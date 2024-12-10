Awesome Moving Average

Overview

Discover a powerful yet simple indicator to identify market trends effectively! Awesome Moving Average (AWMA) is designed to detect bullish or bearish trends by analyzing price breakouts beyond the moving average line.

Basically, the way this indicator works is similar to the Moving Average indicator available on the MetaTrader platform. As we know, the Moving Average indicator tends to be difficult to use when the market is in a sideways condition because it often gives false breakouts when the price breaks out of the moving average line. Therefore, we made some modifications by adding a threshold limit to reduce this noise.

What makes AWMA stand out is its built-in threshold feature. This allows you to set upper and lower boundaries to reduce market noise, providing clearer signals even during sideways or ranging conditions.

Why Choose Awesome Moving Average ?

  • Trend Clarity : Easily spot bullish or bearish trends with price breakout confirmation.
  • Noise Filtering : Adjustable thresholds to minimize false signals in sideways markets.
  • Proven Performance : AWMA has undergone extensive testing, delivering impressive results.

Curious about its performance? Check out the detailed examples and backtest results in the attached images or videos.

Take control of your trading with Awesome Moving Average– a reliable tool to enhance your decision-making!


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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