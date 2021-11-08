Splash EA is a long-awaited implementation of my trading system in a fully automated form. The algorithm is based on the analysis of the symbiosis of the trading volume and the movement of the price of the instrument, as a result of which we get points with a high probability of a reversal. My trading system will always work as long as the market exists. Honest advisor with honest tests. Join your team, you won't regret it!

Timeframes: M5- H1

Basic pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD.



EA SETTING:

You launch the Expert Advisor on the chart of the selected instrument with the attached set of settings (laid out in the comments). If there is no set of settings, then optimize (see below) or ask me to do it;

Use it only on hedge accounts.

EA OPTIMIZATION AND TESTING:

Optimization and testing should be carried out on a real account (my broker is IC Markets );

account (my broker is ); To optimize the settings for the selected period, you can use the special sets that I posted in the comments as a basis;

I took 3 full years for optimization and will carry out optimization at the beginning of each year;

It is best to optimize and test EA using "Every tick based on real ticks".

General description of input parameters:

Block "Signal Settings" - Provides the ability to select a signal to open an order ( " Signal 1 " or " Signal 2 " ). The block also shows the settings of two filters for the signal for evaluating the trading volume and movement of the instrument;

Block "Trade Settings" - Provides the ability to select a mode for signal processing ( " single position " or " averaging greed " ). For each of the modes, its own settings are presented (indicated as clearly as possible);

" Spread Limit " - The maximum possible spread when opening an order;

" Magic Number " - a unique number when trading an advisor;

" Slippage " - The maximum possible slippage when opening an order;

" Log Level " - The level of displaying information in the logs;

Block "Trade Sessions" - Provides the ability to limit the trading time on each day of the week.

In my personal opinion, the main thing in classic trading is high-quality trading (I prefer the “ single position ") with a good profit factor, even with not very frequent trading transactions (this can be compensated for by the number of instruments used). The screenshots below show just such a trade - single trades with stop loss and take profit (sets of settings are laid out in the comments). But my advisor can be used in more regular trading, the number of signals depends on filter settings, timeframe and trading mode (for lovers of net trading, the "averaging greed" mode). Here everyone chooses for themselves.