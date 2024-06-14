Advanced Reversal Computation EA

The Advanced Reversal Computation bot specializes in detecting and profiting from market reversals, offering a low-risk, high-reward solution. Its advanced algorithm examines market trends and forecasts potential shifts in direction and momentum. ARC EA's self-management capabilities make trading secure and efficient.

Experience the future of trading today.





The idea for this EA is to emulate the arbitrage human behavior when looking for market reversals. Because of this, it is recommended to analyze the market and adjust the settings accordingly instead of using the best Backtest's results or an optimization regimen. It has been tested mainly in Forex pairs and metals.





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