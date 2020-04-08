Zigzag X2

Zigzag x2 The Zig Zag indicator plots points on the chart whenever prices reverse by a percentage greater than a pre-chosen variable. Straight lines are then drawn, connecting these points. The indicator is used to help identify price trends. It eliminates random price fluctuations and attempts to show trend changes The indicator lowers the impact of random price fluctuations, highlighting underlying bull and bear power. more · Gartley Pattern Definition
Zigzag x22
Abdelkader Moulay Meliani
Indicators
The  Zig Zag indicator  plots points on the chart whenever prices reverse by a percentage greater than a pre-chosen variable. Straight lines are then drawn, connecting these points. The  indicator  is used to help identify price trends. It eliminates random price fluctuations and attempts to show trend changes.  L'indicateur  Zig Zag  peut être utilisé pour filtrer les mouvements de prix ... 1 Minute  Indicators  Used: RSI (30 / 70) Fibonacci (1 - 0.784) 
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
PointsVsBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
FREE
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels
Hozeifa M Haji
Indicators
PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – Indicator Description Take your trading to the next level with PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels – the ultimate multi-timeframe support and resistance tool. This powerful indicator plots High, Low, Open, and Close levels from multiple standard and custom timeframes, helping traders identify key market zones with precision. Unlike ordinary indicators, PipsZenith Virtual Candle Levels lets you see levels from: Yearly, 6-Month, 4-Month, 3-Month, 2-Month Monthly, We
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Stochastic Advanced MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
Indicators
The " Stochastic Advanced " indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Displaying the signals of the "Stoch
Trendlines Oscillator MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Great Indicator
Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
Indicators
Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
RenkoMaSignals
Sergey Deev
1 (2)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
Market Structure Trend Targets MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Market Structure Trend Targets   is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of   smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also   precise breakout levels ,   trend exhaustion , and   potential reversal zones   — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicators
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Trend Detective Indicator
Zakri Bin Othman
4 (1)
Indicators
Leave a review for this product, and receive another "Free" product that you choose. You can see my other products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zakri/seller Trend Detective is an advanced trend detection indicator which shows accurate entry points in direction of trend. It uses smart technology in order to detect entry points, trend changing points, and TP points. It also shows hit rate for current chart using selected parameters. Hit rate for this indicator on different charts can be 8
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Key level wedge
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (5)
Indicators
The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just o
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (2)
Indicators
Delta Fusion Pro – Advanced Order Flow Analysis for Intraday Trading Delta Fusion Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that reveals aggressive order flow, showing the intensity and direction of institutional pressure in real time. Unlike traditional volume indicators, it analyzes the delta between Ask and Bid volumes to anticipate reversals, confirm trends, and identify professional interest zones. Key Features Intelligent Auto-Tuning System Automatically adjusts all parameters ba
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
KDJ divergence signals
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Accumulation Bar mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator   Accumulation Bar   Pattern for MT4. Indicator  " Accumulation Bar "  is very powerful   breakout-focused indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator detects  price accumulation in narrow area   during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order and SL locations. Bullish  Accumulation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  Accumulation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). No repaint, No delay, High R/R ratio (reward/risk). I ndic
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Colored trend Indicator
Yarne Bekkers
Indicators
Colored trend indicator advanced is a trend indicator that is based on Fast Moving Average and Slow Moving Average and also uses RSI and Momentum to give a trend strength in percent. It is aimed to find more healthy trends with this indicator. This indicator can be used alone as a trend indicator. Colors (Default) Green = Uptrend (Default) Red = Downtrend No color = No trend, no good trend Indicator Parameters WarnPosTrendchange: Warns you when the trend may change. FullColor: See screenshot.
