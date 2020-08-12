TrendLine GRID

4.83

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399

Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge.

All future updates of the adviser are included in the price.

After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly.

I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

Trend Line REVOLUTION  EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain number of orders, the DrawDown Reduction function is enabled, which reduces the most unprofitable orders by closing them with a counter profit. EA also accompanies trades opened in manual mode and resolves them into a profit. 

The recommended Deposit amount is from $100 to a micro-account.  You need to have a VPS to automatically trading . If anyone is interested, I can tell you how to get a free VPS with good parameters. 

Trend Line REVOLUTION EA has a trading panel which allows you to trade and manage orders. Each trader can activate auto trading Buy or Sell signals (by default in any direction), pause or close the entire grid, open orders in manual mode, and change the size of the traded lot.


This is a grid EA based on the signals of the Trend Line PRO mt5 indicator for hedge accounts.

The manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740675

Reviews 39
Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2022.06.09 16:20 
 

Trendline Grid EA is an exceptional EA. best on my arsenals.

Sandile Mjoka
38
Sandile Mjoka 2022.05.05 01:24 
 

I've just installed it and I've got a valid support from the team.

Richard Ng
118
Richard Ng 2021.09.05 08:33 
 

I bought EA Grid, EA Trendline and optimizer, still trying them out! Will update the review overtime to share more about my progress!

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bignon1990
96
bignon1990 2025.03.30 08:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.03.31 03:42
The Manual guide for beginners: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740675
Bubbie Gunter
1115
Bubbie Gunter 2025.02.01 09:03 
 

I have been planning to buy the Trend Line Pro EA. I saved and saved and finally I had the $300. I used the FREE indicator and saw the ability and power of the actual bot. Excitedly, I went to purchase the Trend Line Pro only to discover there was an upgrade to the Trendline Revolution (basically Trend Line Pro with a grid strategy). This addition was going to make the Trend Line Pro even MORE reliable. I must say, after purchase and installation, the bot worked exactly as I expected.... not a single losing trade since I installed the Trend Line Revolution.

pola1112
69
pola1112 2022.11.20 12:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.11.20 13:10
Thanks you Sir 💗🙏💗
Mike Markgraf
1557
Mike Markgraf 2022.11.12 09:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2022.11.13 11:06
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗
Francis Arinze
178
Francis Arinze 2022.06.09 16:20 
 

Trendline Grid EA is an exceptional EA. best on my arsenals.

Sandile Mjoka
38
Sandile Mjoka 2022.05.05 01:24 
 

I've just installed it and I've got a valid support from the team.

Richard Ng
118
Richard Ng 2021.09.05 08:33 
 

I bought EA Grid, EA Trendline and optimizer, still trying them out! Will update the review overtime to share more about my progress!

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.10.09 10:44
Thanks you! 💗🙏💗 Contact me to get personal invitation to the INFINITY support chat
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng
1505
Anthony Ka-jiun Ng 2021.07.29 17:00 
 

EA works well and relatively safe, also the developer is very helpful

Rafael Medalha
418
Rafael Medalha 2021.07.22 09:27 
 

I have just purchased this EA and will come back once I have used the EA for a few months.

Kyrie_Prosopon
297
Kyrie_Prosopon 2021.07.20 18:41 
 

The EA (MT5) demonstrates stable operation with good results, well-optimized settings for specific market instruments

Evgenii Aksenov
232661
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2021.07.20 18:47
Thank you. In the next version I will add the News Filter and default setting for several pairs
Mr Somkanae Akkarakantrakorn
175
Mr Somkanae Akkarakantrakorn 2021.07.05 10:00 
 

I bought 3 EA from Evgenii all work well with good support and promotion. MT5 version is best for optimization.

Ng Chu En
1419
Ng Chu En 2021.06.30 15:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kerim tasbasi
79
kerim tasbasi 2021.06.26 09:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rtiwari6018
657
rtiwari6018 2021.06.25 00:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid
350
Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid 2021.05.08 20:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

David Quang Pham
259
David Quang Pham 2021.05.06 10:18 
 

Legit but risky EA. If you want a safer and cheaper grid scalper EA, then get Marco Solito's free Dark Venus EA.

Mia032017
76
Mia032017 2021.05.05 14:03 
 

testing my TL grid on my demo everything seems good so far, im impressed this being my first EA

brpuccini
110
brpuccini 2021.03.08 21:48 
 

Nice EA

LF Bastos
176
LF Bastos 2021.03.05 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NekotanR
41
NekotanR 2021.02.24 03:08 
 

It is an excellent EA.

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