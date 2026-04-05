Specifically speaking about this indicator (Truman), its signals are very accurate and there is no redrawing. At least this is not an unimportant factor. First of all, I want to note that this indicator is universal and is perfect for almost all underlying assets.





Let's talk in more detail about this indicator and see how to apply it in practice.

Before us is a rather simple and unpretentious indicator-switchman. The indicator displays both a line of different colors and arrows to which you can orient for entry. You can use it as a ready-made trading system. Enter by arrows, and exit either by stop or by an opposite signal. Naturally, like any other tool, it has its own conceptual advantages and disadvantages. It is up to you how to use this indicator and whether to use it.