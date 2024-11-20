SyncDB LT

A service to keep the SQLite database up to date. Fast real-time operation. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes, and trading history. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integration of the MetaTrader platform. Save all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader

This version "Learn & Test" is designed for familiarization and training, as well as debugging your programs.
The service will synchronize data only for demo accounts.
No other restrictions or differences from SyncDB (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127024 )

Parameters

SyncDB LT creates and maintains 2 databases at the same time :

db/{server_name}.{account}.history-lt.db is a replenished history database that contains the history of transactions and information about instruments

db/ram/{server_name}.{account}.trade-lt.db is an updated database that contains open orders and positions, current prices.

Where {server_name} is the name of the DC trading server, it will be delivered automatically. {account} the number of the trading account on it. Thus, with the simultaneous operation of several terminals, their data is stored separately and will not cause mutual locks and slowdowns.

I strongly recommend placing the db/ram directory on a ram disk or fast media.

Very simple parameters:

  • priceUpdateSec, 15 - the period (seconds) for updating prices in the database. When using a ram disk, you can specify smaller values, up to 0
  • useCommon , true. Use a [COMMON] shared data directory.
  • dbFolder , "db". The name of the database storage folder

The scheme of the trade-lt.db database

The database contains the necessary minimum, in the style of mt4 and adapted for frequent additions. After creating the database with the script, you can make your own adjustments to it (add indexes, computable fields, additional data and tables)

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Trade (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INT ,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS
Watch (
        name            VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        bid                     REAL,
        ask                     REAL,
        spread          INTEGER,
        stopLevel       INTEGER,
        tickValue       REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

History-lt.db database schema

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
History (
        ticket          INT PRIMARY KEY,
        symbol          VARCHAR(16),
        'type'          VARCHAR(16),
        lots            REAL,
        openPrice       REAL,
        stopLoss        REAL,
        takeProfit      REAL,
        price           REAL,
        'time'          DATETIME,
        closeTime       DATETIME,
        expiration      DATETIME,
        profit          REAL,
        swap            REAL,
        commission      REAL,
        magic           INTEGER,
        'comment'       VARCHAR(255)
) WITHOUT ROWID

and

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS 
Symbol (
        name    VARCHAR(16) PRIMARY KEY,
        base    VARCHAR(16),
        quote   VARCHAR(16),
        digits  INTEGER,
        point           REAL,
        tickSize        REAL,
        minLot          REAL,
        maxLot          REAL,
        lotStep         REAL
) WITHOUT ROWID

Usage

Just run an instance of the SyncDB LT service, and use the data in your applications and for integration.

This version "Learn & Test" is designed for familiarization and training, as well as debugging your programs.
The service will synchronize data only for demo accounts.
No other restrictions or differences from SyncDB (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127024 )



Recommended products
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro
Andrey Goida
Utilities
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro - Professional Manual Trading Panel for Renko Traders in MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Renko Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who use Renko charts and want a more controlled workflow for execution, position awareness and risk discipline. This is not an automated trading strategy and not a signal system. The trader remains fully responsible for market analysis, risk decisions and execution. TradeDesk Renko Pro i
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Experts
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Crypto Zeus Dual Core Protocol
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
CRYPTO ZEUS DUAL-CORE PROTOCOL  Advanced Crypto Matrix: Supertrend AI + External Sync Module - [NEW] 24/7 Crypto Unlock: The EA now fully supports weekend trading by auto-detecting Crypto assets. - [NEW] Continuous Trend Rider: Re-enters trades continuously on pullbacks if the macro-trend remains strong, maximizing profit on long runs. - [NEW] Ghost Trailing Stop: Added a virtual trailing stop to fully ride breakouts instead of exiting at fixed Fibo targets. - [NEW] Preset System: Added a buil
Trade2Telegram
Strifor (Mauritius) Ltd
5 (10)
Utilities
Trade2Telegram — a plugin for automatic trade notifications from MetaTrader to Telegram. This tool is designed for traders managing capital, running signal channels, or leading educational communities. The plugin copies all trading operations from the terminal and publishes them to a selected Telegram chat, group, or channel. Messages are sent automatically when positions are opened or closed, stop-loss or take-profit levels are changed, pending orders are triggered, or trades are partially clos
FREE
Account history collector panel AHCP for MT5
Ding Kang Chen
Utilities
Advanced History Collector Panel for MT5 The Advanced History Collector Panel is a professional-grade account analysis and visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It bridges the gap between raw trading logs and actionable insights by transforming execution data into interactive charts and comprehensive tables. Key Features: Comprehensive Data Metrics : Track daily/weekly profit and loss, long/short ratios, total volume, and deposit/withdrawal history. Dynamic Visualizations : Toggle betw
FREE
VertexAlgo
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (2)
Experts
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Strategy. VertexAlgo is a sophisticated trading engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. The system focuses on market alignment rather than resistance, identifying high-probability entries based on institutional price action. Launch Information Current Price: $249 (Standard Price: $1099). Secure your license during the introductory phase. After purchasing, please contact me via MQL5 Private Message to receive the
King Trade Copier
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
TradeMux Execution API Bridge MT5
SkyBlue Fintech Solutions LLP
Utilities
Stop Coding in MQL. Start Trading in the Programming Language of Your Choice! TradeMux Execution API Bridge EA is the definitive industrial-grade gateway that connects your MT4/5 terminal to the TradeMux Unified Forex API ecosystem . Designed for algotraders,  fintech builders, and quant teams, this bridge EA allows you to skip weeks of MQL4/5 development and execute sophisticated strategies directly from Python, Node.js, or any REST-compatible stack with  sub-second latency . Quick Start Guide
FREE
Smart Switch Dashboard
Canette Josua Apil
Utilities
Product Name: Smart Switch Dashboard STOP WASTING SECONDS. SECONDS COST MONEY. Are you losing trades because you're fumbling through the Market Watch? Is your workspace messy and slowing you down? In trading, Speed is everything. If you aren't organized, you are losing money to traders who are. Smart Switch Dashboard is not just a tool—it is your COMMAND CENTER . Designed for serious Scalpers and Day Traders who demand Speed, Precision, and Zero Lag. DOMINATE YOUR WORKFLOW 1. ULTRA-FAST SY
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
CSP eurusd Strategy
Francisco Tomas Moreno Garcia
Experts
CSP Strategy. This Candlestick Pattern base as the name indicates on  a certain type of pattern on candles (best performance on 1H timeframe).The backtest and optimization was perform on external historical data for this reason a backtest done on meta trader5 will not show the same good results, nevertheless besides the backtest, we have perform a real test for 1 weekfrom the 2023.03.27 to the 2023.0330 the results are exposed on the provided images. Hints to improve this (and most) strategies.
Lunox Killzone
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
================================================================================ LUNOX SB-KILLZONE v2.0 - Professional Session Breakout Trading System ================================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Lunox SB-Killzone is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for  professional traders who understand institutional market structure and session- based trading dynamics. The Expert Advisor implements proven session breakout  methodologie
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Ultimate Gold Hybrid
Md Atiqur Rahman
Experts
Key Benefits at a Glance: Lorentzian ML signal generation Majority voting across 3 timeframes Automatic market regime detection Smart equity recovery with group profit targets 1% risk‑based adaptive lot sizing ATR‑based dynamic SL/TP & trailing Emergency drawdown cut Live on‑chart info panel Hybrid Lorentzian Gold ML EA v2.0 – Intelligent Adaptive Trading for XAUUSD Next‑Gen Machine Learning Core A Lorentzian KNN classifier analyzes 5 normalized features (RSI, WaveTren
FREE
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
LT Candle Counter
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Utilities
Candle Counter is a simple indicator that list the amout of candles in the day according to the current chart timeframe. It is specially useful for those teaching others how to trade, as it can draw attention to a specific candle of the day. Configuration: Reverse mode - if on, the actual candle is the first one. Position - Above or below the candles. Vertical distance - Vertical distance from the candles in pipets/points. Size - Font size. If you need help please don't hesitate to contact me.
FREE
AI Algo
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
AI Algo – Intelligent Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) AI Algo is a cutting-edge algorithmic trading bot designed specifically for high-volatility, high-impulse markets — with a core focus on gold (XAUUSD) . It combines machine logic , adaptive risk management , and multi-layered signal filtration to deliver accurate entries, consistent protection, and reliable performance — both in fully automated and semi-manual operation modes. Key Features: Smart Entry Logic Precision entr
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Currency Strength Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Currency Strength Trade the strongest currencies against the weakest with confidence. Currency Strength is a professional MetaTrader utility that measures and displays the real-time strength of major currencies, helping traders identify high-probability trading opportunities based on market momentum rather than guesswork. Instead of analyzing one currency pair at a time, Currency Strength evaluates multiple currency pairs simultaneously to determine which currencies are gaining strength and whic
Telegram Informer MT5
Andrey Kaunov
Utilities
Сообщения в Telegram из MT5 о торговых событиях: Открытие/закрытие сделок; Выставление/удаление отложенных ордеров. Версия утилиты для MT4 здесь: https://mql5.com/8bjjy Настройки  Telegram: Создайте своего бота. Для этого напишите для пользователя  @BotFather команду  /newbot , и следуйте инструкциям. В результате вы получите Token бота, примерно такой:   1245680170:BBGuDFVkTYIPtjSaXMgQEhdfg7BOQ6rl8xI.  Узнайте свой ID в  Telegram, для этого напишите пользователю  @userinfobot любое сообщение.
ChartPro Classic Dark
Raed Obeid
Utilities
Chart Pro Classic Dark v1.00 Chart Pro Classic Dark is a professional MT5 chart styling and customization tool designed to give your charts a clean, modern, and professional dark appearance. Key Features Dark Black Background — Applies a clean black background to the chart. ️ Candlestick Chart — Automatically configures the chart to use candlesticks. Bullish Candles — Green/Lime bullish candles. Bearish Candles — White bearish candles. Grid Removal — Hides the chart grid for a clean
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample
Badr El Fattahi
Utilities
The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector: M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 min
FREE
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
Mohammad Zakirul Haque
Utilities
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM) Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders Short Description Turn strong trends into managed campaigns. Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries. The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP). No martingale. No grid recovery. No signal genera
XHTB Throne Gold Scalper EA
Malik Korrich
Experts
XHTB Throne EA is a high-performance scalping solution tailored for Gold (XAUUSD), built to operate with speed, precision, and discipline in volatile market conditions. Its core strength lies in a refined trailing stop system that locks in profits almost instantly, ensuring gains are protected the moment price moves in favor. Click here to read the Official XHTB EA Guide Risk Management Daily loss limits to control overall risk Trading activity adjusts according to account balance News filt
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount due to the launch of AstroTrade : 100$ >>> 75$ (Only for the first 10 purchases) AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execu
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
More from author
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
XFlow CHF
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. This is a demo version limited to CHF currency pairs. Designed to familiarize you with the interactive use of XFlow DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE
FREE
MalteseCross GBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Maltese cross GBP   Универсальный инструмент для определения трендов, флетов и торговли по графическим паттернам. Объединяет техники Гана, Эллиота, Мюррея. Просто разместите его на графике и он покажет направление и скорость движения цены, выделит разворотные моменты. Maltese cross поможет точно определять узловые моменты в истории, планировать торговые действия и сопровождать открытые сделки.  Эта бесплатная демонстрационная версия MalteseCross ограничена GBPUSD и кроссами GBP. Никаких прочих о
FREE
SyncTradeSQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) up-to-date data in the SQLite database. Saves open positions and orders, current quotes. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
SyncHistorySQL
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Script for quick updates (synchronization) trade history in the SQLite database. Saves closed positions and orders, symbols data. Take advantage of SQLite's capabilities for intermediate data storage, analytics, and integrations of the MetaTrader platform. Keep all your data in one place. Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries, from Python and other languages, to build dashboards Parameters useDefaults   true - use default parameters. Save data to the COMMON hierarchy, to the db/ram/{s
FREE
DayRate EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  This   version   is   intended   for
FREE
IntradayMagicGBP
Maxim Kuznetsov
4 (1)
Indicators
IntradayMagic прогнозирует характер ATR и тиковых объёмов на 1 сутки вперёд. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не отстаёт. Используя Intraday Magic вы можете значительно повысить качество торговли и избежать излишних рисков. По его показаниям можно детектировать кризисные состояния рынка и моменты разворота тренда, уточнять моменты и направления входов. Это бесплатная ознакомительная версия ограничена символами (парами) включающими GBP. Никаких иных ограничений нет. Для других пар вы можете исполь
FREE
Another Relation
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Another Relation displays the relative movement of the other symbols (up to 5) in a separate chart window. The indicator works currency pairs, indices and other quotes. Another Relation allows to visually estimate the symbol correlation and their relative amplitude. Thus, the trader is able to compare the movement of the current instrument to others, identify correlations, delays and make decisions based on their general movement. Indicator usage The window displays the data on all the symbols
SMArrows
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Reliable SMA reversal signals. No repainting. Simple settings. Suitable for binary options. Made for maximum traders' convenience. The indicator performs a complex analysis of a price movement relative to SMA and displays the array which is to be most probably followed by a price impulse and SMA reversal. Internal sorting mechanisms sort out definitely late, unreliable or inefficient entries. Options SMA_PERIOD - considered SMA period should be no less than 24, the default is 44 SMA_APPLIED - S
SpeedChan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
SpeedChan Leading indicator. Marks in the future two price channels - if the price comes into the channel, then the quote changes with the speed specified in the parameters. In these areas, price reversals are most likely. Two price channels are displayed - one on top, showing the growth rate; the second one - below, shows the speed of the fall. Channels are displayed as a solid center line and two borders drawn with a dotted line. In many cases, the area between the channels is not important fo
Intraday Magic
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
Maltese cross
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
A universal tool for determining trends, flats and trading on graphical patterns. Combines the techniques of Gan, Elliot, and Murray. Just place it on the chart and it will show the direction and speed of the price movement, highlight the turning points. Maltese cross will help you accurately determine the key points in the history, plan trading actions and accompany open transactions. Basic principles Maltese Cross displays the Trend, Flat and Impulse lines before and after the selected momen
Inguz 4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Bright Road MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator shows the direction and sustainability of the trend, as well as its reversals. Use the indicator to search for successful entries, the performance bottlenecks to minimize risk and time to exit deals. The indicator is never redrawn . It is an easy-to-setup visual tool for both novice and experienced traders It fits any trading style. The indicator is displayed immediately at a candlestick open as two lines: ROAD - smoothed movement. It is drawn as a solid orange line BRIGHT - trend
Another Symbol MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
AnotherSymbol displays the relative movement of another symbol on the current chart as candlesticks, High/Low or Close lines. The plotted chart is aligned to the selected Moving Average and scaled by the standard deviation. When sing this data representation the trader should focus not on the absolute values, but on the behavior of the price relative to the Bollinger bands. Another Symbol provides additional opportunities in the pair strategies and cross rates trading. Main Parameters SYMBOL -
Prima MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Price Reversion Indicator based on MA shows trend reversals. The indicator algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the opening of a bar and are not redrawn. Prima analyzes the relative movement of two moving averages (fast and slow) with respect to the price, and determines the moments when the next movement will cause the reversal of the two MAs with a high probability. These points are ma
Intraday Magic MT5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
IntradayMagic predicts the nature of ATR and tick volumes for 1 day ahead. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag behind. Using Intraday Magic, you can significantly improve the quality of trading and avoid unnecessary risks. According to its indications, you can detect the crisis state of the market and the moments of trend reversal, specify the moments and directions of entries. How the indicator works Periodic events, exchange schedules, Bank schedules, expirations, and other similar
MartinGame 5
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Trading can be fun and exciting! The MartinGame Expert Advisor game will help you get acquainted with money management while having fun, understand the value of correct forecasts and just pass the time usefully. You will act as an analyst predicting the direction and strength of the trend, and the wayward "Martin" will listen to your advice and try to follow them. Rules of the game All transactions are made by your ward "Martin". He has absolutely no knowledge of analysis, always uses fixed ta
Variativity
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator evaluates the degree of price variability and identifies the components leading to growth and fall. Using Variability, you can determine the places where the movement changes, successful moments for trading on the trend or against the trend. Accompany open transactions. DISPLAY The indicator displays 3 lines: VARIABILITY - a thin gray line. Total price variability. The growth of the line indicates an increase in market activity. The decline shows the possibility of counter-trend tr
AutoGan
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script statistically reveals the main rate of movement (Gan angle) for the selected instrument. Using mathematical methods, it determines the speed of following the candles of the current timeframe against the background of the older one. Just place AutoGan on the graph and it will perform the required calculations and correctly draw the Gan grid. The script is very easy to use, only the colors of the grid lines are set in the parameters. Parameters: GRID_COLORING : How many colors to us
MACD by MK
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Use the opportunities of the MACD with maximum efficiency. Choose the price, filters and averaging method, all possible parameters. A unique feature of "MACD by MK"is the amplified signal line. The bends of the indicator have color designations and are additionally reflected on the main chart. By correlating them and the initial price, make your trading more qualitative. For ease of use, a neat ZigZag has been added A remarkable property of "MACD by MK" is the detection of motion attenuation.
AutoLevels
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
Automatic calculation and marking of resistance and price reversal levels. The script will perform statistical calculations and plot a regular grid on which the quote moves on the graph. These levels are very stable. Use them in trading planning and for placing pending orders. Just select a timeframe and AutoLevels will indicate the important places of the chart in the form of horizontal lines. Solid lines indicate more "dense" areas - areas of price reversal, where the quote happens more oft
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Ing
Maxim Kuznetsov
Experts
Intraday diagonal grid trading, development of Gan and Murray trading techniques. Relying on cyclical volatility, the Expert Advisor makes optimal inputs. Very easy to use - the main parameter is the minimum daily range. Additionally, you can set the parameters of averaging and profit taking. Every day, the ADVISER displays a diagonal network of lines forming a semblance of the Ing rune The BUY trading signal is the price crossing of the descending construction lines The SELL trading signal
SessionAlert
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Taking into account the difference in trading sessions, the indicator shows the trend direction and the resistance level. All events are marked on the chart and alerts are sent. Using SessionAlert, you can trade calmly, steadily. You just need to specify the start and end time of the sessions. The indicator displays the resistance level, the arrow indicates the trend change event and additionally marks the price touching the resistance level. The principle of operation of the indicator is very s
XFlow
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
DayRate
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The script calculates the rate of price change and its deviation. Displays a typical price movement channel. Transfer the script to the chart and it will automatically mark up the channels through which the price can move in the near future. Place orders according to the channel boundaries. The script uses statistical methods to determine the rate and amplitude of the price. It calculates and displays channels and limits of further movement based on them.  Parameters PLACEMENT - channel place
MyChart
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
The beautiful design of the trading chart makes trading more convenient and enjoyable. MyChart neatly marks out the time and price grid. Marks up the visual labels of the graph. Displays candlesticks of the older period, spread and stop-level levels. Flexible options allow you to customize the appearance to your taste. It looks good in any color theme of the terminal.  Settings TIME & PRICE grid - the appearance of the time and price grid. You can turn the grids on/off separately. Set fonts and
SyncDB
Maxim Kuznetsov
Utilities
A service to keep the SQLite database up to date . Fast real - time operation . Saves open positions and orders , current quotes , and trading history . Take advantage of SQLite 's capabilities for intermediate data storage , analytics , and integration of the MetaTrader platform . Save all your data in one place . Use the saved data in SQL analytical queries , from Python and other languages , to build dashboards and integrate MetaTrader Parameters SyncDB creates and maintains 2 databases at th
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review