Overview



Discover a powerful yet simple indicator to identify market trends effectively! Awesome Moving Average (AWMA) is designed to detect bullish or bearish trends by analyzing price breakouts beyond the moving average line.

Basically, the way this indicator works is similar to the Moving Average indicator available on the MetaTrader platform. As we know, the Moving Average indicator tends to be difficult to use when the market is in a sideways condition because it often gives false breakouts when the price breaks out of the moving average line. Therefore, we made some modifications by adding a threshold limit to reduce this noise.

What makes AWMA stand out is its built-in threshold feature. This allows you to set upper and lower boundaries to reduce market noise, providing clearer signals even during sideways or ranging conditions.

Why Choose Awesome Moving Average ?

Trend Clarity : Easily spot bullish or bearish trends with price breakout confirmation.

Easily spot bullish or bearish trends with price breakout confirmation. Noise Filtering : Adjustable thresholds to minimize false signals in sideways markets.

Adjustable thresholds to minimize false signals in sideways markets. Proven Performance : AWMA has undergone extensive testing, delivering impressive results.

Curious about its performance? Check out the detailed examples and backtest results in the attached images or videos.

Take control of your trading with Awesome Moving Average– a reliable tool to enhance your decision-making!



