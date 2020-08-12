TrendLine GRID

Big sale 50% OFF! Price $199. Regular price $399 Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker.

Trend Line REVOLUTION EA trade the first order based on the indicator signal and builds a grid if the price deviates. After a certain number of orders, the DrawDown Reduction function is enabled, which reduces the most unprofitable orders by closing them with a counter profit. EA also accompanies trades opened in manual mode and resolves them into a profit.

The recommended Deposit amount is from $100 to a micro-account. You need to have a VPS to automatically trading . If anyone is interested, I can tell you how to get a free VPS with good parameters.

Trend Line REVOLUTION EA has a trading panel which allows you to trade and manage orders. Each trader can activate auto trading Buy or Sell signals (by default in any direction), pause or close the entire grid, open orders in manual mode, and change the size of the traded lot.





This is a grid EA based on the signals of the Trend Line PRO mt5 indicator for hedge accounts.

The manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/740675