SQLite database up to date . Fast real - time operation . Saves open positions and orders , current quotes , and trading history . Take advantage of SQLite 's capabilities for intermediate data storage , analytics , and integration of the MetaTrader platform . Save all your data in one place . Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries , from Python and other languages , to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader Parameters SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review