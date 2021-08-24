Hidden V0lume MT5

This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar.

Indicator Inputs:

  • No inputs for this indicator

    Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260

    *************************************************************

    Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market.  The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.  

    Sincerely yours,

    Chris

    *************************************************************


    Recommended products
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    ZoomIN MT5
    Maxim Polishchuk
    Utilities
    The ZoomIN MT5 indicator is designed for quickly viewing the selected bar on the smaller timeframes in a pop-up window. Once launched, the indicator works in the background, does not take up space on the chart and does not consume system resources. When the indicator is activated by the Shift + i combination (can be changed in the settings), a pop-up window with a chart of a smaller timeframe is created. The displayed timeframe can be changed by a left-click on the magnifying glass icon. To hide
    FREE
    Binary Profit Gainer
    Myo Min Aung
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
    FREE
    AK Capital Backtest panel
    AK Capital Markets Limited
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    backtester buttons for testing strategies in the MT5 strategy tester.  load up strategy tester then click on visual test and once visual tester opened apply any chart template you'd like. To update the chart pause the visual tester and apply templates, colors and such like the normal chart. On the settings you can choose lot size and take profit and stop loss.  Enjoy
    FREE
    Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5
    SIGNALATOR LIMITED
    Utilities
    Signalator Trade Summary Panel MT5 is a free local MetaTrader 5 utility that gives traders a clear account and open-trade overview directly on the chart. It is part of the Signalator Trading and Analysis Ecosystem — a growing set of practical MetaTrader tools for account monitoring, market analysis, symbol scanning, alerts and trader workflow improvement. This panel focuses on the account and position side of the workflow. It helps you quickly understand floating profit or loss, account status,
    FREE
    UltraFast Trade Manager MT5
    Anh Tho Nguyen
    Utilities
    IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a professional Trade Management Utility and on-chart assistant. It is NOT an automated trading robot. It does not open trades on its own. The UltraFast Trade Manager MT5 is the ultimate execution and risk-management suite designed to give you absolute control over your manual and algorithmic trades. When managing multiple positions, calculating complex net break-even points, or constantly monitoring the economic calendar, hesitation can lead to costly mistakes. This utili
    FREE
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
    FREE
    TradeVision Pro
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Experts
    TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
    FREE
    Quick Close 1S
    Tan Au Phuong
    5 (8)
    Utilities
    Quick Close 1S is a utility designed for fast and organized trade management. It provides a clean control panel to open or close orders instantly, apply flexible SL/TP settings, manage basket targets, and control overall profit or loss. Suitable for traders who value precision, efficiency, and clear execution in their daily trading routine. Main Features Streamlined Trade Control: Manage positions from an intuitive panel with options to open or close specific types of orders, or all at once. Fle
    FREE
    Reversal Composite Candles
    MetaQuotes Ltd.
    3.69 (16)
    Experts
    The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
    FREE
    Quantum Gold Pro EA
    Chaiwat Wongsricha
    Experts
    Description Quantum Gold Pro EA is a TRIAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specially designed for Gold (XAUUSD) automated trading. This EA uses smart market entry logic, basket profit management, and built-in risk protection to support traders who want to test automated strategies before using the full version. Features Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) Automatic Buy / Sell trading system Basket Take Profit control Spread and margin protection Dashboard display on chart Smart risk management Easy se
    FREE
    SG InfoBox MT5
    Hleb Smoliar
    3.5 (2)
    Utilities
    The   "InfoBox"   utility is designed to display the presence of open orders, the number of lots, current profit and much more in one window. The version for the MT4 platform is here . You've probably encountered a situation where you have an advisor that works on a currency pair, but information about its operation: - orders and their number, the size of the spread for the instrument, the volume of lots on the market, drawdown and much more - are scattered in different places of the terminal an
    FREE
    Rainbow MT5
    Jamal El Alama
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
    FREE
    Global Stop Loss and Target Setter
    Felicien Badou Diouf
    Utilities
    Free Global Stop Loss and Take Profit Setter with Break Even Free one click Stop Loss and Take Profit tool for manual trading. Apply a fixed SL and TP to every open position on the symbol, or move them all to break even, with a single button. It only modifies Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — it never opens or closes a trade. Set your SL and TP distance in points, click once, and every position on the current symbol is protected. The break even button moves stops to entry (or a configurable num
    FREE
    Show Pips for MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.48 (31)
    Indicators
    This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
    FREE
    Stamina HUD
    Michele Todesco
    Indicators
    STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
    FREE
    The Ultimate Risk Calculator
    Elias Jose Vielma Molina
    Utilities
    Risk Calculator EA – Utility for Precise Trade Sizing If you find this tool useful consider to  Buy me a coffee!   The Ultimate Risk Calculator is a lightweight in-chart Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you easily and quickly calculate position size and set stop-loss / take-profit levels with full control over risk management directly on the chart. What it does? It turns manual risk decisions into fast, visual, and accurate calculations. You draw or adjust the Entry, Stop-Loss and Take-P
    FREE
    GDS Renko Pip ST
    Andrey Goida
    Indicators
    GDS Renko Pip ST - Fixed Brick Renko Chart Tool for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST is a Renko chart tool for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to build and study fixed brick Renko movement using a practical pip or point-based setup. The purpose of this tool is simple: create a cleaner Renko structure so the trader can observe direction, brick runs, pullbacks, support and resistance behavior without normal candle noise. This is not a signal indicator and it does not predict the market. It
    FREE
    Important Lines
    Terence Gronowski
    4.88 (24)
    Indicators
    This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
    FREE
    Close all on current symbol
    Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
    Utilities
    Close Positions Current Symbol A simple and reliable script to close all positions on the current symbol. It eliminates routine work and saves valuable time. Advantages: Focus on the current asset only: The script closes trades for the selected symbol without affecting other positions. Speed and convenience: With a single run, all positions are closed in seconds. Perfect for any strategy: Suitable for those working with multiple positions or focused on a single asset. Safety: Processes each posi
    FREE
    AQ RiskOptimizer MT5
    HIT HYPERTECH INNOVATIONS LTD
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    Risk Optimizer is the absolute solution for applying risk management on your account. Bad risk management is the main reason that causes traders to lose money. Risk Optimizer calculates and suggests the correct lot size for each position according to your personal, customized risk profile. You can give directly your preferred risk as percentage (%) for each position or you can trust our algorithms to calculate and optimize according to your risk category selection. But it is not only that! Selec
    FREE
    AZ session scalper
    Yurii Shvechikov
    Indicators
    AZ session scalper A small but useful session indicator, designed primarily for scalping. Enable the session you plan to trade, watch the reaction of the M5/M15 candlesticks to the level of the previous trading session, and enter. We always look at the reaction of the current session to the previous one. For example, if you trade the Americas, enable the European session, and watch how one session takes away liquidity from another. Important: adjust the time to your broker's time zone in the i
    FREE
    Swap Spread Time
    Sergey Chepurnykh
    4 (2)
    Utilities
    Convenient information line on the chart. Displays the cost of the point depending on the selected volume (selection in the settings) Displays a swap of short and long trades depending on the selected volume. Shows a triple swap and indicates the day of the week on which it is charged Displays the current spread for the current instrument Displays the remaining time until the next bar on the current timeframe.       In the settings you can choose the color, font size, placement and volume.
    FREE
    Total Trades Pie Chart
    Roman Kandelaki
    Utilities
    Total Closed Trades – MT5 Indicator The Total Closed Trades indicator for MetaTrader 5 provides a quick, visual overview of your trading performance by displaying a simple and intuitive 3-value breakdown : Total Trades – The total number of closed trades. Winning Trades – Number of profitable trades. Losing Trades – Number of losing trades. Instead of digging through reports, traders can instantly monitor their historical performance with a compact and elegant pie chart-style widget. Key
    FREE
    MAFX Trading Manager
    Mark Anthony Noblefranca Nazarrea
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    MAFX Trading Manager Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Product Overview MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface. This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without r
    FREE
    Babel Assistant
    Iurii Bazhanov
    4.33 (9)
    Experts
    Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
    FREE
    Auto Breakeven
    David Muriithi
    Utilities
    Introducing a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to enhance your trading strategy – the Auto Breakeven EA! This feature-rich EA is tailored to bring your stop-loss to breakeven, ensuring a risk-free trade once the market moves in your favor up to a specified price. Explore the full potential of the Auto Breakeven EA. Download it for free now, and find the download link at the bottom of our page. Elevate your trading experience and take control of your risk management strategy. Happy
    FREE
    LT Pointer Sync
    Thiago Duarte
    4.5 (6)
    Utilities
    Pointer Sync is a pointer synchronizer between open charts. It makes the MT5 cross (activated by the middle mouse button) to be replicated on all open charts. In addition, it is possible to create horizontal lines (letter H) and vertical lines (letter V), very useful for studying. The appearance of the lines is customizable. Note: Synchronization is through the X and Y scale in pixels , not price and/or date. It is a simple and free utility. Enjoy! This is a free indicator, but it took hours to
    FREE
    ThreePointsChannelFree
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This is a free version of the indicator, the period between the vertical lines is always 30 bars. In the paid version the period can be set by user, so a configuration with many ThreePointsChannel indicators with different periods is possible. The principle of construction - on top of any number of bars set by the user, a channel is constructed with maximum and minimum lines so that the bars touch the maximum and minimum of the channel at exactly three points. The name of the indicator follows
    FREE
    High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
    Jakub Wojciech Sularz
    Indicators
    Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA. High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT approach, are treated as liquidity zones, while in classical technical analysis they serve as potential support and resistance levels. Indicator settings: •
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.41 (215)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (670)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.97 (146)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.88 (166)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
    Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
    Abdul Jalil
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    ================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (30)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
    Astro Trade MT5
    Indra Maulana
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
    FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
    Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (35)
    Utilities
    Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
    Power Candles Scanner
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
    Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
    Sergio Marquez Uroz
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
    Premium Trade Manager
    Daniel Stein
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
    Telegram To MT5 Ultra
    Mirel Daniel Gheonu
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.57 (51)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
    Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
    Order flow footprint chart
    Abdul Jalil
    4.4 (5)
    Utilities
    Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
    Anchor Trade Manager
    Kalinskie Gilliam
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
    Timeless Charts
    Samuel Manoel De Souza
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.23 (30)
    Utilities
    DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (132)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.83 (6)
    Utilities
    Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.61 (18)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    EA Auditor
    Stephen J Martret
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
    Trade Command Center
    Nguyen Thanh Trieu
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (43)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Quant AI Agents
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.96 (48)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Trading Panel PRO MT5
    Prime Horizon
    Utilities
    Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
    More from author
    Hidden Zig Zag MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the vertical line. This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from th
    FREE
    Hidden OBV MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
    FREE
    Hidden Fractals
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we hav
    FREE
    Hidden Zig Zag
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide ZigZag indicator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with the panel ("Hidden Candles"). This indicator can be use with other "Hidden Indicators". Indicator Inputs: Depth Deviation Backstep Information on "ZigZag" indicator is available here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1537 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some mo
    FREE
    Hidden ATR
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period  Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same
    FREE
    Hidden Bollinger Bands
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width  Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
    FREE
    Hidden OBV
    Christian Ricard
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide OBV (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Apply To Information on "On Balance Volume" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/on_balance_volume ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same objective....
    FREE
    Hidden Ichimoku MT5
    Christian Ricard
    4 (1)
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
    FREE
    Hidden Fractals MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Fractals (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Indicator Color Indicator Width  Information on "Fractals" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/fractals ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we ha
    FREE
    Hidden Ichimoku
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Tenkan-sen Kijun-sen  Senkou Span B Information on "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/ichimoku ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here
    FREE
    Hidden Parabolic SAR MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
    FREE
    Hidden MACD MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").\ Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community
    FREE
    Hidden Bollinger Bands MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bollinger Bands (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Deviations Shift Apply To Color Style Width Information on "Bollinger Bands" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/bollinger_bands ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are
    FREE
    Hidden CCI MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
    FREE
    Hidden V0lume
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles").  The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar. Indicator Inputs: No inputs for this indicator Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post:   https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260 ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a commun
    FREE
    Hidden Stochastic
    Christian Ricard
    4 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Stochastic  oscillator  (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your
    FREE
    Hidden CCI
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide CCI oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Commodity Channel Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/commodity_channel_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and
    FREE
    Hidden Moving Average
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden Parabolic SAR
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Parabolic SAR (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Step Maximum  Color Width Information on "Parabolic SAR" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/parabolic ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the sa
    FREE
    Hidden Moving Average MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide moving average (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: MA Period MA Shift  MA Method MA Apply To Information on "Moving Average" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/moving_average ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden RSI
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
    FREE
    Hidden MACD
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide MACD oscillator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Fast EMA Period Slow EMA Period  Signal SMA Period Apply To Information on "MACD" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/macd ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community h
    FREE
    Hidden Alligator
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT4 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
    FREE
    Hidden RSI MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide RSI (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles" utility). Indicator Inputs: Period Apply To Information on "Relative Strength Index" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/relative_strength_index ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we
    FREE
    Hidden Alligator MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Bill Williams Alligator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Jaws Period Jaws Shift Teeth Period Teeth Shift Lips Period Lips Shift Method Apply To Information on "Alligator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/alligator ************************************************************* Hey traders!
    FREE
    Hidden ATR MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide ATR oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: Period Information on "Average True Range" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/average_true_range ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your feeds!  We are a community here and we have the same o
    FREE
    Retracement Watcher
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
    Retracement Watcher MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Indicators
    This indicator watch the Fibonacci retracement for levels and timeframes selected by the trader. In the workload of day trading, having your eyes on all the timeframes to validate some information, for Fibonacci traders, is really time consuming and requires constant focus.  With this in mind, this tool allows you to have your attention on other trading details while this one monitors the retracements of each timeframe in real time. In the charts, this indicator data (retracement %, age of the r
    Hidden Stochastic MT5
    Christian Ricard
    Utilities
    This indicator allows to hide Stochastic oscillator (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user, with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). Indicator Inputs: % K Period % D Period  Slowing Apply To Method Information on "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator is available here:   https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/analytics/tech_indicators/stochastic_oscillator ************************************************************* Hey traders!!  Give me your f
    FREE
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review