Easy RSI Alerts

5

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder and is a momentum oscillator that identifies overbought and oversold conditions. It is also a popular choice for many traders helping them find entries into the market.


How it Works

The simplest way to use the Relative Strength Index is to wait for an overbought or oversold condition and then enter into a trade when the RSI indicates that price is resuming in the dominant direction of the trend.

  • Buy signals: For the first condition to be met the RSI must have a reading of below 30 suggesting that the market is extremely oversold. The indicator then waits for price to cross above the 30 line suggesting that the bulls are regaining control.
  • Sell signals: The opposite is true for our sell signals. A sell signals occurs when the RSI becomes overbought (a value above 70) and notifies you when the value crosses below 70.


Inputs

  • RSI_Period: The lookback period of the RSI indicator (the default is 14).
  • Send_Email: The indicator will send a notification by email.
  • Audible_Alerts: Standard notification via the MetaTrader 4 'Alert' window including sound.
  • Push_Notifications: The indicator will send a push notification to your smartphone via the MetaTrader 4 iOS/Android app.

This very simple indicator was designed to save you hours of screen time by alerting you once these conditions have been met. You should then apply some additional analysis before deciding whether to enter into a trade.

For example, trend analysis can filter our many of the false signals that the RSI indicator may give you. You may have another indicator or additional skills to improve the accuracy of the RSI alerts indicator.


Tips

  1. Configuration for Email and Push notifications can be configured by going to menu ToolsOptions.
  2. Always apply your own additional analysis before entering into a trade. No single indicator can trade the market for you.
  3. You can combine these alerts with your favorite indicator to save you many hours of screen time.
  4. You can control the timeframes that are being monitored by the indicator by using the visualization tab (only the timeframes selected will be monitored).
  5. Decreasing the RSI period will produce more signals however this will have a negative impact on the accuracy of the indicator.
  6. The opposite is also true - increasing the RSI period may increase the accuracy of the indicator however this will produce less signals.
Recommended products
MACD Cross Color Change
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
This indicator is an upgrade of traditional MACD on MT4. Macd Base line cross above Macd signal line the color of histogram change is red color and entry order Sell. Macd Base line cross below Macd signal line the color of histogram change is green color and entry order Buy. For above histogram of Macd can change color to good looking by can change color above zero line and lower line.
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Buy Sell Arrow MT
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicators
Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator Buy Sell Arrow MT Indicator is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Pivot Points, Moving Averages, and multi-timeframe data to display Buy and Sell signals on the chart. Description The indicator combines three elements: Pivot Points for support and resistance Moving Averages for trend direction Higher timeframe data for additional confirmation Signals are generated only when the defined conditions are met. Signal Calculation Buy signals are shown when bul
MT Roller Coaster
Issara Seeboonrueang
Indicators
Graph's roller-coaster MT Roller Coaster : Inspired by the graph's roller-coaster-like movement, this tool uses color bands to signal trends effectively. The band colors simplify order decisions: Downtrend: Bands 2 and 3 turn red, signaling sell opportunities. Uptrend: Bands 2 and 3 appear sky blue, suggesting buy orders. Sideways: Alternating band colors allow both buy and sell trades, suitable for scalping strategies. Major trend entries are identified at the outer bands, with corr
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Veles MACD Pro
Gennady Mazur
Indicators
Индикатор iVeles_MACD_Pro представляет симбиоз обычного индикатора MACD или  разницу показаний между двух динамических МА, рассчитанных по текущим ценам инструмента. Сигнальная линия отсутствует, но ее заменяет более точные динамические облачные уровни. Хорошо показывает разворотные моменты, позволяет точно определять дивергенции. Имеет цветовое сопровождение изменения показаний. Параметры: period_Fast - период быстрой МА period_Slow    - период медленной МА price_Bar - применяемая цена level -
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Half Trend pro MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
HalfTrend — Trend Line, ATR Channel & Buy/Sell Signals with Smart Alerts **HalfTrend turns noisy price action into one clear question: are we in an uptrend or a downtrend?** It draws a single stepped trend line that flips color when the market genuinely changes direction — blue for uptrend, red for downtrend — surrounded by an ATR channel that shows you exactly where volatility says your stop belongs. No lagging MA crossovers, no cluttered chart: one line, one channel, one arrow when it matte
Trend Scalping Signal
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Indicator for determining the trend. The arrows and lines on the chart show the price reversal and the probable current trend or correction. You should always trade in the direction of the arrow. It is best to use the indicator on several time frames at once and enter the market when all time frames have the same arrow. For example, we open a sell trade if there is a red arrow on the M5, M30 and H4 timeframes. Or we open a buy deal if the indicator shows a blue arrow on all timeframes. Advanta
Bollinger trading
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicators
Bollinger trading is an indicator for mt4 that uses Bollinger bands and other trend following strategies To detect the direction of the market. Just as attached in the screenshot the light blue line shows areas The market is rising. This means opening positions here is in the direction of the trend. The dark blue lines cane be used for sell trades when the market moves in the opposing direction. Using this tactics you can have a clear sense of where the market is headed.
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (3)
Indicators
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands – Adaptive Volatility Tool for Real Markets Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands is an advanced MT4 indicator that improves the traditional Bollinger Bands by automatically selecting the best period and deviation values using historical trade simulation. Instead of fixed inputs, the indicator runs real-time optimization to find the most effective parameters based on actual market behavior. This allows the bands to adjust to changing volatility and price structure without
TSO Top Bottom Divergence MACD
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator combines double bottom and double top reversal chart patterns together with detection of divergences between the price chart and the MACD oscillator. Features Easily detect strong reversal signals Allows to use double top/bottom and MACD divergence signals combined or independently Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected Custom colors can be used The indicator is not repainting Can easily be used in an EA (see below) Inputs ENABLE Double Top - Bottom:
RVI with 2 Moving Averages ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RVI and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4. No Repaint. - Relative_Vigor_Index (RVI) itself is a technical momentum indicator which is very useful on trend markets. - "RVI and 2 Moving Averages" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of RVI oscillator. PC and Mobile Alerts. - Indicator is great for momentum trading especially on big timeframes: D1, H4, H1, M30. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters, it can be used on any timeframe. - You ca
DYJ ThreeMACrossAlarm
Daying Cao
Indicators
This indicator shows the crossing between three moving averages (slower, middle and faster ones). When fast MA crosses up middle MA and middle MA crosses up slow MA, the bullish alert is issued. When fast MA crosses down middle MA and middle MA crosses down slow MA, the bearish alert is issued. Signals to close buy positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA downwards, signals to close sell positions are generated if fast MA crosses middle MA upwards. Inputs Fast MA Setup MAPeriod1 = 5
RSI with 2 Moving Averages mv
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI and 2 Moving Averages" for MT4, No Repaint. - This indicator is excellent for momentum trading systems. - "RSI and 2 MAs" Indicator allows you to see Fast and Slow Moving Averages of RSI itself. - Indicator gives opportunities to see the trend change very early. - "RSI and 2 MAs" can be used to catch the momentum into the trend direction from OverBought/OverSold zones. - It is very easy to set up this indicator via parameters. - Indicator can be used on any timeframe
MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
Vortex with Alarm
Fabio Pacchioni
Indicators
The Vortex Indicator was inspired by the work of an Austrian inventor, Viktor Schauberger, who studied the flow of water in rivers and turbines. Etienne Botes and Douglas Siepman developed the idea that movements and flows within financial markets are similar to the vortex motions found in water. The Vortex Indicator was also partly inspired by J. Welles Wilder's concept of directional movement, which assumes the relationship between price bars gives clues as to the direction of a market. This i
Search for Reversal
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Search for Reversal trend indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. Indicator showing signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated times to enter the market with arrows. Using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk coefficient. Uses all one parameter for settings. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble so that the corresponding graph has an excellent project
New MACD Multi Timeframes
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a New Single/Multi Timeframes  Indictor based on Moving Average divergence concepts You can use it in differerent modes : Single time frame Mode :(2nd prefered) you input the time frames all the same period - you will get a square wave for Bear /Bull Areas two- time frame Mode :(1st prefered) you input the two time frames you prefer- you will get two  square waves representing the 2 timeframes  - when the two square waves are showing  a Bear area a Red down arrow will appear and the same
Cross Trend Signal
Harun Celik
Indicators
This Cross Trend Signal indicator uses Donchian channel and ATR indicators. This trend tracking system uses historical data to buy and sell. This indicator does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs. This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert. Open long deals on blue arrows Open short deals on red arrows When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and cl
Visual EMA SignalLine Pro Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Unleash Your Trading Potential with the Visual EMA SignalLine Pro! This innovative indicator is designed to revolutionize the way you approach trading. While it’s not pre-optimized, its raw power lies in its flexibility and precision, making it a must-have tool for traders eager to fine-tune strategies to their unique style. Why Choose the Visual EMA SignalLine Pro? The indicator is built around the powerful concept of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) combined with dynamic signal line strategi
Automatic OrderBlocks Osw MT4
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
AUTOMATICS ORDERBLOCKS OSW (METATRADER 5) This indicator is responsible for showing the Order Blocks under some pre-established rules, among which are: >that there is an impulse that breaks the previous impulse. >When it is found, it is in charge of finding the candlestick pattern formed, to calculate in the most efficient way the high and low of the place, to create the high and low of the Order Block. >After the Order Block is created, the Indicator is constantly checking if any candlest
Binary Chronos
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Chronos – Indicator for Binary Options on MT4 Buffered signals : Arrow signals simplify entries and allow automated EAs. ️ Expiration : Default — 1 candle. Trend-based logic : Detects trend direction, finds optimal entry, and gives a signal. Entry on current candle : Signal is for immediate entry. ️ Martingale : If the first trade fails, apply one martingale step on the next bar , no more. LevelEn : The higher the value, the better the quality and accuracy of the signals.
MA Cross Signal Alerts
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Indicators
MA Cross Signal Alerts_v1.0 The Moving Average Cross displays a fast and a slow moving average (MA). A signal arrow is shown when the two MAs cross. An up arrow is displayed if the fast MA crosses above the slow MA and a down arrow is given if the fast MA crosses below the slow MA. The user may change the inputs (close), methods (EMA) and period lengths.  When two Moving Averages cross the indicator will alert once per cross between crosses and mark the cross point with down or up arrow. Ale
Signal MACD
Harun Celik
Indicators
The Signal MACD product is an indicator that works with the standard MACD indicator. This indicator is designed to do signal trading using the objective MACD indicator and a set of algorithms. This indicator can be used both as an oscillator and as a signal producing product. So you can use this indicator in two goal. When the indicator finds a signal, it shows arrow marks on the oscillator. These arrows allow investors to trade. Trade Rules "Buy" action when you see a green arrow and receive a
MYEwo
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicators
The MyEwo indicator is a tool that helps you to find the short maturity direction in your chart. Default input values are frequently used values in this indicator. You can find and use your own values according to your own trend detection and pairs you will trade. My advice is to use a moving average in order to understand the long maturity trend on your main graph (200 and higher may be appropriate). The M5 graphics will be simplify Scalping style Trade transactions that you will use . You can
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
MACD Alert MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
The MACD offers the best of both worlds: trend following and momentum. Traders can look for signal line crossovers, center-line crossovers and divergences to generate signals. Because the MACD is unbounded, it is not particularly useful for identifying overbought and oversold levels. It is not easy to use any indicator on smaller timeframes because traders cannot not look away from the screen. This classical indicator includes "Alert" function (see screenshots). Keep in mind that this indicator
Four eyed turkey
Rustam Tairov
Indicators
"Four eyed turkey" это индикатор на основе RSI,Stochastic,MACD и Envelopes определяющий точки входа на таймфреймах М5, М15, М30, Н1. В отдельном окне индикаторы указывают возможные точки входа, параметры можете определить самостоятельно в настройках. Для RSI и Stochastic - зоны перекупленности и зона перепроданности. Для MACD - сигнальная линия и гистограмма выше 0 это BUY, для SELL противоположно . Для Envelopes - открытие свечи выше верхней линии это BUY, открытие свечи ниже нижней линии это
Multi Channel Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
The Multi Channel Trend indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Easy CCI Alerts
Luke Kendall
Indicators
The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is an oscillator that is often used by forex traders to identify oversold and over bought conditions much in the same way as the RSI or Stochastics. How it Works The idea behind this indicator is simple, we wait for price to reach an extreme (overbought or oversold) and then trade when price appears to change direction in the hope of catching a move out of the area. Buy signals - The indicator waits for the CCI to become oversold (a value below -100). The indic
Bollinger Band Alerts
Luke Kendall
Indicators
Bollinger Bands are volatility bands plotted two standard deviations away from a simple moving average. Volatility is based on the standard deviation, which changes as volatility increases and decreases. The bands expand when volatility increases and narrow when volatility capturing 85%-90% of price action between the upper and lower bands. How it Works Knowing that the majority of price action is contained within the two bands we wait for price to break out of either the upper or lower band an
Currency Strength Pro
Luke Kendall
Indicators
The Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in the market. It works by applying clever calculations to 28 Forex pairs to establish which currencies are the driving force behind price action. By trading strength against weakness, we can greatly increase our chances of success and find some of the highest probability trends to trade. Technical Information The strength meter uses the relative strength meter which is applied to all 8 major currenc
Filter:
--
26
-- 2018.11.09 12:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review