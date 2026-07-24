Indicator iPump MT5
- Indicators
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Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 3.28
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 5
The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators.
- simultaneous trend detection on several Timeframes
- defining zones of resistance and support
- determination of overbought and oversold zones
Indicator functions:
- Defining a trend
This function will be necessary for all traders who want to objectively assess the current market direction and avoid subjectivity. It will be clear and intuitive.
- Determination of support and resistance levels
Using the iPump indicator, you can assess potential price barriers for an asset within a few seconds.
And also the indicator will tell you what type of level is in front of you:
- tested level (resistance / support)
- reversal level
- weak level
- not tested level
Determination of overbought and oversold zones
For this task, the indicator has a non-lagging and non-redrawing signal oscillator, which shows the current state of the asset, and based on this data, you can:
- know exactly the zones when it will be interesting to buy
- zones when it will be interesting to sell assets
Oscillator advantage:
- unique calculation algorithm
This algorithm was actually able to help me and my colleagues and my colleagues in trading, this algorithm is used in the Pump and Dump EA.
- without redrawing
The indicator will accurately show a signal when the oversold or overbought price is higher than usual. That will allow you to make timely decisions about the advisability of opening positions
- without delays
The indicator processes the incoming data of quotes about the state of the price every second, which allows the trader to keep his finger on the pulse of the traded asset.
Input parameters
Levels Smoothing – smoothing the level zones relative to each other.
Levels Label Shift – the shift in the location of signatures relative to the right edge of the monitor screen.