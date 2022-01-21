Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs.

Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking.





Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune





The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines





The SELL trading signal is the price crossing of the ascending construction lines





Positions are closed at a counter signal, provided that the minimum profit of the position is reached.





The EA intelligently takes into account the daily volatility variability and filters signals.





Adviser Parameters

Basic parameters





"Rune width, eq minimal daily diapason" is the main parameter of the Expert Advisor, the typical minimum range of the day in points. It is recommended to choose the flat range as High-Low when the market is inactive. If you specify 0, the value will be calculated according to statistics.





"Hours in trading day" - the number of hours in a trading day. If the instrument is not traded around the clock, specify the number of hours





Signal generation





"don't trade before midnight (min)" - prohibition of trading before the rollover, to prevent the opening of positions with a large spread

"don't trade after midnight (min)" - prohibition of trading after the rollover, to prevent the opening of positions with a large spread





the parameters "points to near/medium/far line" indicate how many points before the corresponding lines, the signal will be triggered





Money management





The Expert Advisor uses the grid principle, and does not close unprofitable series of transactions. All groups of transactions are closed only with a total profit.





"initial lots" indicates the initial volume of transactions in lots.

"avg. multiplier" sets the averaging coefficient. It is not recommended to use large values.

"lock mult" sets the locking coefficient.

"minimum profit to close by signal" minimum profit to close a position on a counter signal

"maxim profit to close" - closing profit regardless of signals





Trades are closed at a counter signal, subject to a profit on the position "minimum profit to close by signal"





or when the total profit of the "maximum profit to close" position is reached.





Default values are given for 5-digit EURUSD.

WARNING:



The EA uses a grid algorithm and averaging, do not leave it unattended for a long time, watch the load on the deposit



