Hidden V0lume MT5

This indicator allows to hide Volume (on all MT5 timeframes) from a date define by the user with a vertical line (Alone) or a panel (with "Hidden Candles"). The color of each bar depends if this one is higher or lower of the previous bar.

Indicator Inputs:

No inputs for this indicator

Information on "Volume" indicator is available in this post: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/134260

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Hey traders!! Give me your feeds! We are a community here and we have the same objective.... make some money from the market. The more your feed me, the more I can respond on your needs.

Sincerely yours,

Chris

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