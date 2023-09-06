MT Roller Coaster


Graph's roller-coaster

MT Roller Coaster :

Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively.

The band colors simplify order decisions:

Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities.

Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders.

Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies.

Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with correct Stop Loss placement critical to avoiding false trend reversals.

Suitable for all experience levels, emphasizing sound money management.

Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.

Required PC high performance




TRADE & TIME FRAME:  Forex H1

SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol



SETTINGS:

CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula. 
FOCUS HISTORY BARS: Focus points make it easier to see trends.

SIGNAL LEVEL: There are 5 levels to choose : Very Fast (Very Aggressive), Fast (Aggressive), Normal (Medium), Slow (Safe) and Very Slow (Very Safe)        
                       signals uses our secret formula to perform complex calculations to get good results.

BANDS: Set all 3 bands: Period, Multipier and Recalculate. 

ANALYSIS PROFIT: Accept value that is greater than ...point, If the value is less, it is considered a lose. (calculate by calculate_bars)
                           Allows you to calculate the probability of making a profit next time.

ALERT SIGNALS AND ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Arrow and Alert after close candle) 
                Alert_Type:  Buy & Sell, Buy only and Sell only. 

DETAIL ARROW: Refine the arrow details in the display. Change Arrow: Icon, Gap, Size and Color
                        (***** Signals : No repaint, No redraw*****)

For the backtest has to run through a lot of bars >3,000 bars for bands 3 to set form. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!
More from author
MT Supply Demand
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (4)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.       >>  MT Magical  << MT Supply Demand : It is an indicator created to find supply and demand, which will be important support and resistance levels for the price.  Supply Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is often resisted. In other words, when the price reaches this zone, there will be more selling power to push the price back down. Demand Zone   is a zone where the price has reached, it is ofte
FREE
MT Merit Candle Count
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
Indicators
Optimal Strategy Be your trading assistant MT  Merit  Candle Count : Designed for binary options trading, Indicator counts the number of bullish or bearish candlesticks, making it suitable for both martingale and standard trading strategies. It's ideal for experienced traders and applicable to Forex, helping to gauge volume and identify trends or potential reversals on the chart. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRADE: Binary Option and Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL
FREE
MT Focus Session
Issara Seeboonrueang
4 (1)
Indicators
We provide indicators tailored to better meet your trading requirements.     >>   MT Sideway Filter   << MT Focus Session : Focused on monitoring session times, the MT Focus Session indicator emphasizes market activity from opening to close, with a preference for the high-volume periods between the London Open and the U.S. Close. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  M5 M15 M30 H1 SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: FOCUS SESSION Open Session Time: Start time of the session you are interested.
FREE
MT Merit Pullback
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (2)
Indicators
"Pullback while filtering trend" MT MERIT PullBack :  Engineered to detect pullback signals while filtering trends using advanced techniques. Best for short-term cycles. Tailored for manual trading, emphasizing risk management and fundamental analysis to select optimal currency pairs. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: CALCULATE BARS: Value or bars used must be large enough to calculate the formula. TREND FILTER: Put the number Period and Show tren
MT Merit TLC
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT MERIT TLC (Trend Line Channel) : The TLC indicator identifies reversal or breakout signals using plotted trend line channels relative to the current price.  It is tailored for manual traders who manage risk independently (Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk-Reward). Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading. TRA
MT Unstoppable
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Please feel free to contact me if you need any further information. Please let me know if you have any questions. I hope the above is useful to you. MT Unstoppable :  is a swing trade or trend strategy through signal filtering with experience.  indicator for trade by yourself TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame    (Not M1 ,  Introducing timeframe H1) SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol  SETTINGS: TREND: Period, Trend Zone  and   Trend Zone Meter Multi Timeframe ( For backtest, history data
MT Magical
Issara Seeboonrueang
5 (1)
Indicators
Please thoroughly test demo the indicator in your preferred trading conditions before making a purchase decision. Your satisfaction and confidence in its performance are paramount. MT Magical :  A sophisticated strategy combining swing trading, trend analysis and supply & demand signals. Expertly filtered for precision. Developed with rigorous effort, delivering value to serious investors. Indicator for traders who prefer manual trading.  Request: PC high performance TRADE: Forex TIME FRA
MT Sideway Filter
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
If you know where the sideway,  you will know the trend. MT Sideway Filter : Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases.  Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities.  Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends. Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators. TRADE: Forex TIME FRAME:  All Time Frame SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol SETTINGS: SIDEWAY FILTER  Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100)  Multiply: Fr
